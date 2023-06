Olivia Miller / Instagram

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/09/2023



alum Olivia Miller has hard launched her relationship with ette alum Mike Renner While Olivia has been posting photos with Mike on Instagram for several months now, she officially declared themselves a "couple."Olivia uploaded a slideshow of photos late last week showing the pair out to lunch, enjoying cocktails, and having a good time together."The most irrelevant bachelor nation couple," Olivia joked in her caption.Mike playfully commented, "Is that Dolphin girl from ?"Both Olivia and Mike are residents of Cincinnati, OH, and it appears their relationship became serious in January.Olivia appeared on Season 27 of starring Zach Shallcross , which aired on ABC earlier this year.Zach eliminated Olivia on Night 1 during the first Rose Ceremony of the season.'s 2023 season ended in March with Zach proposing marriage to Kaity Biggar , and the couple is still together and living in Austin, TX.For Mike's part, he looked for love on ette's fourteenth season.ette's Season 14 star Becca Kufrin ousted Mike early in the season while the cast of bachelors was still getting to know Becca in Los Angeles, CA.Mike was a 27-year-old sports analyst with shoulder-length hair at the time. He memorably brought a lifesize cardboard cutout of Arie Luydendyk Jr. to the first cocktail party.ABC is about to roll out the next ette season starring Charity Lawson ette's 20th season is set to premiere in its slightly-later new time period on Monday, June 26 at 9PM ET/PT on ABC.ette's cast of 25 suitors was formally announced by the network last week.