Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan and Jason Tartick have sparked dating rumors with a flirty social media post. Kelley revealed in a February Instagram video that a mystery man had gifted her a brand new pink Chanel bag after accidentally spilling a glass of wine on her original bag. Since Kelley's original orange Chanel purse was still in good condition after the spill, she was blown away by the kind gesture. "This is not like a guy I am dating or seeing or whatever," Kelley confirmed at the time. Fans also exclaimed how Kelley needed to run into this guy's arms right away and marry him. But Kelley just took to TikTok and revealed that this mystery man was The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick. In a new video, Kelley lip synced, "I'm not saying a word without my lawyer present," to which Jason responded, "Ma'am, you are the lawyer." Kelley went on to reply, "Then where is my present?" as Jason handed her another Chanel bag. Kelley captioned her post, "Ohhh how far we've come @Jason Tartick." The flirty video had fans speculating if Kelley and Jason are now dating. "Wait a minute... is Jason purse guy?!" one person commented. Multiple people chimed in about how they're going to "ship" this pair without a doubt. And another TikTok user wrote, "Is this a hard launch?! Please get married!!!!!" Jason commented on Kelley's upload with the laughing emoji, but neither person has yet to confirm the status of their relationship. Kelley publicly announced her split from her latest boyfriend, Ari Raptis, in November 2024 after he had allegedly cheated on her. "I just feel so stupid," Kelley said of her year-and-a-half long relationship with Ari during the November 27 episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. Kelley also revealed on TikTok at the time that she felt betrayed and her heart was "shattered." Prior to her romance with Ari, Kelley had dated The Bachelor's Season 24 star Peter Weber for three years on and off. Peter and Kelley began dating in early 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced their first split on New Year's Eve 2021. It didn't take long for the couple to try again, but then they broke up in February 2021, with Kelley confirming the revived romance ended "really badly." Peter and Kelley sparked speculation they were back together -- again -- in August 2022 via flirty social media posts and public appearances. They ultimately went Instagram official with their relationship for the second time in October of that year. Peter revealed he and Kelley -- his fifth-place finisher on The Bachelor -- were done during a playful interview at a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada, in April 2023. For Jason's part, he recently spoken out about how he wants to get married and have children after his latest romance was with TikTok star Kat Stickler ended in October 2024. Prior to dating Kat for six months, Jason had been engaged to Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. Jason and Kaitlyn publicly announced their breakup in August 2023, more than two years after they had gotten engaged. Jason found fame when he competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. After Jason and Becca failed to find lasting love on Season 14 of the series, Jason asked Kaitlyn out on their first date in January 2019.