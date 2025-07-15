Bachelor Nation alums Jason Tartick and Kelley Flanagan have continued to fuel rumors they're more than just friends, and Tyler Cameron has thrown gasoline on the flames. After Kelley and Jason sparked dating rumors with flirty TikTok posts earlier this year, Kelley appeared on the March 31 episode of Jason's "Trading Secrets" podcast, and the pair had undeniable chemistry. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Many fans have been shipping Kelley and Jason as a couple ever since, and the pair just got a rise out of those hopefuls with a new social media post. Jason recently posted an Instagram video in which he and Kelley were trying out a trend that shows them shaking hands for an extended period of time. The video reads, "Meeting up with your friend, who's only your friend, but no one believes you're just friends," and Jason captioned the post, "F\u2022R\u2022I\u2022E\u2022N\u2022D\u2022S." Jason tagged Kelley in the upload, which was set to "Illegal" by PinkPantheress. In addition to shaking hands, Jason and Kelley also mouthed some of the lyrics of the song. While Jason and Kelley are clearly trying to sell the idea their relationship is strictly platonic, a large group of their followers are skeptics, including The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron. Tyler related Jason and Kelley's friendship to how his romance with girlfriend Tate Madden got started. "Yeah this is what me and @tada_itstate used to do... can't wait to see how this one turns out," Tyler quipped. Other fans also gave Jason and Kelley a hard time. "That's how I wound up engaged," one person wrote. Another Instagram user added, "I had a friend like this once. We got married last month!" RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) After reading all the comments, Kelley chimed in, "Ohhhh these comments.. We said 'friends,' Instagram said 'sure, tell us when the baby's due.'" Jason took to Instagram Stories on June 24 and conducted a Q&A session with fans in which he was asked if he's ever gone on a date with Kelley. "I can't say enough good things about Kelley, she is an awesome person. She's incredible," Jason shared. "But we've only been friends. We've only ever been friends, and no, we haven't gone on a date." Jason called Kelley "the best," but he reiterated of his pal, "We've only been friends." Jason also took accountability for allowing dating rumors about the pair to fly for months. Calling it a "tough" situation to navigate, Jason explained of all the speculation, "What do you do?" Jason debated, "Do you come out and be, like, 'No, speculation is wrong?' You kind of, just, whatever, let it go." Jason previously revealed that he and Kelley actually talked on the phone once a week to catch up. Kelley publicly announced her split from her latest boyfriend, Ari Raptis, in November 2024 after he had allegedly cheated on her. "I just feel so stupid," Kelley said of her year-and-a-half long relationship with Ari during a November episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. Kelley also revealed on TikTok at the time that she felt betrayed and her heart was "shattered." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Prior to her romance with Ari, Kelley had dated The Bachelor's Season 24 star Peter Weber for three years on and off. Peter and Kelley -- his fifth-place finisher on The Bachelor -- had begun dating in early 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and their relationship officially ended in early 2023. For Jason's part, he recently spoke out about how he wants to get married and have children after his latest romance with TikTok star Kat Stickler ended in October 2024. Prior to dating Kat for six months, Jason had been engaged to Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. Jason and Kaitlyn publicly announced their breakup in August 2023, more than two years after they had gotten engaged. Jason found fame when he competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. After Jason and Becca failed to find lasting love on Season 14 of the series, Jason asked Kaitlyn out on their first date in January 2019. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!