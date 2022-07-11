Bachelor Nation star Tia Booth has a baby boy on the way.

The television personality announced the sex of her unborn first child with her fiance, Taylor Mock, on Sunday.

Booth shared a video on Instagram that shows herself and Mock using canisters that shot out blue confetti.

The mom-to-be captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Becca Kufrin, Ashley Iaconetti and JoJo Fletcher were among those to congratulate Booth in the comments.

"Omg could there BE more boys being born?! Congratulations!!" Iaconetti, who welcomed her first child, son Dawson, in January, wrote.

"Sooo fun!!! Congrats babe!" Fletcher said.

Booth and Mock got engaged in April and announced in June that they are expecting their first child.

Booth came to fame as a contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. She later appeared in Seasons 5 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

