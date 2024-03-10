ABC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/10/2024



Bachelor spoilers have unveiled the "unprecedented" ending of Joey Graziadei 's season -- including Joey's Final 2 bachelorettes and the who star really picked as his winner and ended up with on Season 28.cast is heading to Tulum, Mexico for the next episode airing on Monday, March 11 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC."We are in Tulum, Mexico and I am falling in love with every woman that is here!" Joey says in a preview of what's to come.Joey's remaining bachelorettes are Daisy Kent , a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, MN; Kelsey Anderson , a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, LA; and Rachel Nance , a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, HI. Rachel Nance in the preview of the upcoming Fantasy Suites episode, "Love is a leap of faith, and let me tell ya, I am about to take the biggest leap."And Joey, teasing his overnight dates, shares, "I hope I feel everything I need to in order to get down on one knee and know it's my person."Joey proceeds to tell one of his bachelorettes, "I am falling in love with you fully, and I've felt it for a while."But one bachelorette gets upset, and Joey laments to cameras, "She says she's okay, but I know she's not."One woman also shakes Joey to his core when she leaves a "we need to talk" note on his hotel door."I have this feeling deep down inside that once I show every part of myself, people don't fall in love with me," Joey laments in the preview.episode will also featured guest appearances by The Golden Bachelor ladies Leslie Fhima Susan Noles , and Sandra Mason Joey's journey will continue after he met his Final 4 bachelorettes' families and eliminated Maria Georgas "I'm confused. I came here and showed all of me. I told Joey that I am falling in love with him, and if that's not enough for him, what more can I give this man?" Maria complained in her final words on the latest episode."It sucks, and it makes me sad, because Joey is everything I've always wanted, and it doesn't come often when I feel this way. But I should've told him [how I felt] a lot sooner than I did, and that's my biggest regret."Will Joey leave process with any regrets?star recently said on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe " podcast that he's "happy" after filming and has no regrets from his season.Joey also previously confirmed that he's happy now that is over and done with, hinting that he may have found the love of his life.Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has released updated spoilers for how the remainder of Joey's season plays out.Click thelink below to learn all the spoilers for the rest of Joey's season -- including specifics on Joey's history-making ending and whom he really picked as his winner following months of inaccurate reporting!

