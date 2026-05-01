Bachelor in Paradise alum Brayden Bowers and The Bachelor alum Christina Mandrell have teased that they're trying for a baby.

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Christina and Brayden secretly got married in December 2024, and Christina recently revealed via Instagram Stories that the couple is ready to have a child together.

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Earlier this week, Brayden reposted Christina's video and shared that he was going to his "first gyno appointment."

Over footage of Brayden sitting inside a doctor's office, he added medical emojis.

Shortly afterward, Christina posted a selfie via Instagram Stories and clarified, "In reference to the last video.. NOPE, not pregnant.. however.. birth control is officially out."

Christina and Brayden got engaged on ABC's live The Golden Wedding special in January 2024, which featured Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tying the knot at La Quinta Resort & Club in California.

When The Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer asked Christina and Brayden how they met, Brayden revealed on "The Gold Carpet" that Christina actually slid into his DMs.

"It was funny because we just started hitting it off. We would FaceTime every night for like four hours or five hours," Brayden said, adding how they attended a concert together the following week.

Jesse proceeded to ask the happy couple what's next for them.

"Well, actually, I'm going to be moving out to Tennessee. We decided I'm going to be moving in. I leave Saturday morning. We're making the 29-hour drive and I'm going to be moving in," Brayden said.

Brayden then pivoted and said he actually had "something else" that he had planned for the evening. He got down on one knee and proposed marriage.

"I just knew that there was something special and there was something different [about you]. And then I got to spend time with you and I got to spend time with [your daughter] Blakely, and I got to... introduce you to my family," Brayden told Christina.
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"And for the first time in my life, I feel like I've found someone that I can be myself with, unapologetically. I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

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Brayden added, "I just know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you," and then Christina gleefully accepted a Neil Lane diamond ring.

Brayden failed to find love with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette's twentieth season. He therefore gave reality dating another shot by appearing on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season.

Brayden dated Kat Izzo, Rachel Recchia and Becca Serrano in Paradise. He took a shot with Jess Girod before his ouster but ultimately went home without a rose and without a girlfriend.

After filming, Brayden settled down with Christina, who had competed on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor.

Bachelor in Paradise confirmed at the end of its Season 9 finale in December 2023 that Brayden and Christina had begun dating, and the lovebirds took an opportunity to boast about their strong relationship immediately afterward via social media.

"AHHH! We can 'FINALEy' shout it from the rooftops!! Beyond the cameras and reality show drama, Brayden (aka MY BOYFRIEND!) and I found something truly special," Christina wrote at the time.

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"In each other, we have a space where being unapologetically ourselves is not just accepted but celebrated! Something I never knew I was missing until I did. We can finally share our goofy, love-filled world."

Meanwhile, Brayden wrote via Instagram Stories, "[I] found myself a 'southern belle.' All jokes aside, she has been the biggest blessing in my life. She has been there for me through very tough times already and has showed me so much grace through it all."

Brayden called Christina his "confidant" and expressed relief he'd "no longer have to be hush-hush" about their relationship now that his Bachelor in Paradise season had aired.

"I can finally shout it from the tops of the mountains. Love you babe. Thank you [for] being in my life," he concluded.

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Both Brayden and Christina were villains on their respective The Bachelorette and The Bachelor seasons.

Brayden had rubbed Charity's bachelors the wrong way because, despite not feeling ready for an engagement, he continued to aggressively pursue Charity on The Bachelorette's 20th season.

And Christina was accused of being boastful and loud about her connection with Zach. Some fans also accused Christina of being drunk all the time on The Bachelor, and she only lasted a few episodes.

While The Bachelor's 27th season was airing in early 2023, Christina slammed the editing. Christina opted out of joining the Bachelor in Paradise cast.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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