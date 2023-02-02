Bachelor Spoilers: How does Zach Shallcross' 'The Bachelor' season end? Who did Zach end up picking as his final bacheloretttes? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/02/2023
Bachelor spoilers have surfaced for The Bachelor's 27th season -- including Zach Shallcross' Rose Ceremony details, spoilers on this season's "villains," and who finished as Zach's Final 4 bachelorettes and Final 3 Fantasy-Suite date women!
Zach also deepened his connection with each remaining bachelorette, given all 20 women -- who survived the first Rose Ceremony of the season -- were afforded the chance to enjoy a date with The Bachelor star.
And Christina Mandrell, a 26-year-old content creator from Nashville, TN, accompanied Zach on a very special one-on-one date in which they took a helicopter to Anaheim Hills, CA, where Zach's family was celebrating his mother's birthday.
Zach seemed smitten with Christina and acknowledged he had "real feelings" for her, but then she revealed how she is a mother -- and the news "overwhelmed" Zach.
"My heart is starting to pound... I love [that she has a daughter] because I've always wanted kids, but what this does is it introduces a timeline real quick. That's my fear, and I don't know if I'm ready for it," Zach explained in a confessional.
"I don't know if anyone is ever really ready for it. I don't know how to react to this. I'm not perfect and I'm scared of it. I think sometimes you have to be selfish... I'm terrified and she caught my off-guard."
Christina, however, received a rose because Zach wanted more time to think about potentially becoming a stepdad.
And speaking of roses, Brianna Thorbourne, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Jersey City, NJ -- who had received America's First Impression Rose -- was starting to spiral. Brianna found herself seeking validation from Zach, and she almost threw Christina under the bus to Zach over an alleged "mean" comment about her Night 1 gown.
Brianna told the cameras that she was on the show "to be real" and so the other girls "better watch out."
Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki, a 25-year-old account executive from Pittsford, VT, was also having a tough time. She felt "worthless" at one point and struggled to communicate to Zach exactly how she was feeling.
However, both Brianna and Gabi earned roses from Zach at the second Rose Ceremony of the season.
In addition to Katherine, Jess, Christina, Brianna and Gabi, the following women also received roses from Zach: Alyssa "Aly" Jacobs, a 26-year-old healthcare strategist from Atlanta, GA; Anastasia Keramidas, a 30-year-old content marketing manager from San Diego, CA; Ariel Frenkel, a 28-year-old marketing executive from New York City, NY; and Bailey Brown, a 27-year-old executive recruiter from Nashville, TN.
Brooklyn Willie, a 25-year-old rodeo racer from Stillwater, OK, also left the second Rose Ceremony with a rose in hand, along with Charity Lawson, a 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA; Davia Bunch, a 25-year-old marketing manager from Charleston, SC; and Genevie Mayo, a 26-year-old neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, MD.
The rest of the bachelorettes who will continue dating Zach on the show are Greer Blitzer, a 24-year-old medical sales representative from Houston, TX; Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar, a 27-year-old ER nurse from Austin, TX; Kylee Russell, a 25-year-old postpartum nurse from Charlotte, NC; and Mercedes Northup, a 24-year-old nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, IA.
Jesse recently shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that Zach "has such a big heart" and "he genuinely cares about people's feelings and how his actions affect people."
Based on previews of what's to come, many of the women will fall hard for Zach and there will be no shortage of drama.
Zach, for example, appears to ask Kaity to sleep with him in a tent overnight, sparking jealousy and envy from the other women.
The Bachelor spoilers reveal Zach's date details, Rose Ceremony decisions, storylines, and eliminations leading up to his Final 3 bachelorettes, as recently reported by Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
"I'm sure I'll be hearing more things that happened this season," Carbone wrote in his blog. "There's a couple things I've heard that I'm kinda shaking my head at that I need more details on before reporting it."
So what's going to unfold on The Bachelor this season? Which women get eliminated on the show next and who made it to the end? Keep reading for all the spoilers that are currently out there!
Zach's The Bachelor season was filmed last fall and included stops around Europe
Zach's The Bachelor season began filming in late September 2022 at the famous Bachelor mansion in California.
Zach and some of his lucky bachelorettes visited the United Kingdom, Estonia and Hungry throughout his journey to find love.
The Bachelor season followed the show's usual production schedule and finished filming in late November with Zach's Final Rose Ceremony, but premiered three weeks later than the "first Monday of January" premiere date that The Bachelor historically begins airing on ABC.
Zach's The Bachelor season is "a bit of a throwback" and "a beautiful story"
Jesse Palmer told E! News in November that Zach's season "is a bit of a throwback."
"This season is a lot more about the romance and the love, and maybe a little bit less about the drama," explained Jesse, who starred on Season 5 of The Bachelor back in 2004.
Jesse also said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in early January that Zach "really shines" throughout his season.
"I really think he comes through," Jesse teased. "He has a beautiful story, and I'm really excited for people to see it."
Zach "cries a lot" during The Bachelor and it's "the most emotional show"
"This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise to date," Jesse told E! News in November.
Jesse also told Us Weekly that The Bachelor bachelorettes were "really into Zach."
Jesse shared late last year, "Zach's so emotionally mature and he's a guy that's not afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve. He's very, very intentional. This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise."
Jesse said Zach's season is "emotionally charged" because the bachelorettes really want to end up with Zach.
"It's a [totally] different vibe than I've [ever] had hosting any of the other shows," the host noted.
According to Carbone, Brianna self-eliminated before the Rose Ceremony because she felt bullied.
Christina was allegedly the ring leader of the behavior that led to Brianna quitting.
"Christina was the one who I guess was sort of the instigator, telling Brianna that the First Impression Rose she got was from America (at the live ATFR), was not from Zach," Carbone reported in his blog.
"It all escalated at the pool party and this is when Brianna ends up quitting."
Zach then tires of Christina and sends her home at the third Rose Ceremony
Prior to the third Rose Ceremony, Zach enjoyed a one-on-one date with Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar, part of which took place at the Museum of Natural History. Kaity received a rose from Zach by the end of the date.
Zach also took Alyssa "Aly" Jacobs on a solo date and the pair went skydiving into the Babcock Winery & Vineyards in Santa Barbara, CA. Aly also earned herself a rose on the date.
Zach canceled the cocktail party preceding the third Rose Ceremony in favor of a pool party earlier in the day.
Carbone heard that Brooklyn was a pot-stirrer and happened to be in the middle of a lot of the drama.
"But from all I've been told, [Brooklyn] just liked to instigate things that seemingly would keep her on TV," Carbone reported in his blog.
Something "unplanned" that "changes the landscape" of "the rest of the season" happens in London
After their time in the Bahamas, Zach and his 11 remaining The Bachelor bachelorettes reportedly flew to London, England for their fourth round of dates. However, Carbone is admittedly a little confused about what went down in London.
Gabriella "Gabi" Elnicki received the first one-on-one date and got a rose, but then something happened that basically ended all of the other dates in London. There was no group date or second one-on-one date.
"There is something that happens in London that kinda changes the landscape of the show," Carbone reported in his blog.
"Problem is, I don't know any details behind it. If I did, I'd tell you. All I can pass on is what I was told. I was told this is something production had zero control over and they were scrambling to figure out what to do."
Carbone heard that what went down wasn't bad, but it was unplanned and "had a significant impact on the production of the show."
Gabi was therefore the only bachelorette who got to go on a date with Zach out of the eleven women that were left in London at that point.
At the fifth Rose Ceremony of the season, Carbone believes Zach ousted two women.
Mercedes Northup, who got food poisoning, was one of them and got eliminated in London.
Carbone knows that eleven women went to London and only seven women remained after two Rose Ceremonies -- one in London and one at their next destination.
Carbone has yet to discover Zach's Final 2 women as well as the winner of The Bachelor's 27th season.
However, Zach has openly confirmed he found love on the show
After completing his round of hometown dates, Zach enjoyed his overnight Fantasy Suite dates in Krabi, Thailand.
But Jesse Palmer told Us Weekly in November that he was "10,000 percent" certain Zach will have a happy ending.
"I can't wait for people to see his journey," Jesse teased.
And Zach has repeatedly revealed in media interviews that he found love on the show and is "very happy" in life right now. Many The Bachelor viewers are therefore guessing that The Bachelor will end in a marriage proposal this season.
Zach recently told Variety that "a lot happens" on his "emotional roller-coaster" of a season -- but it's all a "beautiful part of how everything works out."
And he also told Deadline that he "wouldn't trade" his experience on the show for anything, even though he went through "ups and downs" to get to the finish line.