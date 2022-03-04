Bachelor spoilers: New spoilers reveal details of Clayton Echard's 'The Bachelor' ending -- Who did Clayton pick as his winner and end up with? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/04/2022
New The Bachelor spoilers revealing how Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season plays out have surfaced, including new spoilers about The Women Tell All, Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes, and whom The Bachelor star may have picked and ended up with as his winner.
[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains new spoilers that have emerged about how Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor ends and whom Clayton may have picked as his winner and ended up with.]
On The Bachelor's latest Season 26 episode, Clayton chose to eliminate Serene Russell, a 26-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, OH, after meeting her family during her hometown dare in Oklahoma.
Serene was denied a rose after telling Clayton, "I love you," and she seemed devastated.
"I'm shocked," Serene said in her final words. "I literally told the man I was falling in love with him and in love with him, and if that doesn't do something for him, then there's nothing I can do. It sucks, it really does. And I wish it were different."
Serene added, "Clayton was able to break down my walls and I gave it my all, so I can feel myself closing back up -- and that's why I have nothing else to say to him."
Clayton now has only three women left on his journey to find love, and they'll be looking forward to enjoying overnight Fantasy Suite dates with The Bachelor star.
Clayton's Final 3 bachelorettes are Gabby Windey, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, CO; Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, FL; and Susie Evans, a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, VA.
At this point in the season, all three women are falling in love with Clayton, and they have all informed him of their strong feelings.
In turn, Clayton has fallen for each girl, although he has yet to express himself to the women.
"I am falling in love with all of the women in a different capacity," Clayton told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer during the latest episode.
"I think I might be. It's exciting, it's scary and it's overwhelming -- but I don't want to hold back anymore."
Clayton said he wanted to allow himself to love and give the women his all because that's what they had been giving him the entire time. He didn't think it was right to protect himself going forward when the women continued to be so vulnerable with him.
But first, Clayton will confront a room of his exes on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.
The Women Tell All broadcast airs Monday, March 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and then Clayton will be shown going on his Fantasy Suite dates on a special Tuesday night episode also at 8PM ET/PT.
So what happens next on The Bachelor and how does Clayton's season shake out with Fantasy Suite dates and the Final Rose Ceremony -- if there even was a Final Rose Ceremony?!
And which bachelorette won Clayton's heart, and did the medical sales representative and former college athlete leave The Bachelor's 26th season engaged and committed to one woman?
Keep reading for all the spoilers out there about Clayton's season and how it reportedly ended.
Clayton has confirmed he found love
When Clayton appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his experience as the franchise's leading man in late November 2021, he made a shocking announcement considering leads of the show typical keep this information under wraps until the end.
"I did find love," Clayton confirmed at the time.
"And I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought."
Clayton added, "And I'm so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."
Before fans can watch Clayton's Fantasy Suite dates with his three remaining women, ABC is going to air its The Women Tell All broadcast for Season 26 on Monday, March 7.
There will be drama, laughter and tears when the women of Clayton's season reunite for the first time since filming Season 26.
ABC has teased that 17 women will hash out their differences and confront Clayton about their broken hearts and some of his questionable decisions, especially regarding the season's primary villain Shanae Ankney.
According to Carbone, The Women Tell All episode filmed in Los Angeles, CA, on Wednesday, February 23 and was "explosive" and filled with surprises and accusations.
"There was a lot of arguing, women were called out, there was advocating for mental health," Carbone reported in his February 25 blog post.
"And Clayton, well, Clayton had it pretty rough up there as well. The women vented their frustrations with him and he had to do a lot of apologizing on stage. Also a very curious comment by Jesse Palmer as well."
Early eliminee Salley Carson, who rejected Clayton's rose before limo entrances, was also reportedly in attendance.
Salley allegedly said that she had been nominated to appear on The Bachelor but had no regrets about joining the cast shortly after her broken engagement.
Carbone claimed that most of the drama was centered around Shanae and the five women -- Teddi, Serene, Sarah, Shanae and Salley -- conducted interviews from the hot seat.
Shanae reportedly said she didn't want to appear on The Women Tell All but was told she "had" to be there, presumably by the producers.
Shanae never apologized for her actions and accused Genevieve of having sex with "Matt the Bartender," a bartender in Toronto, Canada as well as The Bachelorette alum Aaron Clancy, according to Carbone.
Carbone said Shanae called Elizabeth the horrible C-word and made "a bunch more b-tches and hoes" comments. Several women told Shanae to "f-ck off" and nothing apparently got resolved.
When Sarah sat in the hot seat, Teddi called her out for lying about how Clayton had cried with Sarah on a date.
Sarah was accused of having "training" before her The Bachelor appearance, but several women stood up for Sarah and insisted her tears on the show were real and genuine -- not fake as Clayton had implied.
In addition, Cassidy was scolded for treatingThe Bachelor competition like a game.
And when Clayton sat in the hot seat, he took some heat from the women and reportedly admitted to having gone about his breakup with Sarah in the wrong way.
Clayton had to explain keeping Shanae around for so long and not listening to any of his bachelorettes' warnings.
"He said he regretted believing Shanae and apologized to everyone," Carbone wrote in his blog. "[Clayton] also apologized to Genevieve for speaking to her how he did" on the two-on-one date with Shanae.
Clayton flat out asked Genevieve if she was an actress and had been lying to him on the show, so Clayton apparently apologized to her for coming on so strong.
Clayton did his best to mend fences with everyone, but he definitely faced a scorned group of ladies.
And finally, Carbone reported that Jesse Palmer made a bold statement on The Women Tell All of, "I don't know how the journey ends."
Clayton and his Final 3 bachelorettes fly to Reykjavik, Iceland, for the overnight dates, which will be shown on The Bachelor's Tuesday-night, two-hour broadcast on March 8.
During a preview that aired following The Bachelor's eighth episode, Clayton is shown kissing Gabby in bed and making out with Susie underneath a waterfall.
"They each enjoy passionate dates filled with all the awe-inspiring landscapes, all the romance the country has to offer, and the opportunity to spend a relationship-changing night together," ABC teased of the special week for Clayton.
Clayton, however, faces the possibility that he may have gone too far in opening himself up to love, "a possibility made all too real when one woman's questions send him reeling."
ABC calls the Fantasy Suites episode "emotionally explosive," and that's because Clayton fell in love with all three women.
Clayton tells more than one woman he's in love with her
The Bachelor process might have worked a little too well for Clayton, who fell head over heels for not one or two, but three women!
During the preview that aired after Episode 8, Clayton tells Susie, "I am in love with you."
A clip then flashes to Rachel yelled, "I love you," to Clayton from a rooftop, and he responds, "I love you too," from down below.
Clayton says in the preview how he didn't want to hurt anybody but he was definitely going to.
During the trailer that aired during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All for Michelle Young's season, Clayton is shown standing in front of two ladies -- either his Final 2 bachelorettes or two of his Final 3 women.
"I just want you to know that what I'm about to say is not going to be easy to hear," Clayton announces to Rachel and Gabby.
"I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you."
Both women cry, with Rachel curled up on a staircase and Gabby venting in the preview, "I'm done... What the actual f-ck?!"
The drama apparently leaves Clayton feeling "so broken" as he stares at a diamond engagement ring, seemingly unsure of whom to give it to.
Clayton, however, has said in interviews that the trailer didn't provide much context and so people need to wait to see what happens before they make judgments and assumptions about him being "intimate" with multiple women.
Carbone wrote in his blog on December 7 that he didn't think Clayton's revelations derailed anything.
And while Carbone said it looks like Gabby and Rachel were Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes, he pointed out, "The only thing we know for sure is that whole scene happens in Iceland."
Carbone said he'd like to think producers are "smarter" than just giving away Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes in a pre-premiere trailer.
The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer has teased an even bigger shocker to come
After ABC aired the trailer of Clayton saying he had found love with three women and been intimate with two women, Jesse told Us Weekly that the most shocking part of Clayton's journey "is something we don't know about yet."
"You're going to have to tune in and watch," Jesse teased in late January 2022.
Jesse pointed out how The Bachelor's producers and editing team are "very smart" with "respect to what they're putting out and how they're editing everything and putting it together."
"But there are multiple, multiple moments that I think are gonna be very, very eye-opening for our viewers at home," Jesse explained.
And the Season 5 The Bachelor star continued, "I know we always say, 'It's the most dramatic season,' [but] Clayton's season [is] the most dramatic season ever because there's so many things that have never happened before."
The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss says Clayton's season is "totally spoiler proof"
The tweet suggests Clayton did not get engaged at the end of his season, nor did the small-town medical sales representative and former college football player select a winner at the Final Rose Ceremony.
It's possible Clayton's apparent bombshells that he loved three women and was "intimate" with two of them ruined one or all of his relationships -- or at least set The Bachelor star on a non-traditional course for the end of his season.
Clayton's winning bachelorette pick has yet to be reported
There are no credible spoilers out there yet revealing Clayton's winner and if he definitely got engaged at his The Bachelor season's Final Rose Ceremony.
On December 16, Carbon wrote in his blog that he didn't know the ending of Clayton's The Bachelorseason yet, although he figured Clayton was "most likely engaged."
"I've heard rumblings about all three since filming ended," Carbone reported at the time.
He added, "I'm leaning towards one person based on info told to me, but again, until I get the confirmation I need, there's no need to tell people what I'm 'hearing.'"
Carbone assured his readers late last year that when he's confident in who Clayton picked, he'd let the world know.
And as of February 21, 2022, Carbone still doesn't know the winner of Clayton's season, or if Clayton ended up with a girlfriend or fiancee at all.
However, new spoilers have emerged about the ending of Clayton's season
Carbone reported on February 21 that he is convinced Clayton is NOT with Rachel, that he didn't pick Rachel in Iceland or leave Iceland with her.
Carbone is now also pretty sure Clayton did not get engaged at the end of Season 26.
While Carbone hasn't heard anything about the status of Clayton's relationship -- or lack thereof -- with Gabby and Susie, sources have informed him that Clayton is definitely not with Rachel.
Carbone also claims Clayton's season did not have a traditional ending, which would mean a final Rose Ceremony with two women in which one is dumped and the other receives the last rose and/or an engagement ring.
In fact, Carbone isn't certain whether Clayton had a Final Rose Ceremony at all.
Carbone explained in his February 21 blog how there was "no finality" to Clayton's season in Iceland, where filming wrapped late last year, which backs Mike Fleiss' tweet that Clayton's season can't be spoiled because it isn't over yet.
In addition, Carbone said he's been led to believe Clayton hasn't had any "happy couple visits" since filming ended.
However, if Clayton is single right now, there is a chance he could rekindle a romance with any of his Season 26 bachelorettes -- Gabby, Susie and Rachel included.
After falling in love with multiple bachelorettes, Peter's The Bachelor season ended with the pilot proposing marriage to Hannah Ann Sluss, but he broke off the engagement while his season was airing in early 2020.
Peter briefly reunited with his The Bachelor frontrunner Madison Prewett -- who quit his season before the Final Rose Ceremony -- when they filmed The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, but the pair announced two days later they were going to go their separate ways.
Like Clayton's season, Carbone was unable to spoil the ending of Peter's season.
Considering Clayton revealed in late November he had found love, Peter believes that's further evidence Clayton may have left The Bachelor 26 without a girlfriend or fiancee.
"I saw an interview where he was like, 'Yeah, I fell in love.' And that was very shocking to me because normally you're not supposed to say that and give it away," Peter shared with Us.
"And I think it's gonna be more of he found himself, a self-love type situation, like, he learned a lot about himself, and he is really excited about progressing and finding something in the future. We will see."
Regardless of how his season ended, Clayton claims he's "happy"
Clayton has said in the press how he's happy and in a good headspace after filming The Bachelor, with the exception of dealing with a lot of backlash and hate from fans.
"I definitely was not perfect. I did some things wrong," Clayton recently told Us Weekly.
But that doesn't mean Clayton has a desire to rewrite history or take any of his decisions back.
"I think for me, I realized that I can't say that I have any regrets because if I would've done things differently, would it have been my 100 percent authentic journey? And I think the answer to that is no," Clayton explained.
"So what I did and every moment while I was there was what I thought was right. Does that mean it was right? Probably not, no."
Clayton said while he's an imperfect human and made some wrong moves, "I did everything under my volition and what I thought was best."
"And so for that, I'm like, 'You know what? You stayed true to yourself, and you developed some battle scars along the way, but that's just what life is,'" he shared.