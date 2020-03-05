[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers about the finale of The Bachelor's 2020 season, including if Peter is engaged to Madison or Hannah Ann.]
Reality TV World has compiled all the known spoilers about The Bachelor's 2020 season based on Reality Steve blogger Steve Carbone's spoiling disclosures from September through March 5.
The Bachelor spoiler sleuth has reported details over the last six months in his blog and podcast as well as hundreds of social-media postings on Twitter and Instagram.
This includes new spoilers information Carbone has reported on his blog on March 3 and March 5.
In addition, we have also incorporated the spoiler information ABC has released about the two-night finale event of Peter's The Bachelor season in its own press materials.
On this week's The Bachelor episode, viewers watched Madison as she showed up late to the Final 3 Rose Ceremony and reluctantly accepted Peter's rose.
Both Madison and Hannah Ann received roses, resulting in Victoria Fuller's elimination in third place.
After Victoria got her heart broken, Madison toasted Peter and Hannah Ann to seeing if love could conquer all.
That's exactly what will need to happen for Peter and Madison to end up together, considering Madison still seems very angry at The Bachelor star for being "intimate" with one or two women in the Fantasy Suites.
Did Madison get in her head again or did she forgive Peter and follow her heart -- and how did Peter's behavior in the Fantasy Suites affect his ending?
The Bachelor finale will air as a two-night event on March 9 and 10 on ABC, however spoilers detailing what will happen follow below!
Hannah Ann and Madison meet Peter's family
Madison's discovery that Peter had sex during his overnight dates reportedly derailed the rest of The Bachelor season, even though she accepted his rose following Fantasy Suites in Gold Coast, Australia.
Monday's episode will see the season "spiral out of control," according to a new ABC press release.
Hannah Ann and Madison will each be shown meeting Peter's family, and Peter was hoping his parents and brother could give him some clarity on whom to choose given Peter was admittedly in love with both women.
"But when Peter introduces the women to his family, their encounters set off an inescapable chain of emotional events that escalate beyond anything Peter could have imagined," ABC has teased.
"Peter's family clearly states its preference, culminating in a passionate plea" from Peter's mother, Barbara Weber.
Peter then embarked on his last two dates of The Bachelor season, one with Hannah Ann and one with Madison.
While Peter was probably hoping his heart would pull him in one direction, ABC revealed he left the dates feeling even more confused.
The Bachelor season's final Rose Ceremony was filmed in Alice Springs on November 17, according to Carbone.
Alice Springs is a small town located in Australia's Northern Territory that is considered the capital of the Australian Outback and is about 1,600 miles from the Gold Coast.
In his early spoiler reports, Carbone reported Peter's The Bachelorseason didn't have "a normal ending," meaning the Final Rose Ceremony didn't feature Peter rejecting one woman and proposing marriage to the other.
"On that Final Rose Ceremony day, it was not down to those two [women], he dumped one, chose the other, and they got engaged. It is not a normal ending this season," Carbone revealed in a podcast in December.
During Tuesday night's The Bachelorbroadcast -- Part 2 of the finale -- a "devastated" and "emotional" Peter will "attempt to make sense of his situation," according to ABC.
In addition to Peter, Hannah Ann and Madison will appear live on the finale to talk to The Bachelor host Chris Harrison about their last tumultuous days in Australia and the "rollercoaster of events" that happened afterwards.
On his January 2 podcast, Carbone revealed that Peter did not get engaged to anyone at the season's Final Rose Ceremony and also did not get engaged to anyone before he returned home from Australia.
Carbone noted at the time there was a good chance Peter might get engaged on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose's live broadcast.
Peter also participated in numerous pre-season interviews in which he suggested his season continued beyond the final Rose Ceremony and he hadn't filmed the ending of his The Bachelor season before it premiered in January on ABC.
"There's a reason that no one is going to find out the ending, and I'm very, very excited," Peter told People in an interview before the season premiered.
"I can say I am very happy with how everything turned out. And I'm excited for everyone to tune in and have it be the very first unspoiled season in a while. So, it's going to be good!"
Carbone was among those who believed the ending of Peter's The Bachelor season likely hadn't been filmed by the time the season debuted on ABC. According to Carbone, he couldn't spoil something that hadn't happened yet.
On his January 2 podcast, Carbone also reported Peter may have asked Madison's father for permission to propose marriage to his daughter while he was still in Australia, since Peter did not receive the blessing during Madison's hometown date in Alabama.
According to Carbone's January 9 blog posting, "Peter's incessant stance of 'no one's gonna find out the ending to my season' I believe has more to do with the HOW of his season moreso than the WHO."
In his February 11 blog posting, Carbone reported Peter's decision to have Fantasy Suite sex with Hannah Ann and/or Victoria F. resulted in Madison deciding to quit the show before the season's final Rose Ceremony!
"What I can also report is what many people have suspected this season: Madison self-eliminates this season," Carbone wrote.
However, exactly when Madison decided to quit the show remained unclear to Carbone.
"But again, I'm not sure exactly at what point this happens... Does it happen before she meets Peter's parents? It seems like it does, but I don't have confirmation on that," he reported.
Carbone also claimed at the time Chris Harrison's speech to Peter on Final Rose Ceremony day was not to inform The Bachelor star that Madison had just left. Carbone went as far as to say Madison had nothing to do with that scene at all.
"The other aspect about Madison's elimination becomes this: when she left, did she actually leave the country and go home, or, did she leave like [Cassie Randolph] did last season and take herself off the show, but was still there. My money is on she is still there, because I don't think they would send her home," he wrote.
Based on his prior knowledge that Peter's season didn't have "a normal ending and there's craziness on Final Rose Ceremony day," Carbone believed the season definitely did not conclude with Peter having planned to pick Hannah Ann and just following through with that decision.
In addition, Carbone also pointed to Hannah Ann's presence at the Final Rose Ceremony as evidence that Peter's mom had to be referring to Madison in the repeatedly-teased season preview scene in which she is shown tearfully telling Peter "don't let her go, bring her home to us."
"Why would she be saying that about Hannah Ann? SHE'S STILL THERE," he wrote.
Carbone reported in February the season's most likely ending was that Peter "chased" down Madison after she quit the show similar to how The Bachelor star Colton Underwood "chased" Cassie after she quit the show last year.
"The guesses that 90% of you have had of 'Oh, well Madison leaves because Peter has sex and he chases her down,' yeah, that might be the gist of all this, but how it happens and when is still unknown," he wrote.
"When people have said 'chases her down,' what exactly does that mean? Where? Because we don't know for sure if she left Australia or was still 'there' even after self-eliminating. I keep coming back to this point of if Hannah Ann was the only woman still present on Final Rose Ceremony day, and Hannah Ann was the woman Peter wanted, seems to me it's a pretty easy ending. He picks her, and they're together. I just don't see it happening that way."
But, Carbone also didn't rule out the possibility of Peter had selected Hannah Ann.
"You might relate this to the Des/Chris ending where she was all distraught over Brooks, then moved on with Chris. Hey, maybe Peter does do that. I just don't believe that is the case this season. HOWEVER, since I don't 100% know who Peter is with right now, it's still a possibility."
In February, Reality Steve's best guess was Peter picked Madison
Early last month, Carbone admitted his best guess was Peter was with Madison but they were not engaged.
"I have heard from numerous sources 'Madison is with Peter. They are dating but not engaged.' If you're holding a gun to my head and forced me to give you my opinion of how this all plays out, I'd say that would be my guess at this point. But that's just it. A guess," he wrote in his February 11 blog.
"I don't know for sure. If I did, I'd tell you. I'm telling you that that's what people have told me, but I haven't had the solid confirmation I need to 100% believe it. But yeah, if you're asking me what I think Peter's current dating situation is, I'd go with that."
"They are together, definitely not engaged, and they are working on their relationship because this definitely hasn't been easy on Madison from all accounts. That answer however doesn't explain how they technically even got to that point, which is why I've been so hesitant to even offer that up as opinion. Because I don't know how they got there."
However, Carbone cited numerous details he still didn't know -- including whether Madison met with Peter's family in Australia before she quit the show, whether she appeared at the final Rose Ceremony and if so what happened, if Peter had to return to America to "chase" Madison, and when the "chase" would have occurred and filmed.
Reality Steve finally learned the ending this week
Carbone said for three months he didn't know the ending of Peter's The Bachelor edition, and if he did, he would have shared it with everyone.
That finally changed on March 3, resulting in him sharing the season's ending in a new blog posting on March 5.
"I'd heard things all season. I had ideas of how this thing ended, but never got the confirmation I was looking for. Until Tuesday night," he wrote.
And according to Carbone's new spoiler information, not only didn't Peter get engaged in Australia, but there wasn't even a final Rose Ceremony!
The scene showing Peter's mother Barbara Weber crying and saying, "Don't let her go, bring her home to us," reportedly took place the same day as they met Madison.
Exactly when Madison quit the show appears to remain unknown, however Peter seems to have only learned of her exit when she didn't show up to the final Rose Ceremony, according to Carbone.
"Peter then calls off the Final Rose Ceremony until he can talk to Madison. But she's already left to go back to USA, so they have to all leave and go to USA for him to talk to her," he wrote in his new March 5 blog posting.
Hannah Ann was surprisedly accepting of Peter's decision to leave her hanging until he could return to America and speak with Madison, according Carbone.
"Basically he's saying, 'To know I'm making the right decision and have a clear conscience, I need both of you to be here.' He's not like, 'bye Hannah, I pick Madi.' He doesn't even make a pick either way and says he won't until he at least has a chance to talk to Madison and have them both be there."
Carbone speculated Peter may not have wanted Hannah Ann to feel he picked her only because Madison left -- but also admitted Peter may have only wanted to keep Hannah Ann around in case he couldn't work things out with Madison.
"Maybe there was a side of [Peter] that was thinking, 'If I let Hannah Ann go now, and I go run to Madison and she says no, now I've lost both.' Maybe he wanted to keep his options open," Carbone explained.
"Hannah Ann would've no doubt felt like a second fiddle if Madi didn't take him back. But, it's not like Peter didn't care for Hannah Ann at all. We hear him at the end of the season say he's in love with both women."
Peter returned to America and begged Madison to take him back
After Peter and Hannah Ann returned to America, Peter reportedly attempted to win Madison back, but it didn't happen quickly.
"Madison's parents were not overly supportive of this, and Madison did NOT take him back right away either," Carbone revealed, adding Madispn's situation with Peter was not similar to how Lauren Burnham took Arie Luyendyk Jr. immediately after he apologized for picking Becca Kufrin at his The Bachelor season's final Rose Ceremony.
"There was definitely some down time where nothing was happening between them."
Peter reportedly had a lot to prove to Madison and her family after his decision to sleep with other women in Australia.
"Lets just say there was a lot soul searching, some real tough conversations, and he really had to win over the family. Peter and Madison were able to talk about stuff but realized how hurt she was by what [Peter] did and it was very intense," Carbone wrote in his March 5 posting.
Carbone claimed it took a while for Peter to get Madison to trust him again and believe he was sincere.
While he hasn't been able to confirm it, Carbone also believesThe Bachelor finale preview clip that shows Peter crying and telling a woman, "I'm so sorry... I never expected this to happen," and pacing outside a house was filmed when Peter finally told Hannah Ann he was picking Hannah.
"That seemingly is him finally telling Hannah Ann that he's spoken to Madi and he's not ending it with her in that moment and apologizing for seemingly putting her through this," Carbone reported.
(Based on the footage of the home's unique exterior, online spoiler sleuths had already previously identified the house as an AirBnB rental in California that The Bachelor producers rented for the meeting.)
So where do Peter and Madison stand now?
Peter and Madison are still together right now, but not engaged, according to Carbone, and The Bachelor fainle will show footage of their relationship and how they got back together after Peter left Australia.
After filming ended, "that's when his 'courtship' of Madison had to happen," according to Carbone. "From everything I was told, this happened in Alabama."
Carbone, however, admitted he doesn't know the timeline of when everything happened. He's not sure when Peter's courting of Madison began in Alabama and how many times he saw her.
"I just know the end result of where we're at now," Carbone noted.
Chris Harrison said during The Women Tell All special that even Peter doesn't know how his season ends because, according to Carbone, Peter plans to propose to Madison during the finale's live After The Final Rose broadcast and he don't she'll say, "Yes."
It's possible however, Carbone said, that Peter will get cold feet and not go through with the marriage proposal.
Carbone concluded his March 5 blog posting by saying he's "finally" received what he needed to "release the ending."
Peter reportedly did not try to reunite with Hannah B. at the end of his season, and she did not play any role in the ending.
"He's not with Hannah Brown," Carbone wrote in his March 5 blog posting.
He initially revealed back on January 9, "Hannah Brown has nothing to do with the ending of this season."
"I know people are still holding out hope, and I know you'll have questions about, 'Well how can he just shut off those feelings,' or 'are you sure,' and 'well what about this or this...' etc," Carbone continued in his January blog post.
"All I can tell you and officially confirm today is that after you see Hannah and Peter finish up their convo on [Episode 2], she has nothing to do with the rest of Peter's season."
Carbone also previously reported Hannah B. "doesn't show up at the finale," nor was the former Alabama beauty queen part of a dramatic twist later on the season.
"They're not secretly dating, nothing," Carbone insisted. "Sorry Peter and Hannah Brown fans. No dice."
Hannah also called Peter "bud" on Instagram and wished him luck in his journey to find a co-pilot after the premiere episode of The Bachelor, seemingly suggesting the romance between them died.
"Hannah Brown doesn't play any role in his final decision, and I can solidly say Peter is not single, this is a Hannah Ann/Madison discussion," Carbone wrote in his January 9 blog.
What about spoiler rumors Peter ended up with The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca?
Recently, a Reddit user began circulating a theory that Peter ended up with Julie LaPlaca, who has served as one of the producers of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise since 2014.
The source of the theory was very weak and consisted largely of a few photos Julie publicly shared on her Instagram showing her posing for photos with Peter, as well as a photo showing her enjoying New Year's Eve lunch with some of his family before Peter appeared on ABC's New Year's Eve programming.
However, the theory went viral after it was breathlessly promoted (and then re-promoted) in click-bait articles published by Hearst Digital Media's Cosmopolitan and Women's Health websites, among others -- resulting in Carbone speaking out to clarify the spoiler theory was "garbage" and not correct.
Back on February 8, Carbone tweeted, "Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it's all I get asked now: It's garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isn't out yet."
"Hope that clears things up."
Carbone then reiterated the Peter and Julie spoiler rumor was not true again on February 20.
"I can't emphasize this enough. Peter is not with his producer. This is a bogus rumor that people will not let go of. Peter and Julie are not a thing," he tweeted.
And in his latest March 5 blog posting, Carbone reiterated, "He's not with producer Julie Laplaca."
ABC executive Robert Mills has revealed he's overjoyed with how Peter'sThe Bachelor season turned out.
"I am thrilled with how the season turned out," ABC reality chief Robert Mills recently told Variety in an interview earlier this year.
Robert also teased the pilot's love story was still playing out in the real world.
"The last three seasons, what we learned is that the season is not really ever done," Robert explained when addressing speculation the season's final ending had not been filmed yet.
"We wrapped filming and yes, technically we're done, but we're not really done because they're living their real life, so it doesn't really end until the finale airs. You never know what's going to happen."
Only a few dozen people allegedly knew Peter'sThe Bachelor ending
Robert recently stated that "less than 50" people know the ending of Peter's The Bachelor season.
"I do know [the ending], yes," Robert told Nick Viall during a recent appearance on the former The Bachelor star's The Viall Files podcast.
"It's pretty crazy. I'll say that... This one is pretty cool."
When asked how many people know how Peter's season ended, Robert replied, "Not many. Less than 50, maybe. Something like that."
Robert elaborated, "But it's not people who work on the show. It's the people that spread [the news] to other people... You tell one, especially somebody that then loves to tell people."
Nick admitted to Robert on his podcast he's "fascinated" no one really knows how The Bachelor is going to play out.
"It's wild that Peter is saying this with confidence, because when Peter says this, my first reaction is, 'Oh, what a young pup who doesn't realize how [it works].' But no one seems to know!" Nick said.
"No one knows, and the thing for him is that he stayed very tight-lipped about everything," Robert said.
"I think it's just important to him that everybody," Robert began.
"I could tell!" Nick interjected.
"When I saw him -- I've said this before -- most leads want to tell, like, 'I need to tell someone. Can I tell you? You're in the group; you're in the club,' so to speak, you know? And I'll be like, 'Sure, you want to tell me? I don't care?'"