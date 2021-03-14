By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/14/2021



[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing who Matt James picked as his winner and ended up with, if Matt and his winning bachelorette got engaged, and couple's current status.]

Matt James sends Michelle Young home on their final date

But Matt James cancels his last date with Rachael Kirkconnell too

However Matt James still picks Rachael Kirkconnell as his winner

But Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James do not get engaged

Rachael's winner status as was first reported in January

Matt James seemed to then also spoil that he picked Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt and Rachael's non-engagement was initially reported in February

Matt and Rachael were still together for weeks after her racism controversy began

But Matt and Rachael split up recently!

