Bachelor Spoilers: New spoilers about Peter Weber's Final 2 finale, if Madison Prewett leaves, and who Peter picks and ends up with reported (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/29/2020
New Bachelor spoilers have continued to surface about the finale of 2020 season of The Bachelor with Peter Weber -- including spoilers revealing if Madison Prewett quits, who Peter picks as his Final 2 bachelorettes and ends up with, and whether The Bachelor star gets engaged.
[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains massive spoilers about how Peter Weber's 2020 season of The Bachelor ends and will spoil the finale for you.]
Reality TV World has compiled all the known spoilers about The Bachelor's 24th season based on Reality Steve blogger Steve Carbone's spoiling disclosures since the 2020 season began filming last September, which The Bachelor spoiler sleuth reported in his blog and podcast as well as hundreds of social-media postings on Twitter and Instagram over the last five months.
This includes numerous recent new spoilers Carbone reported on Twitter on February 22 as well as on Instagram on February 24 and his blog on February 25 after the season's The Women Tell-All special was filmed earlier this month.
Carbone released many of his The Bachelor spoilers for Peter's 2020 season -- which filmed its final Rose Ceremony in Australia in late November -- in real-time as filming took place last fall, or shortly thereafter.
Peter also began a thrilling Fantasy Suite date with Madison Prewett, but when she found out at dinner he had been "intimate" with either one or both of his other Final 3 bachelorettes, she appeared devastated.
Madison, who revealed to Peter she's a virgin and therefore said it was very important to her how he handled himself in the Fantasy Suites, ended up walking away from Peter before going into a Fantasy Suite with him.
Peter begged Madison to stay, but she just couldn't handle his disclosure considering she had very high standards and expectations for both herself and for Peter.
"I made it very clear -- I told him there was a chance he could lose me if he made certain decisions, and he made them anyways," Madison vented in an interview.
"I'm so frustrated with him. I'm so mad at him."
So did Madison actually quit the show and what did Peter do next? Keep reading for spoilers below!
Spoilers for Peter's Final 2 women
According to Carbone, the Final 3 Rose Ceremony will actually kick off at the beginning of The Women Tell All special, which airs Monday, March 2 on ABC.
Victoria and Hannah Ann reportedly showed up at the Rose Ceremony one after the next, but Madison was nowhere to be found. The girls therefore wondered what happened, but Madison eventually arrived.
Peter reportedly chose to eliminate Victoria F. at the Rose Ceremony, leaving Hannah Ann and Madison as The Bachelor star's Final 2 women.
"Her body language isn't great, but ultimately, Peter sends Victoria home, Hannah Ann accepts her rose, and when Peter says Madison's name, she pauses, then reluctantly accepts," Carbone tweeted on February 22.
"This is when [The Women Tell All] will start."
Spoilers for The Women Tell All special
Seventeen The Bachelor bachelorettes gathered at The Bachelor: The Women Tell All's filming in Los Angeles on February 21, according to the spoilers Carbone posted February 24 on Instagram.
Kelley was reportedly not invited to The Women Tell All, but Carbone is unsure of why Natasha wasn't there.
On Kelley's absence, Carbone wrote Monday on Instagram, "Yes, she was in L.A. this weekend, but on her own. She went to see and hang out with the girls, but she was not at [The Women Tell All] taping."
"If you finish 5th like she did, and didn't get invited, it's because they didn't like you," he added. "No other reason."
Victoria F. and Kelsey were reportedly the only two women who were called up to talk to The Bachelor host Chris Harrison on the hot seat, and Victoria F. apologized to Peter for what she had put him through.
Victoria F. also had to answer some tough questions about allegations Peter's ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence had made about her in regards to breaking up relationships.
Victoria reportedly denied the allegations -- twice -- she has been responsible for ruining multiple marriages in her Virginia Beach hometown.
(Merissa, who showed up on Victoria F.'s hometown date, recently told Us Weekly that Victoria F. had affairs with four husbands in her hometown and they happened to the husbands of women Victoria F. knew well and was friends with).
Kelsey's time on the stage appeared to be an audition forThe Bachelorette's upcoming sixteenth season, Carbone claimed.
"She is definitely in the running," Carbone revealed on Instagram.
"Ashley I. was in the audience and came down and applauded Kelsey for being able to show her emotions during the show. Then presented her with [a] giant bottle of champagne."
But The Women Tell All wasn't without drama, as Tammy and Sydney reportedly went at it and talked over each other.
"Lexi was trying to talk to Tammy, Shiann was in between them, and they got pretty intense [with] each other. Chris had to keep reminding Tammy not to talk over people and listen," Carbone reported.
The feud between beauty pageant queens Alayah and Victoria P. also reportedly came up, with Alayah expressing how Victoria P. was a supportive, good friend before they both appeared on The Bachelor's 24th season.
Alayah accused Victoria P. of being a "completely different" person on the show, according to Carbone, and so people turned on Victoria P. and Savannah came out of the chaos looking "pretty good."
It then became time for Peter to take the hot seat next to Chris.
Someone reportedly asked Peter if he regretted feeding into all of the drama on his season and not giving more time to the bachelorettes who didn't cause problems.
Carbone claimed Peter gave "a super generic answer" in reply about how the process worked out for him.
"They kind of pointed out he was not answering the specific question and he said yeah, he's sorry to the people who didn't get more time," Carbone wrote in his February 24 spoilers.
But Peter's time in the hot seat was reportedly "encouraging" and women were "super nice" to the pilot.
"Not a lot of hard hitting questions. They asked if he was happy and he said yes," Carbone reported.
In addition, former The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay reportedly made an appearance and discussed how some of the women on Peter's season were bullied by online trolls.
Rachel read some "nasty" and "racist" messages out loud, "profanity and everything," Carbone wrote.
And finally, The Women Tell All reportedly ended with a preview for the finale that showed both Hannah Ann and Madison meeting Peter's parents in the final week, followed by clips fans have already seen of Chris talking to Peter at the Final Rose Ceremony.
The finale preview will also show Peter's mother Barbara once again saying, "Don't let her go... bring her home to us," allegedly.
Carbone said he's still unsure as to what Barbara's comments were referring to.
Peter's Final Rose Ceremony Spoilers
Madison's discovery that Peter had sex during his overnight dates reportedly derailed the rest of The Bachelor season.
The season's Final Rose Ceremony was filmed in Alice Springs, a small town located in Australia's Northern Territory that is considered the capital of the Australian Outback and is about 1,600 miles from the Gold Coast, according to Carbone.
In his early spoiler reports, Carbone reported Peter's season didn't have "a normal ending," meaning the Final Rose Ceremony didn't feature Peter rejecting one woman and proposing marriage to the other.
"I can say that I'm very, very confident in saying [that] as we know, [Hannah Ann Sluss] and Madison Prewett are your Final 2," Carbone revealed in a podcast in December 2019.
"On that Final Rose Ceremony day, it was not down to those two [women], he dumped one, chose the other, and they got engaged. It is not a normal ending this season."
Does Peter propose to Hannah Ann or Madison? Or neither??
Carbone has admitted he currently isn't 100 percent certain what Peter's relationship status is right now, or what it was when he left Australia and returned to America in late November.
On his January 2 podcast, Carbone revealed that Peter did not get engaged to anyone at the season's Final Rose Ceremony and also did not get engaged to anyone before he returned home from Australia.
Carbone also said he believed it is possible Peter will get engaged on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose's live broadcast in March, but felt it was unlikely Peter had continued to date both Hannah Ann and Madison after the final Rose Ceremony.
Peter also made numerous pre-season interview comments that many viewers believe suggested his season continued beyond the final Rose Ceremony and he hadn't filmed the ending of his The Bachelor season before it premiered on ABC in January.
"There's a reason that no one is going to find out the ending, and I'm very, very excited," Peter told People in an interview before the season premiered.
Carbone was among those who believed the ending of Peter's The Bachelor season likely hadn't been filmed by the time the season premiered on early January. According to Carbone, he couldn't spoil something that hadn't happened yet.
On his January 2 podcast, Carbone also reported Peter did not receive a blessing from Madison's father to propose marriage during Madison's hometown date.
He noted however, Peter may have gotten permission to pop the question later. Peter could have called Madison's father from Australia, for example, but Carbone was waiting for more details.
According to Carbone's January 9 blog posting, "Peter's incessant stance of 'no one's gonna find out the ending to my season' I believe has more to do with the HOW of his season moreso than the WHO."
Madison quits and leaves
However, in his February 11 blog, Carbone reported that while he is still not completely certain whether Peter ended the season with Hannah or Madison, Peter's decision to have Fantasy Suite sex with Hannah Ann and/or Victoria F. resulted in Madison deciding to quit the show at some point before the season's final Rose Ceremony!
"What I can also report is what many people have suspected this season: Madison self-eliminates this season," Carbone wrote.
Exactly when Madison decided to quit the show remains unclear to Carbone.
"But again, I'm not sure exactly at what point this happens. We know it has to happen after the overnight date rose ceremony, because that's where Victoria F. is eliminated. But does it happen before she meets Peter's parents? It seems like it does, but I don't have confirmation on that," he reported.
"Another thing I can report to you, and reiterate again because I said this at the beginning of the season, is that Chris Harrison's speech to Peter on final rose ceremony day, is NOT to tell him Madison just left... that speech from Chris has nothing to do with Madison."
In addition, Carbone still remains completely unsure what happened after Madison quit the show.
"The other aspect about Madison's elimination becomes this: when she left, did she actually leave the country and go home, or, did she leave like [Cassie Randolph] did last season and take herself off the show, but was still there. My money is on she is still there, because I don't think they would send her home," he wrote.
Based on his prior knowledge that Peter's season didn't have "a normal ending and there's craziness on final rose ceremony day," Carbone believes the season definitely did not conclude with Peter having originally planned to pick Hannah Ann and just following through with that decision.
In addition, Carbone also pointed to Hannah Ann's presence at the final Rose Ceremony as evidence that Peter's mom most be referring to Madison in the repeatedly-teased season preview scene in which she is shown tearfully telling Peter "don't let her go, home to us."
"Why would she be saying that about Hannah Ann? SHE'S STILL THERE," he wrote.
According to Carbone, he believes the season's most likely ending is that Peter "chased" down Madison after she quit the show similar to how The Bachelor star Colton Underwood "chased" Cassie after she quit the show last year, but he remains uncertain if that's what actually happened.
"The guesses that 90% of you have had of 'Oh, well Madison leaves because Peter has sex and he chases her down,' yeah, that might be the gist of all this, but how it happens and when is still unknown," he wrote.
"When people have said 'chases her down,' what exactly does that mean? Where? Because we don't know for sure if she left Australia or was still 'there' even after self-eliminating. I keep coming back to this point of if Hannah Ann was the only woman still present on final rose ceremony day, and Hannah Ann was the woman Peter wanted, seems to me it's a pretty easy ending. He picks her, and they're together. I just don't see it happening that way."
However, Carbone also acknowledged Peter may have picked Hannah Ann.
"You might relate this to the Des/Chris ending where she was all distraught over Brooks, then moved on with Chris. Hey, maybe Peter does do that. I just don't believe that is the case this season. HOWEVER, since I don't 100% know who Peter is with right now, it's still a possibility."
Reality Steve's best guess is that Peter picks Madison
At this point, Carbone admitted his best guess is that Peter is with Madison but the couple are not currently engaged.
"I have heard from numerous sources 'Madison is with Peter. They are dating but not engaged.' If you're holding a gun to my head and forced me to give you my opinion of how this all plays out, I'd say that would be my guess at this point. But that's just it. A guess," he wrote in his February 11 blog.
"I don't know for sure. If I did, I'd tell you. I'm telling you that that's what people have told me, but I haven't had the solid confirmation I need to 100% believe it. But yeah, if you're asking me what I think Peter's current dating situation is, I'd go with that."
"They are together, definitely not engaged, and they are working on their relationship because this definitely hasn't been easy on Madison from all accounts. That answer however doesn't explain how they technically even got to that point, which is why I've been so hesitant to even offer that up as opinion. Because I don't know how they got there."
Carbone cited numerous details he still doesn't know -- including whether Madison met with Peter's family in Australia before she quit the show, whether she appeared at the final Rose Ceremony and if so what happened, if Peter had to return to America to "chase" Madison, and when the "chase" would have occurred and filmed.
Could Hannah Brown be part of the finale's ending? Did Peter possibly reunite with Hannah instead?
Unfortunately for viewers hoping for a reconciliation between the two, Peter reportedly did not try to reunite with Hannah B. at the end of his season, and she did not play any role in the ending.
"Hannah Brown has nothing to do with the ending of this season," Carbone wrote in his January 9 blog posting.
"I know people are still holding out hope, and I know you'll have questions about, 'Well how can he just shut off those feelings,' or 'are you sure,' and 'well what about this or this...' etc," Carbone continued in his blog post.
"All I can tell you and officially confirm today is that after you see Hannah and Peter finish up their convo on [Episode 2], she has nothing to do with the rest of Peter's season."
Carbone reported Hannah B. "doesn't show up at the finale," nor is the former Alabama beauty queen part of some dramatic twist later on this season.
"They're not secretly dating, nothing," Carbone insisted. "Sorry Peter and Hannah Brown fans. No dice."
Hannah also called Peter "bud" on Instagram and wished him luck in his journey to find a co-pilot after the premiere episode of The Bachelor, seemingly suggesting there's no romance between them now.
"Hannah Brown doesn't play any role in his final decision, and I can solidly say Peter is not single, this is a Hannah Ann/Madison discussion," Carbone wrote in his January 9 blog.
What about spoiler rumors that claim Peter ended up with The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca?
Recently, a Reddit user began circulating a theory that Peter ended up with Julie LaPlaca, who has served as one of the producers of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise since 2014.
The source of the theory was very weak and consisted largely of a few photos Julie publicly shared on her Instagram showing her posing for photos with Peter, as well as a photo showing her enjoying New Year's Eve lunch with some of his family before Peter appeared on ABC's New Year's Eve programming.
However, the theory went viral after it was breathlessly promoted (and then re-promoted) in click-bait articles published by Hearst Digital Media's Cosmopolitan and Women's Health websites, among others -- resulting in Carbone recently speaking out to clarify the spoiler theory is "garbage" and not correct.
"Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it's all I get asked now: It's garbage, there is absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isnâ€™t out yet," he tweeted on February 8.
"Hope that clears things up."
Carbone reiterated the Peter and Julie spoiler rumor is not true again on February 20.
"I canâ€™t emphasize this enough. Peter is not with his producer. This is a bogus rumor that people will not let go of. Peter and Julie are not a thing," he tweeted.
"The last three seasons, what we learned is that the season is not really ever done," Robert explained when addressing speculation the season's final ending has not been filmed yet.
"We wrapped filming and yes, technically we're done, but we're not really done because they're living their real life, so it doesn't really end until the finale airs. You never know what's going to happen."
"I do know [the ending], yes," Robert told Nick Viall during a recent appearance on the former The Bachelorstar's The Viall Files podcast.
"It's pretty crazy. I'll say that... This one is pretty cool."
When asked how many people know how Peter's season ended, Robert replied, "Not many. Less than 50, maybe. Something like that."
Robert elaborated, "But it's not people who work on the show. It's the people that spread [the news] to other people... You tell one, especially somebody that then loves to tell people."
Nick admitted to Robert on his podcast he's "fascinated" no one really knows how The Bachelor is going to play out.
"It's wild that Peter is saying this with confidence, because when Peter says this, my first reaction is, 'Oh, what a young pup who doesn't realize how [it works].' But no one seems to know!" Nick said.
"No one knows, and the thing for him is that he stayed very tight-lipped about everything," Robert said.
"I think it's just important to him that everybody," Robert began.
"I could tell!" Nick interjected.
"When I saw him -- I've said this before -- most leads want to tell, like, 'I need to tell someone. Can I tell you? You're in the group; you're in the club,' so to speak, you know? And I'll be like, 'Sure, you want to tell me? I don't care?'"