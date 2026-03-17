The Bachelor Mansion Takeover broadcast began with Brendan choosing between Tammy and Noah for the next elimination. He apologized to Tammy and said, "I'm going to have to let you go," and she quietly responded, "What?! Wow."
Brendan explained how he had known Noah longer and Noah was his buddy, he just hoped this choice wouldn't come back to bite him.
"I just got blindsided by Brendan. I feel betrayed, but I get it. I really think I had a good shot of winning this competition, and that's clearly why they voted me out, because I'm a threat," Tammy said in her final words.
"I feel like I always get the short end of the stick, whether that means I'm too strong of a player or I don't speak up enough. I just didn't get to showcase what I can do here, because I can do a lot. They have not seen what I can do."
Noah announced how he was grateful for Brendan but "Dean is a piece of trash." Noah told the cameras that Dean -- who had voted him out -- was going to be his No. 1 nemesis in the house.
The cast's next challenge started immediately with the pool area.
There were two options: create a "Poolside Oasis" on the upper level or a "Wellness Retreat" on the lower level.
Since Brendan and Noah were the bottom two contestants, they got to be team captains and choose players for the opposing team.
"This is a reverse draft," Bachelor Mansion Takeover host Jesse Palmer noted.
Brendan picked the Poolside Oasis after winning a coin flip.
"I get to choose the person I least want to be with?" Noah quipped.
"This is easy for me. The guy has the lowest skill here. He has the most outlandish ideas, and I don't want him on my team. I would love for Dean to just leave, actually."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The teams as a result were Noah, Courtney, Joan and Allyshia vs. Brendan, Dean, Jill and Sam.
Each team only had three days to finish the challenge, and Jesse revealed that at the end, two people were going to be eliminated.
Noah's team bought gym equipment so contestants could work out, and they also created a juice bar, a yoga platform, an outdoor shower and a sauna.
Brendan's team stained the pergola, created a new bar area with a pizza oven, and completely redid the grill and countertops.
Brendan anticipated the Poolside Oasis wasn't going to have as much "wow factor" as the Wellness Retreat, but he hoped the beauty of their project would speak for itself and win points.
Noah, meanwhile, vented, "I think I formed a team of people with the strongest opinions and the strongest convictions."
ADVERTISEMENT
He added, "I think I created a monster. I think I may have gambled a little too close, and I might be over my head... Did I just dig my own grave?"
Joan and Allyshia were annoyed that Courtney was "bossy," especially when Courtney insisted she wanted turf. While Joan and Allyshia hated that idea, they found a way to compromise.
Bachelor Mansion Takeover judges Tyler Cameron and Tayshia Adams then asked everyone to put their swimsuits on. It became time for a creative diving competition, and the team with the highest score was going to "earn something big," according to Tayshia.
The judges asked each cast member to perform an unusual dive, including a loose air-compressor hose and a spinning drill bit.
Jill's team ended up winning the challenge by one point, and they received a one-of-kind art installation by botanical designer Matthew Lang. His design really elevated arches and waterfalls above the pool.
Meanwhile, Sam and Dean worked to restore a piece of the ceiling in one of the bunk rooms that had been removed in a previous challenge. Tyler admitted at the time it was a mistake because it had character and paid homage to the original The Bachelor mansion.
Allyshia and Joan talked about how they had to win going forward or else people would send them home, and Allyshia said she wanted to see Dean or Jill go next.
Allyshia and Courtney then bickered because Courtney thought the other women on her team shot down most of her ideas. The girls quickly squashed their beef and realized it was smart to stick together, but then Courtney went behind their backs and added lights that neither of them wanted.
Courtney also told Dean, Sam and Jill that her team was plotting against her and that Joan and Allyshia wanted Jill out.
When Jill claimed she never threw out Allyshia's name first in a previous deliberation, Courtney lamented about how she didn't know whom she could trust.
Drama heightened when Allyshia realized Brendan's team was trying to use the wooden ceiling accent that her former team had taken down from the ceiling in a prior challenge. Allyshia and Joan didn't think it was fair that they could use it.
Before judging, Noah said he thought Courtney's lights were a good call but it was a bold move -- and not the best idea -- to be sneaky about it.
And Dean said that while he loved his team's ideas, they didn't build much, which could hurt them in the end.
When looking at the Poolside Oasis, the judges were thrilled with the rose-engraved grill plates, the dining area, the poolside lounge chairs and the recycled wall installation. JoJo said the pool felt so functional to her as well.
When checking out the Wellness Retreat, JoJo said she loved the turf -- which Courtney had pushed for -- and the stone counters. Tyler was pumped about the gym and nutrition bar. The judges also loved the outdoor shower and its mixed tiles, thanks to Joan and Allyshia, as well as the yoga platform.
The judges agreed Jill's team didn't really take any risks and it would've been nice to have more to do than just lay out in the sun.
JoJo said she wished she had the wellness area during her The Bachelorette season and she loved the bistro lights, which was also Courtney's unpopular idea.
"I saw the look on Allyshia's face and it was just the best feeling ever," Courtney boasted in a confessional.
In the end, Noah's team and their Wellness Retreat won.
The winning team then had to pick one member of the losing team to "save."
Joan said she'd like to save Sam, Courtney said she'd like to save Jill, and then Noah suggested saving Brendan.
However, they all agreed to save Sam because they couldn't all agree to save Dean or Jill.
Noah announced how his team had decided to save Sam.
"Because I like to keep you on your toes, there's one more save to be made tonight, which means the remaining two will be going home today," Jesse explained.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Sam, since you were saved by the Wellness Retreat, you now hold the power to keep one more member from your team safe from elimination."
Sam appeared shocked and disturbed. While he said Jill was a delight to work with, both Brendan and Dean were his boys.
"To send either of them home is extremely unfortunate," Sam told the cameras.
After announcing how this decision sucked, Sam revealed, "Dean, I'm going to save you."
Sam apparently thought Dean brought more to the table in terms of design and vision.
"That could be something that could elevate me in this entire process," Sam shared in a confessional.
Noah was clearly annoyed and disappointed that Dean got to stick around.
Sam apologized to Brendan, and then Jill and Brendan said their goodbyes.
"I feel like my own personal piece is more important than being around Allyshia and Joan for one more moment," Brendan said in his final words.
"You guys are so insufferable, I'm really happy to be out of here. But we can walk out of her with our heads held high," Jill added.
On Jill's way out, she told Allyshia, "Don't ever lie about me again."
Allyshia apparently didn't know what Jill was talking about. Jill was referring to how Allyshia had accused Jill of throwing her name out first during a previous elimination.