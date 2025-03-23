In their post, Serene uploaded a carousel of pictures and videos from their time together and captioned it with a white heart, and she tagged Brendan.
The carousel included selfies, a photo of the pair holding hands, a video of Brendan sweetly feeding a squirrel, the pair laughing on amusement park rides, Brendan working as a handyman at home, and the couple dining out and hugging each other at sunset.
Serene has also apparently bonded with Brendan's mini-poodle dog, and a couple of videos captured the pair dancing and spending time at the beach.
Congratulatory and supportive messages poured in from Bachelor Nation.
Hours after the news made headlines, Pieper posted a selfie via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 19 and wrote, "Guess it's time for a story time," along with the eyes emoji.
Pieper and Brendan stopped posting photos of each other on Instagram in late 2022, and then Pieper confirmed in October 2023 that her relationship with Brendan was over after two years of dating.
"When they say 'go to hell' but I'm still recovering from the whiplash my last relationship caused me," Pieper wrote over a video of her lip-syncing to the 2001 hit "I'm Already There" by Lonestar at the time.