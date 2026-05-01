Earlier this week, Brayden reposted Christina's video and shared that he was going to his "first gyno appointment."
Over footage of Brayden sitting inside a doctor's office, he added medical emojis.
Shortly afterward, Christina posted a selfie via Instagram Stories and clarified, "In reference to the last video.. NOPE, not pregnant.. however.. birth control is officially out."
Christina and Brayden got engaged on ABC's live The Golden Wedding special in January 2024, which featured Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tying the knot at La Quinta Resort & Club in California.
When The Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer asked Christina and Brayden how they met, Brayden revealed on "The Gold Carpet" that Christina actually slid into his DMs.
"It was funny because we just started hitting it off. We would FaceTime every night for like four hours or five hours," Brayden said, adding how they attended a concert together the following week.
Jesse proceeded to ask the happy couple what's next for them.
"Well, actually, I'm going to be moving out to Tennessee. We decided I'm going to be moving in. I leave Saturday morning. We're making the 29-hour drive and I'm going to be moving in," Brayden said.
Brayden then pivoted and said he actually had "something else" that he had planned for the evening. He got down on one knee and proposed marriage.
"I just knew that there was something special and there was something different [about you]. And then I got to spend time with you and I got to spend time with [your daughter] Blakely, and I got to... introduce you to my family," Brayden told Christina.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"And for the first time in my life, I feel like I've found someone that I can be myself with, unapologetically. I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you."
"AHHH! We can 'FINALEy' shout it from the rooftops!! Beyond the cameras and reality show drama, Brayden (aka MY BOYFRIEND!) and I found something truly special," Christina wrote at the time.
ADVERTISEMENT
"In each other, we have a space where being unapologetically ourselves is not just accepted but celebrated! Something I never knew I was missing until I did. We can finally share our goofy, love-filled world."
Meanwhile, Brayden wrote via Instagram Stories, "[I] found myself a 'southern belle.' All jokes aside, she has been the biggest blessing in my life. She has been there for me through very tough times already and has showed me so much grace through it all."
Brayden called Christina his "confidant" and expressed relief he'd "no longer have to be hush-hush" about their relationship now that his Bachelor in Paradise season had aired.
"I can finally shout it from the tops of the mountains. Love you babe. Thank you [for] being in my life," he concluded.