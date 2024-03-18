Disney/John Fleenor

Bachelor spoilers have unveiled the history-making ending of Joey Graziadei 's season -- including who Joey picked as his winner and if Joey ended up leaving the Final Rose Ceremony alone or engaged.'s March 11 episode ended on a cliffhanger, and fans will find out what happens next between Joey and Kelsey Anderson on the upcoming March 18 episode.In a preview of what's to come, Kelsey asks Joey if he's okay, and he replies in tears, "No."The upcoming episode will also be the highly anticipated The Women Tell All special featuring Maria Georgas Lea Cayanan and more.Joey will be shown reuniting with his exes, who will share their thoughts on the season and reflect back on all the drama.Since the Rose Ceremony following Fantasy Suites did not air, Joey still has three bachelorettes in the running for his heart: Kelsey, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, LA; Daisy Kent , a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, MN; and Rachel Nance , a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, HI.viewers just watched Joey enjoy an overnight date with each women.Both Kelsey and Rachel admitted they were "in love" with Joey already, and Daisy shared how she was definitely "falling in love" with star. Daisy also said she felt like she was in love with Joey every time they went on a date together.And Joey, in turn, was falling for all three women after Fantasy Suites.Joey finally felt completely confident that would end happily for him and each woman left would most likely accept his marriage proposal.However, Kelsey threw Joey for a loop by writing him a note that read, "We need to talk."Since Joey wasn't available in his hotel room in Tulum, Mexico, Kelsey left the cryptic note in his door.Kelsey was starting to doubt that she and Joey were going to have a future together, and she worried about being devastated at the Final Rose Ceremony.Kelsey therefore acknowledged how she needed to speak with star as soon as possible, and she hinted that it may be easier for her to leave right away than get crushed in the end.Joey had a gut feeling something was wrong and that Kelsey was possibly planning to dump him.Even host Jesse Palmer teased to Entertainment Weekly that a person saying, "We need to talk," typically doesn't bode well for the other person in the relationship."I don't want her to leave. I want her to want to be here. I don't know what to do. I'm so done with this," Joey cried in a confessional."This is like my worst nightmare coming true," he added. "I am over giving everything I can and feeling like they're not choosing me!"Will Joey leave process with a fiancee or with a broken heart?star recently said on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe " podcast that he's "happy" after filming and has no regrets from his season.Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has released updated spoilers for how the remainder of Joey's season plays out.Click thelink below to learn all the spoilers for the rest of Joey's season -- including specifics on Joey's "unprecedented" ending and whom he really picked as his winner following months of inaccurate reporting!

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.