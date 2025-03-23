Disney/Anne Marie Fox

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/23/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers about 's finale and who Grant Ellis picks as his winner and ends up with.]

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Bachelor spoilers have given away all the finale details for Grant Ellis ' season and whether Grant ended up engaged to his winner pick.Following his overnight Fantasy Suite dates, Grant eliminated Zoe McGrady , a 27-year-old tech engineer and model from New York, NY, in the Dominican Republic.Grant therefore chose Litia Garr , a 31-year-old brunette beauty from Salt Lake City, UT, and Juliana Pasquarosa , a 28-year-old from Newton, MA, as his Final 2 bachelorettes during Week 8 of the process.Grant said he was "close" to falling for Zoe, but he was definitely "falling in love" with Juliana.Grant also flat out said, "I love you," to Litia, whom he called "a once-in-a-lifetime" woman.That was only the second time Grant had ever dropped the L-bomb, and so saying those three words to Litia so early in the process was a significant and momentous occasion for star.Grant even considered picking Litia and ending process early before his family was scheduled to meet his Final 2 women."[Litia] is someone I want to spend every day with, but I also feel maybe I should've waited a little longer to look somebody in the eyes and say that and see them light up," Grant said in a confessional, suggesting he had some regret."I knew in the back of my mind, 'Well, I have other people I feel that for.' I don't know. How do I maneuver through this? I do love her, but I am also falling hard -- if not very close to 'in love' -- with somebody else."Grant admitted he was "freaking out" over his final decision, and he couldn't believe that he was being so indecisive.In a preview of the upcoming finale, Grant tells his parents that he wasn't even leaning towards one of his Final 2 bachelorettes because they were both "amazing."Grant's mother therefore asks him to walk away rather than potentially choosing the wrong woman.After an emotional chat with his father, Grant says his final decision is "the hardest thing" he's ever done."Grant, here's the thing: both women are on their way here right now," host Jesse Palmer subsequently states before the Final Rose Ceremony."I really need to know which one to send first," Jesse adds. "Do you feel like you know what you want to do?""The truth is," Grant replies, appearing distraught. "I don't know."So what can viewers expect to see on finale? Who is Grant's winner, and does Grant propose marriage to his last woman standing?

BEGIN GALLERY >>

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.