[Bachelor Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers which reveal who Matt James picked as his winner and ended up with, if Matt and his winner got engaged, and couple's current status.]

finale spoilers

Matt James decides to send Michelle Young home during their last date

But Matt James cancels his last date with Rachael Kirkconnell too!

However Matt James still picks Rachael Kirkconnell as his winner

But Matt James doesn't get engaged to Rachael Kirkconnell

Rachael's status as Matt's winner was initially reported in January

Matt James then also seemed to spoil that he'd picked Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt and Rachael's non-engagement was initially reported in February

Rachael and Matt were still together for weeks after her racism controversy began

But Matt and Rachael broke up recently!

