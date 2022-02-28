[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains new spoilers that have emerged about how Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor ends and who Clayton picked as his bachelorette winner and ended up with.]
Clayton only has four women left on his journey to find love, and they'll be looking forward to introducing him to their families.
Clayton's Final 4 bachelorettes are Gabby Windey, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, CO; Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, FL; Serene Russell, a 26-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, OH; and Susie Evans, a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, VA.
All four ladies are falling in love with The Bachelor star, and they've all been open and honest about their feelings for Clayton.
And based on previews of what's to come on the rest of The Bachelor's 26th season, Clayton is also going to fall in love -- with more than one woman.
The Bachelor is only hours away from Episode 8 on Monday at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
The episode is going to pick up where last week's episode had left off, with Clayton eliminating multiple women on his journey to find The One.
Clayton ousted Mara Agreat, a 32-year-old entrepreneur from Collingswood, NJ; Sarah Hamrick, a 23-year-old wealth management advisor from New York, NY; Genevieve Parisi, a 26-year-old bartender from Los Angeles, CA; Eliza Isichei, a 25-year-old marketing manager from Berlin, Germany; and Teddi Wright, a 24-year-old surgical unit nurse from Highland, CA, from the competition.
Clayton sent these women packing and broke a couple hearts throughout his time in Hvar, Croatia and Vienna, Austria.
The most shocking of the exits were Genevieve, who shut down in the process and couldn't open her heart to Clayton, and Sarah, who was exposed for allegedly lying about the extent of her connection with Clayton.
Rachel and Gabby accused Sarah of sharing intimate details about her relationship, that apparently weren't even true, in order to make the other women feel insecure about their own relationships with The Bachelor star.
Gabby and Rachel, in fact, told Clayton that they nearly quit the show due to Sarah's boastfulness and how they didn't feel good enough for Clayton. They were thinking, "What's the point [of continuing on]?"
So now that Sarah is gone, is drama going to end or is drama just heating up? What happens next onThe Bachelor and how does Clayton's season shake out with hometown dates and Fantasy Suite dates?
Which Final 2 women make it to the end and does Clayton choose a winner and get engaged? Keep reading for all of the spoilers out there regarding Clayton's final days as The Bachelor star.
Clayton has confirmed he found love
When Clayton appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his experience as the franchise's leading man in late November 2021, he made a shocking announcement considering leads of the show typical keep this information under wraps until the end.
"I did find love," Clayton confirmed at the time.
"And I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought."
Clayton added, "And I'm so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."
Just because Clayton found love on the show, however, that doesn't mean he left The Bachelor in a healthy relationship or engaged.
After all, many former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette stars fell in love with more than one person on their respective seasons.
Clayton apparently falls in love with three women
The Bachelor process might have worked a little too well for Clayton, who fell head over heels for not one or two, but three women!
During The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All episode that aired in early December 2021, a trailer aired that featured Clayton admitting, "I didn't believe it could happen, but I am in love with three women."
Clayton proceeds to tell one woman, "I couldn't be more sure that I'm falling in love with you," before telling a second bachelorette, "I'm falling in love with you."
And Clayton shares with a third woman, "I am in love with you."
A mystery woman subsequently laments in tears, "He's in love with all three of us?!"
During the trailer that aired during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All for Michelle Young's season, Clayton is shown standing in front of two ladies -- either his Final 2 bachelorettes or two of his Final 3 women.
"I just want you to know that what I'm about to say is not going to be easy to hear," Clayton announces to Rachel and Gabby.
"I want to be fully, fully transparent, and I know it's not easy to hear, but I was intimate with both of you."
Both women cry, with Rachel curled up on a staircase and Gabby venting in the preview, "I'm done... What the actual f-ck?!"
The drama apparently leaves Clayton feeling "so broken" as he stares at a diamond engagement ring, seemingly unsure of whom to give it to.
Clayton, however, has said in interviews that the trailer didn't provide much context and so people need to wait to see what happens before they make judgments and assumptions about him being "intimate" with multiple women.
Carbone wrote in his blog on December 7 that he didn't think Clayton's revelations derailed anything.
And while Carbone said it looks like Gabby and Rachel were Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes, he pointed out, "The only thing we know for sure is that whole scene happens in Iceland."
Carbone said he'd like to think producers are "smarter" than just giving away Clayton's Final 2 bachelorettes in a pre-premiere trailer.
The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer has teased an even bigger shocker to come
After ABC aired the trailer of Clayton saying he had found love with three women and been intimate with two women, Jesse told Us Weekly that the most shocking part of Clayton's journey "is something we don't know about yet."
"You're going to have to tune in and watch," Jesse teased in late January 2022.
Jesse pointed out how The Bachelor's producers and editing team are "very smart" with "respect to what they're putting out and how they're editing everything and putting it together."
"But there are multiple, multiple moments that I think are gonna be very, very eye-opening for our viewers at home," Jesse explained.
And the Season 5 The Bachelor star continued, "I know we always say, 'It's the most dramatic season,' [but] Clayton's season [is] the most dramatic season ever because there's so many things that have never happened before."
The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss says Clayton's season is "totally spoiler proof"
The tweet suggests Clayton did not get engaged at the end of his season, nor did the small-town medical sales representative and former college football player select a winner at the Final Rose Ceremony.
It's possible Clayton's apparent bombshells that he loved three women and was "intimate" with two of them ruined one or all of his relationships -- or at least set The Bachelor star on a non-traditional course for the end of his season.
Clayton's winning bachelorette pick has yet to be reported
There are no credible spoilers out there yet revealing Clayton's winner and if he definitely got engaged at his The Bachelor season's Final Rose Ceremony.
On December 16, Carbon wrote in his blog that he didn't know the ending of Clayton's The Bachelorseason yet, although he figured Clayton was "most likely engaged."
"I've heard rumblings about all three since filming ended," Carbone reported at the time.
He added, "I'm leaning towards one person based on info told to me, but again, until I get the confirmation I need, there's no need to tell people what I'm 'hearing.'"
Carbone assured his readers late last year that when he's confident in who Clayton picked, he'd let the world know.
And as of February 21, 2022, Carbone still doesn't know the winner of Clayton's season, or if Clayton ended up with a girlfriend or fiancee at all.
However, new spoilers have emerged about the ending of Clayton's season
Carbone reported on February 21 that he is convinced Clayton is NOT with Rachel, that he didn't pick Rachel in Iceland or leave Iceland with her.
Carbone is now also pretty sure Clayton did not get engaged at the end of Season 26.
While Carbone hasn't heard anything about the status of Clayton's relationship -- or lack thereof -- with Gabby and Susie, sources have informed him that Clayton is definitely not with Rachel.
Carbone also claims Clayton's season did not have a traditional ending, which would mean a final Rose Ceremony with two women in which one is dumped and the other receives the last rose and/or an engagement ring.
In fact, Carbone isn't certain whether Clayton had a Final Rose Ceremony at all.
Carbone explained in his February 21 blog how there was "no finality" to Clayton's season in Iceland, where filming wrapped late last year, which backs Mike Fleiss' tweet that Clayton's season can't be spoiled because it isn't over yet.
In addition, Carbone said he's been led to believe Clayton hasn't had any "happy couple visits" since filming ended.
However, if Clayton is single right now, there is a chance he could rekindle a romance with any of his Season 26 bachelorettes -- Gabby, Susie and Rachel included.
After falling in love with multiple bachelorettes, Peter's The Bachelor season ended with the pilot proposing marriage to Hannah Ann Sluss, but he broke off the engagement while his season was airing in early 2020.
Peter briefly reunited with his The Bachelor frontrunner Madison Prewett -- who quit his season before the Final Rose Ceremony -- when they filmed The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, but the pair announced two days later they were going to go their separate ways.
Like Clayton's season, Carbone was unable to spoil the ending of Peter's season.
Considering Clayton revealed in late November he had found love, Peter believes that's further evidence Clayton may have left The Bachelor 26 without a girlfriend or fiancee.
"I saw an interview where he was like, 'Yeah, I fell in love.' And that was very shocking to me because normally you're not supposed to say that and give it away," Peter shared with Us.
"And I think it's gonna be more of he found himself, a self-love type situation, like, he learned a lot about himself, and he is really excited about progressing and finding something in the future. We will see."
Regardless of how his season ended, Clayton claims he's "happy"
Clayton has said in the press how he's happy and in a good headspace after filming The Bachelor, with the exception of dealing with a lot of backlash and hate from fans.
"I definitely was not perfect. I did some things wrong," Clayton recently told Us Weekly.
But that doesn't mean Clayton has a desire to rewrite history or take any of his decisions back.
"I think for me, I realized that I can't say that I have any regrets because if I would've done things differently, would it have been my 100 percent authentic journey? And I think the answer to that is no," Clayton explained.
"So what I did and every moment while I was there was what I thought was right. Does that mean it was right? Probably not, no."
Clayton said while he's an imperfect human and made some wrong moves, "I did everything under my volition and what I thought was best."
"And so for that, I'm like, 'You know what? You stayed true to yourself, and you developed some battle scars along the way, but that's just what life is,'" he shared.