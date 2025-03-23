A new Bachelor Nation couple has blossomed in Serene Russell and Brendan Morais, who have hard launched their relationship on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
Serene, 29, and Brendan, 35, went Instagram official with a joint post on March 19.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

In their post, Serene uploaded a carousel of pictures and videos from their time together and captioned it with a white heart, and she tagged Brendan.

The carousel included selfies, a photo of the pair holding hands, a video of Brendan sweetly feeding a squirrel, the pair laughing on amusement park rides, Brendan working as a handyman at home, and the couple dining out and hugging each other at sunset.

Serene has also apparently bonded with Brendan's mini-poodle dog, and a couple of videos captured the pair dancing and spending time at the beach.

Congratulatory and supportive messages poured in from Bachelor Nation.

Kylee Russell commented, "I love this hard launch."

Jesse Palmer gushed, "So happy for you Serene!!!"

Nayte Olukoya wrote, "I love it!" and Jill Chin chimed in, "Screaming."

Abigail Heringer added, "Happy looks good on ya."

And Danielle Maltby wrote, "Awe lovey. You look so happy."

Brendan's ex-girlfriend Pieper James seemingly reacted to Brendan and Serene's hard launch.

Hours after the news made headlines, Pieper posted a selfie via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 19 and wrote, "Guess it's time for a story time," along with the eyes emoji.

Pieper and Brendan stopped posting photos of each other on Instagram in late 2022, and then Pieper confirmed in October 2023 that her relationship with Brendan was over after two years of dating.

"When they say 'go to hell' but I'm still recovering from the whiplash my last relationship caused me," Pieper wrote over a video of her lip-syncing to the 2001 hit "I'm Already There" by Lonestar at the time.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Days later, Brendan posted photos of himself playing Pickle ball and he wrote, "Play games with my pickle ball! Not my heart."

Brendan initially competed on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' split season of The Bachelorette.

Brendan was then portrayed as a villain on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season. He left the show dating Pieper in 2021.

Pieper and Brendan then spent months defending their relationship after they had discussed being influencers during filming and allegedly were already romantically involved by the time they stepped on the beach in Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT
Brendan was therefore accused of stringing Natasha Parker along until Pieper arrived in Paradise, and Brendan issued a public apology for hurting Natasha's feelings. (Pieper also apologized to Natasha).

For Serene's part, she competed on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor and then got engaged to Brandon Jones on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth-season finale, which aired in November 2022.

But fans began speculating that Brandon had been unfaithful to Serene when a video surfaced appearing to show him kissing another woman at a bar.

Brandon denied that he ever cheated on his fiancee, but the pair publicly announced their breakup in May 2023.

"I think after that, it was like, 'Okay, there's irreparable damage,'" Serene recalled on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast in October 2023.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

"Of course there was a part of me that was like, 'Okay, I really love this person,' and I struggled with it for a long time. But there was just no coming back."




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 8
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 8 NEWS