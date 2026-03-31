Courtney, Tammy and Chris said they were excited to have been asked back by Bachelor Mansion Takeover judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron.
The three returnees thought they deserved a place in the competition and were looking forward to proving their skills and abilities.
Bachelor Mansion Takeover host Jesse Palmer asked Courtney, Tammy and Chris to each design, build and theme their own bar on the terrace. Jesse explained how the returnees would have two days to complete "The Terrace Challenge" and no teammates to help them out.
Jesse said they were going to be judged on design, execution, creativity and concept, including a signature cocktail. The winner would "win redemption" and rejoin the competition, earning his or her spot in the finale.
While the three returnees worked hard on their bars, Dean, Sam and Noah got to swim, drink and relax.
Dean admitted he was "mad" another person was going to be part of the finale.
Courtney felt confident in her design and told the cameras that she loved not having Joan Vassos and Allyshia Gupta in her ear anymore.
And Tammy -- who acknowledged things were pretty "catty" at the mansion -- said in a confessional, "The boys better watch out because in the finale, I am going to whoop all of their butts and win this thing."
Sean said he was looking for a bar that was warm, inviting and welcomed conversation.
Courtney called her bar "Liquid Courage," and her drink was a jalapeno rose spritz dubbed "The Final Rose."
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The judges immediately noticed that Courtney's bar was the only one without a roof and that the sun was beaming down on their faces.
Tayshia and Tyler loved Courtney's tile and color choices, and Sean said the space seemed sexier and more grown-up than Chris' bar.
Tayshia, however, thought Courtney's signage wasn't elevated enough and looked like it belonged outside of a college bar.
Chris called his Caribbean-inspired bar "Dark & Stormy," and he served up the drink that matched its name.
Tayshia said that Chris stayed true to himself but the signage looked a bit "cartoony." Sean shared how the bar felt comfortable but seemed like it belonged on a the beach rather than The Bachelor mansion, where everyone dresses up in evening gowns and suits.
Tyler thought the functionality of the refrigerator and ice chest would be great for the bartender, but he wasn't a fan of the color choices.
And Tammy called her bar "Smoke & Rose." She made a mezcal drink with cucumber and lime called "The Killer Kiss."
Sean said Tammy won the cocktail part of the competition and her bar was very cohesive. Tayshia thought the bar looked like a great extension of the mansion, but Tyler said, if it was his project, he would've extended the roof to create even more shade.
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Tyler and Tayshia both loved the countertop and the tiles, but Tayshia said she was missing Tammy's personality or story in her design.
Jesse then declared Tammy the winner of "The Terrace Challenge."
"I feel like I've never had anyone tell me that they're proud of me -- my family, my friends -- I've just felt so empty my entire like. And I feel like I can give that to myself," Tammy said following her victory.
"I'm doing this for me. I'm doing this for little me that didn't even know opportunities like this existed, and I'm just so happy. I really am."
Tammy's bar was going to stay at the mansion, and she was about to go up against the three guys in the finale for a shot at $100,000.
"You've got this girl!" Courtney congratulated Tammy. "I'm very, very proud of you."
Chris said he was so grateful to have been asked back to show off his skills.
"If I was in Bachelor in Paradise, I probably would've won first place," Chris said.
"But it is what it is, and it ain't what it ain't!"
Courtney, for her part, said her time on Bachelor Mansion Takeover was still a win because she was taking so much away from the experience.
"It's just been very uplifting and very good for my soul. We've got one girl in there, and I'm glad that she's there to carry the torch," Courtney said in her final words.
Tammy concluded that she was "going to shake up the frat house" and ultimately win the competition.