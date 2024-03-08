ABC / Reality TV World

Bachelor spoilers have revealed Joey Graziadei 's Final 2 bachelorettes, 's "unprecedented" ending, and who Joey picked as his winner and ended up with at the Final Rose Ceremony of Season 28.viewers just watched all of Joey's Final 4 bachelorettes tell him that they were "falling in love with him."Joey's Final 4 bachelorettes were Daisy Kent , a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, MN; Kelsey Anderson , a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, LA; Maria Georgas , a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario; and Rachel Nance , a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, HI.After Joey met each woman's family, he decided to eliminate Maria and break her heart."I'm confused. I came here and showed all of me. I told Joey that I am falling in love with him, and if that's not enough for him, what more can I give this man?" Maria complained in her final words."It sucks, and it makes me sad, because Joey is everything I've always wanted, and it doesn't come often when I feel this way. But I should've told him [how I felt] a lot sooner than I did, and that's my biggest regret."cast will now be heading to Tulum, Mexico when the next episode airs Monday, March 11 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.Joey will be embarking on his Fantasy Suite dates with Daisy, Kelsey A., and Rachel.Joey is starting to fall in love with "every woman" he has left, according to a preview of the upcoming episode."This week is Fantasy Suites, and I hope by the end of this, I know everything I need to in order to get down on one knee and know it's my person," Joey says.Footage then shows Joey telling one of the three bachelorettes, "I am falling in love with you, and I've felt it for a while."episode will also featured guest appearances by The Golden bachelor ladies Leslie Fhima Susan Noles , and Sandra Mason But Joey continues to doubt whether his journey on the show will end happily."I have this feeling deep down inside that once I show every part of myself, people don't fall in love with me," Joey laments in the preview.And one woman leaves Joey a cryptic letter on the doorstep of his hotel insisting they "need to talk."So did Joey leave filming brokenhearted? Well he previously confirmed on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe " podcast that he's "happy" after filming and has no regrets from his season.Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has released updated spoilers for how the remainder of Joey's season plays out.Click thelink below to learn all the spoilers for the rest of Joey's season -- including specifics on Joey's history-making ending and whom he really picked as his winner following months of inaccurate reporting!

