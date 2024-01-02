Brayden, 25, left Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season single and seemingly with regrets about having carelessly bounced from girl to girl, but after filming, he settled down with Christina, who had competed on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor.
Bachelor in Paradise confirmed at the end of its finale broadcast on December 7 that Brayden and Christina had begun dating, and now, Brayden and Christina are going to kick 2024 off with a bang by moving in together!
Christina, 28, took to Instagram Stories on Monday, January 1 and revealed, "Full delulu mode thinking I could pull off organizing the entire house before Brayden moves in... so now it looks like this."
Alongside her post, Christina uploaded a video of herself dancing while cleaning up her house in Nashville, TN, where she lives with her daughter Blakely from her previous marriage.
Christina, who was portrayed as a villain on Zach's The Bachelor season, also posted a photo of some of her belongings in the passenger side seat of her car. There appeared to be a pink tote bag and a random reindeer mascot head.
"Somehow, not an out-of-pocket passenger princess for me," she jokingly captioned the post.
Christina and Brayden have been sharing their relationship on social media ever since they went public with their relationship.
Shortly after the Bachelor in Paradise finale aired, Christina wrote December 7 on Instagram, "AHHH! We can 'FINALEy' shout it from the rooftops!! Beyond the cameras and reality show drama, Brayden (aka MY BOYFRIEND!) and I found something truly special."
"In each other, we have a space where being unapologetically ourselves is not just accepted but celebrated!" she continued. "Something I never knew I was missing until I did. We can finally share our goofy, love-filled world."
"San Diego to Nashville won't be just a change of scenery but the next chapter in our journey as a team. A future where laughter, authenticity, and the strength of 'US' define our story," Christina shared at the time.
"From goofy antics to heartfelt moments, we're on this adventure together, cheering each other on, and creating a home filled with laughter and love. Grateful for the ease of being exactly who we are with one another."
Christina concluded, "There's something incredibly special about finding a love that feels like home. #UnapologeticallyInLove #NashvilleBound #imethiminPB #RealityToReality #DangleNation #ChristinaMandrell."
Brayden, for his part, admitted last month he "finally" took Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams' advice.
Brayden wrote via Instagram Stories on December 7, "[I] found myself a 'southern belle.' All jokes aside, she has been the biggest blessing in my life. She has been there for me through very tough times already and has showed me so much grace through it all."
Brayden called Christina his "confidant" and added how she's his "accountability partner" and his "favorite person."
Brayden went on to write, "I'm so grateful that I no longer have to be hush-hush about our relationship," referring to how he and Christina had to keep their relationship a secret while Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season aired on ABC.
"I can finally shout it from the tops of the mountains. Love you babe. Thank you [for] being in my life."
Brayden added the following hashtags to his post, "#ifoundagirlilikemom #soexcite #sohappyithurts #keepingasecretsucks #thebachelor #bachelorinparadise."
In addition to their sweet posts, both Brayden and Christina uploaded video montages of fun and special moments they had shared together after Bachelor in Paradise wrapped filming in Summer 2023.
Both Brayden and Christina were villains on their respective The Bachelorette and The Bachelor seasons.
Brayden had rubbed Charity Lawson's bachelors the wrong way by aggressively pursuing Charity while not feeling ready for an engagement on The Bachelorette's twentieth season, and Christina was accused of being boastful and loud about her connection with Zach.
Some fans even accused Christina of being drunk all the time on The Bachelor, and she only lasted a few episodes.