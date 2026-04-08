The pair had been navigating a long-distance relationship up to this point, with Aaron living San Diego and Madina residing Charlotte, NC.
"I can't wait until the long distance chapter is over," Aaron told the website.
"By our move-in date in June, it will have been 8 months of long distance, aka our entire relationship."
Aaron added, "You can only imagine the moment we'll have once we're together for good. We're truly best friends in this relationship, so I'm most excited to just hang out with her all the time. She's so cool."
Madina let her Instagram followers know in March that being with Aaron is where she's "supposed to be."
Madina -- who competed on Joey Graziadei's The Bachelor season but was eliminated during the fifth Rose Ceremony of the season -- called Aaron her "obsession" in February.
Aaron and Madina went Instagram official with their relationship in Fall 2025 and subsequently attended The Golden Bachelor's Season 2 live finale together.
Madina previously teased that she and Aaron were willing to make sacrifices for each other.
"We were both always told that relationships were hard," Madina told the website.
"What we've been learning with each other is that relationships aren't hard, life's hard, and your partner should make it easier."
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When Aaron announced his split from Eliza, he wrote on Instagram in late 2023, "Tricky emotions watching it all unfold, but unfortunately, me and [Eliza]'s love story has come to an end. We're leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all."
Eliza, for her part, didn't post any type of breakup announcement on her social media. Instead, she informed her followers via Instagram Stories that she was on a vacation in Greece.
The Bachelor in Paradise's Season 9 finale included an onscreen graphic with the following eyebrow-raising update on Aaron and Eliza's engagement: "Aaron and Eliza's engagement has hit some speed bumps since they left the beach. They are actively working on their relationship and trying to figure things out."
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According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Eliza returned to Germany after filming Bachelor in Paradise and Aaron resumed his life in San Diego, which had the makings of an extremely difficult long-distance relationship.
Not only did they overcome adversity regarding rumors about one of Aaron's ex-girlfriends, but they also decided to make their relationship official about halfway through the season.
On the show's finale, Aaron was wholeheartedly set on proposing marriage to Eliza after their overnight Fantasy Suite date, but Eliza -- although she said she was in love with Aaron -- was feeling a little uneasy and unsure.
Eliza explained how she only wanted to get engaged one time in her life and she wished her family could participate in some way.
"If I would say with 100 percent certainty I am ready and completely sure of what I'm going to say if asked, I'd be lying," Eliza admitted in a confessional.
But once Eliza and Aaron reunited on the platform by the ocean, she decided to trust her feelings and follow her heart.
Eliza also learned Aaron had contacted her mother before proposing marriage, which made her feel confident to say yes and get engaged on the show.
Prior to appearing on Paradise, Aaron had competed for Charity Lawson's heart on The Bachelorette's twentieth season and finished in fourth place.