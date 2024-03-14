Bachelor spoilers: New spoilers reveal who Joey Graziadei really picked as his winner and how 'The Bachelor' ends (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/14/2024
Bachelor spoilers have revealed the "unprecedented" ending of Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season -- including Joey's Final 2 bachelorettes, details about Joey's emotional breakdown at the Final Rose Ceremony, who The Bachelor star picked as his winner, and if Joey ended up engaged to her.
The Bachelor viewers just watched Joey enjoy his Fantasy Suite dates in Tulum, Mexico with his Final 3 bachelorettes: Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, MN; Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, LA; and Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, HI.
All three women voiced how they were "falling in love" or "in love" with Joey, and Joey also admitted to The Bachelor cameras he was falling for all three of his bachelorettes.
However, Joey only voiced how he was "falling in love" to Daisy and Kelsey during their overnight dates.
Joey was finally feeling confident in himself and how The Bachelor process was going to turn out for him, until Kelsey left a note in his hotel door that read, "We need to talk."
Joey cried in a confessional, "I don't understand what this is. I don't understand it. I'm confused... I don't know what's going on. It could be bad things or good things."
But Joey had a gut feeling something was wrong since Kelsey's word choice typically suggests a serious letdown.
Joey lamented to The Bachelor cameras, "I don't want her to leave. I want her to want to be here. I don't know what to do. I'm so done with this."
"This is like my worst nightmare coming true," he added. "I am over giving everything I can and feeling like they're not choosing me!"
The Bachelor episode ended on a cliffhanger, and fans will find out what happens next on the upcoming March 18 episode. The conclusion of Joey and Kelsey's conversation will air during The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special.
In a preview of what's to come, Kelsey asks Joey if he's okay, and he replies in tears, "No."
And for The Women Tell All, The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer teases, "All of your favorite women from the season return."
"And what will Sydney have to say?" Jesse asks in the preview.
Following The Women Tell All special, The Bachelor will air its Season 28 finale the following week.
Will Joey leaveThe Bachelor process with a fiancee or with a broken heart?
The Bachelor star recently said on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast that he's "happy" after filming and has no regrets from his season.
Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has released updated spoilers for how the remainder of Joey's The Bachelor season plays out.
