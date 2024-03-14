ABC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/14/2024



Bachelor spoilers have revealed the "unprecedented" ending of Joey Graziadei 's season -- including Joey's Final 2 bachelorettes, details about Joey's emotional breakdown at the Final Rose Ceremony, who star picked as his winner, and if Joey ended up engaged to her.viewers just watched Joey enjoy his Fantasy Suite dates in Tulum, Mexico with his Final 3 bachelorettes: Daisy Kent , a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, MN; Kelsey Anderson , a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, LA; and Rachel Nance , a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, HI.All three women voiced how they were "falling in love" or "in love" with Joey, and Joey also admitted to cameras he was falling for all three of his bachelorettes.However, Joey only voiced how he was "falling in love" to Daisy and Kelsey during their overnight dates.Joey was finally feeling confident in himself and how process was going to turn out for him, until Kelsey left a note in his hotel door that read, "We need to talk."Joey cried in a confessional, "I don't understand what this is. I don't understand it. I'm confused... I don't know what's going on. It could be bad things or good things."But Joey had a gut feeling something was wrong since Kelsey's word choice typically suggests a serious letdown.Joey lamented to cameras, "I don't want her to leave. I want her to want to be here. I don't know what to do. I'm so done with this.""This is like my worst nightmare coming true," he added. "I am over giving everything I can and feeling like they're not choosing me!"episode ended on a cliffhanger, and fans will find out what happens next on the upcoming March 18 episode. The conclusion of Joey and Kelsey's conversation will air during : The Women Tell All special.In a preview of what's to come, Kelsey asks Joey if he's okay, and he replies in tears, "No."And for The Women Tell All, host Jesse Palmer teases, "All of your favorite women from the season return."Footage then flashes of Lexi Young Kelsey Anderson , and Sydney Gordon "And they're ready to tell it like it is! Does Lexi regret leaving Joey? Is Jenn still heartbroken?" Jesse says.And then there's Maria Georgas "And what will Sydney have to say?" Jesse asks in the preview.Following The Women Tell All special, will air its Season 28 finale the following week.Will Joey leave process with a fiancee or with a broken heart?star recently said on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe " podcast that he's "happy" after filming and has no regrets from his season.Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has released updated spoilers for how the remainder of Joey's season plays out.Click thelink below to learn all the spoilers for the rest of Joey's season -- including specifics on Joey's history-making ending and whom he really picked as his winner following months of inaccurate reporting!

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.