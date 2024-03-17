ABC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/17/2024



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

ADVERTISEMENT

Bachelor spoilers have revealed who Joey Graziadei picked as his winner and details about the "unprecedented" ending of his season, including which bachelorette ended up as the runner-up at the Final Rose Ceremony.viewers just watched a love fest for Joey's overnight Fantasy Suite dates.All three of Joey's Final 3 bachelorette were "falling" -- if not "in love" -- with star.Joey's Final 3 bachelorettes were Daisy Kent , a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, MN; Kelsey Anderson , a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, LA; and Rachel Nance , a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, HI.And Joey, in turn, was falling in love with all three women. However, Joey only told Daisy and Kelsey that he was "falling in love" with them during their overnight Fantasy Suite dates in Tulum, Mexico.Each woman had a dreamy night with Joey in the Fantasy Suites, but Kelsey began spiraling after her date with Joey.Kelsey -- who had been warned by The Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima that she may get her heart broken -- started to doubt that she and Joey will have a future together.Kelsey got in her head and realized that she may not be able to recover from a breakup with star.Kelsey therefore left a note in Joey's hotel-room door that read, "We need to talk."Joey cried in a confessional, "I don't understand what this is. I don't understand it. I'm confused... I don't know what's going on. It could be bad things or good things."But Joey had a gut feeling something was wrong and that Kelsey was possibly planning to dump him. Even host Jesse Palmer teased to Entertainment Weekly that "we need to talk" is not usually a good thing in relationships."I don't want her to leave. I want her to want to be here. I don't know what to do. I'm so done with this," Joey cried in a confessional."This is like my worst nightmare coming true," he added. "I am over giving everything I can and feeling like they're not choosing me!"episode ended on a cliffhanger, and fans will find out what happens next on the upcoming March 18 episode. The conclusion of Joey and Kelsey's conversation will air during : The Women Tell All special.In a preview of what's to come, Kelsey asks Joey if he's okay, and he replies in tears, "No."And for The Women Tell All, Joey will reunite with his exes, who will share their thoughts on the season and reflect back on all the drama.Some of the bachelorettes who will appear on the special include Lexi Young Kelsey Anderson , and Sydney Gordon Following The Women Tell All special, will air its Season 28 finale the following week.Will Joey leave process with a fiancee or with a broken heart?star recently said on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe " podcast that he's "happy" after filming and has no regrets from his season.Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has released updated spoilers for how the remainder of Joey's season plays out.Click thelink below to learn all the spoilers for the rest of Joey's season -- including specifics on Joey's history-making ending and whom he really picked as his winner following months of inaccurate reporting!

BEGIN GALLERY >>

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.