And then during the HGTV show's finale on Monday, April 6, Noah revealed specific details about what he was going through.
"I got the worst news you could hear... My mom, her health is not doing well. She has a type of leukemia called CLL, and it's been hard to manage," Noah told the cameras.
CLL is a blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow.
"But in the same sense," Noah continued, "I know I have so much support from her and the family. She asked me to stay [on the show]... I don't even know if she'll be around or not to watch this. If so, mom, I love you, and I hope I made you proud."
Noah shared during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast that his mom passed away in October 2025.
While Noah's mother didn't get to watch the Bachelor Mansion Takeover finale, she got to hear all about it straight from the source.
"I wish she would've got to watch it, obviously, but I did get to come home with -- I stole the briefcase of money," Noah told Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles, referring to his $100,000 grand prize.
"They gave us a briefcase of money; I put that on my flight, it's in Tulsa. Obviously I'm keeping that, so I walked home with, like, a silver Howie Mandel-kind of briefcase of money, and it was also good because I got to be like, '[Mom], order your supplements. Order whatever things you're doing because this is why I won.' Anyways, it was awesome."
Noah confirmed that he "got time" with his mother once he returned home to Oklahoma.
"I got to take care of her, and it was a beautiful moment," Noah recalled.
While Noah said it would've been great to have competed on the show without "all this stuff going on" in his life, he noted, "But then, thinking about it, I probably wouldn't have won or had the drive to win. So it's like, 'Okay, oddly enough, it all worked out.'"
Noah said he knew his mother was having "health issues" before he left to film Bachelor Mansion Takeover but he didn't know how serious her condition was.
"She had an ultrasound. She had some hot spots and stuff, and she was coming over and doing the sauna, everything, before I left," the former traveling nurse shared.
"And then about midway through that show, I got a CT, actually. And I know how to understand CT reports and it was pretty much me reading this thinking, 'Okay this is not even what I thought it was. This is past that point.' I debated going home."
Noah's mother, however, inspired him to stay on the show and put his absolute best effort into renovating The Bachelor mansion.
Noah also noted how he has a huge family -- including about 20 grandchildren -- who were taking care of her at home while he was in California.
"I was struggling because I'm talking to her and she's saying everything's okay, but I'm like, 'I know you're going to die.' I said that in the interview, like, 'I don't know if my mom will be able to watch this,'" Noah said.
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"So there were those things where it's like, 'Okay I either need to do this or not.' I [was] having fun. So once I kind of decided like, 'Okay mom doesn't want me to come home' and she had her own wishes, I [was] like, 'However I can use the money to help -- go do whatever treatments or whatever you want to do, whatever you think is going to give you peace.'"
Noah said he's had the "fortunate and unfortunate situation of seeing people die" in his line of work.
"You need to make sure that people have autonomy and peace. If I could do that -- and she was like, 'Win the show, you can win the show,' [I was like] 'Dude I'm going to win the show.' So that kind of switched," Noah said.
"That was a pivotal switch where I was like, 'Dude I'm going to win this show.'"
Noah said appearing on HGTV was also something he "always wanted to do." He even recalled telling friends in nursing school that they were going to see him on HGTV one day.
"To get a Bachelor HGTV show [was] the best news of my life. [My mom's health] was the worst news of my life at the same time," he acknowledged.
"But I was trying to figure this out on a TV show. I'm also trying to renovate and do interviews and not cry my eyes out."