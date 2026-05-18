The Bachelor alum Olivia Miller and The Bachelorette alum Mike Renner have welcomed a baby together -- and the news surprised their fans! As a way of celebrating Mother's Day, Olivia took to Instagram and posted sweet photos of her newborn baby boy. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Olivia and Mike posed with their son as a family of three and appeared to be overjoyed. "Happy belated birthday, rocky riggins renner," Olivia wrote, revealing her baby's name. Olivia also shared details about her son's journey into the world via Instagram Stories. "Made it through 22 weeks of hyperemesis gravidarum. Went into preterm labor at 29 weeks and put on bedrest while having consistent contractions," Olivia revealed. "By the grace of God, the doctors, and our little fighter I was able to make it to 38 weeks [prayer hands and heart emojis]. And it was all worth it for this moment!!!" Both Olivia and Mike returned to Cincinnati, OH, after their time on The Bachelor franchise, and their relationship became serious in January 2023. Olivia and Mike hard launched their relationship in June 2023. Olivia uploaded photos of the pair enjoying lunch and cocktails together, and she joked in the caption, "The most irrelevant bachelor nation couple." Mike playfully commented, "Is that Dolphin girl from The Bachelor?" The couple got engaged in 2024 and tied the knot in Ohio in 2025. Olivia appeared on Season 27 of The Bachelor starring Zach Shallcross, which aired on ABC in early 2023. Zach eliminated Olivia on Night 1 during the first Rose Ceremony of the season. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) The Bachelor's 2023 season ended in March 2023 with Zach proposing marriage to Kaity Biggar, and the Texas-based couple recently got married. For Mike's part, he looked for love on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season. The Bachelorette's Season 14 star Becca Kufrin ousted Mike early in the season. Mike was a 27-year-old sports analyst with shoulder-length hair at the time. He memorably brought a lifesize cardboard cutout of Arie Luydendyk Jr. to the first cocktail party. The Bachelorette's latest 22nd season was canceled amid a domestic violence dispute between Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. ABC announced its decision to axe Taylor's season shortly after a disturbing 2023 video leaked of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star physically and verbally assaulting Dakota in front of her young daughter. The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will both return to ABC with brand new seasons in 2027. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!