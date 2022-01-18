Bachelor Nation couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Gates, 30, gave birth to a baby boy Tuesday after undergoing an emergency C-section.

Gottschalk shared the news on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of his son's footprints.

"Little man made it," he wrote. "Had emergency C-Section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well."

Gottschalk announced in an earlier post that Gates was going into labor.

"We think Baby G is coming today.." he said Monday on Instagram Stories. "Went into hospital this AM. Raven is 3cm dilated and about to start epidural #staytuned."

Gates and Gottschalk married in April 2021 and announced in July that they were expecting their first child.

"OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January!" Gates said at the time.

Gates and Gottschalk met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, which aired in 2017.

Prior to Bachelor in Paradise, Gates was a contestant in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, while Gottschalk appeared in Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.