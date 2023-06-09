The Bachelor alum Olivia Miller has hard launched her relationship with The Bachelorette alum Mike Renner. While Olivia has been posting photos with Mike on Instagram for several months now, she officially declared themselves a "couple." Olivia uploaded a slideshow of photos late last week showing the pair out to lunch, enjoying cocktails, and having a good time together. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) "The most irrelevant bachelor nation couple," Olivia joked in her caption. Mike playfully commented, "Is that Dolphin girl from The Bachelor?" Both Olivia and Mike are residents of Cincinnati, OH, and it appears their relationship became serious in January. Olivia appeared on Season 27 of The Bachelor starring Zach Shallcross, which aired on ABC earlier this year. Zach eliminated Olivia on Night 1 during the first Rose Ceremony of the season. The Bachelor's 2023 season ended in March with Zach proposing marriage to Kaity Biggar, and the couple is still together and living in Austin, TX. For Mike's part, he looked for love on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season. The Bachelorette's Season 14 star Becca Kufrin ousted Mike early in the season while the cast of bachelors was still getting to know Becca in Los Angeles, CA. Mike was a 27-year-old sports analyst with shoulder-length hair at the time. He memorably brought a lifesize cardboard cutout of Arie Luydendyk Jr. to the first cocktail party. ABC is about to roll out the next The Bachelorette season starring Charity Lawson. The Bachelorette's 20th season is set to premiere in its slightly-later new time period on Monday, June 26 at 9PM ET\/PT on ABC. The Bachelorette's cast of 25 suitors was formally announced by the network last week. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group.