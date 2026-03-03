'Bachelor Mansion Takeover' ousts Sandra Mason and Jeremy Simon in battle of the sexes premiere
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/03/2026
Bachelor Mansion Takeover featured with Sandra Mason and Jeremy Simon getting voted out in the middle of a men vs. women bunk-bed challenge during the premiere episode that aired Monday night on HGTV.
Sandra, who competed on Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor, and Jeremy, who appeared on Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season followed by Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise, were eliminated from the reality design competition during the first team challenge.
The Bachelor Mansion Takeover broadcast began with 12 Bachelor Nation alumni gathering to renovate, restore and transform the iconic The Bachelor mansion located in the Santa Monica Mountains in California.
The mansion boasts 10,000 square feet of interior space on a nine-acre property and has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
When Jill walked into the mansion and looked around, she called it "depressing."
Jesse shared with the cast how they were going to take on projects that would push them to their limits.
"This is going to test your creativity, your craftsmanship, and your ability to work both on your own and as a team," Jesse explained.
"Week after week, you're going to face new challenges transforming this mansion one space at a time. Some of you will stay. Some of you will go. And in the end, one of you will walk away with $100,000.
To put extra pressure on everyone, all of the projects needed to be completed prior to Taylor Frankie Paul's The Bachelorette season, which filmed late last year.
Dean and Sam completed the math portion of the challenge in first and second place, respectively, but Dean ended up winning "the Golden Hammer."
Dean therefore won immunity and could not be the first person eliminated from the show. Following his victory, he quickly formed an alliance with Noah.
The next day, Jesse informed the cast that the men would be renovating two small bunk-bed rooms and the women would be renovating the large bunk-bed room.
Each team was also responsible for creating custom bunk beds in their room or rooms. It was a bachelors vs. bachelorettes challenge, and they were given four days to get the job done.
The cast was asked to address issues such as storage space, privacy, lighting and comfort. Each team was given a group of carpenters to help them along the way.
The contestants were going to be judged on design, execution and creativity.
Dean pushed the guys to paint the ceiling of one of the rooms blue, and while some of the guys liked the idea, Brendan and Noah were clearly against it. Dean realized his decision may make or break the project for his team.
The women had a disagreement over whether there should be arches over the bunk beds. Courtney was vehemently against it and walked off at one point to talk to the guys. Allyshia was angry Courtney was wasting time and not cooperating with her team.
On Day 2, a "Fate Card" arrived revealing that, in one hour, each team would have to vote one person off the show.
Everyone was upset because no one wanted to betray a team member.
Tayshia explained how this show was not just about renovation; it was about relationships.
Each cast member got to vote in private.
Jill was shown voting for Sandra because she didn't hear her voice in the challenge, Noah voted for Jeremy because he said he couldn't vote for Chris -- who had spent the entire day building a desk.
And Joan voted for Jill, saying she was "the most difficult person to work with."
For the women, the votes were Courtney, Sandra, Sandra, Jill, Sandra and Sandra.
"I got four votes, so that's overwhelming. I feel a little hurt and a little embarrassed and crushed," Sandra said in her final words. "Watch your back!"
For the bachelors, the votes were Chris, Jeremy, Chris, Chris, Jeremy, and Jeremy.
Since it was a tie, Dean -- who had won immunity -- had to make the final decision.
"I voted based off experience. I think Chris has a lot of experience obviously. So I voted for Jeremy to leave and I'm going to stick with that," Dean announced.
Jeremy admitted it was "definitely shocking" to see that half of his team had voted him out.
"But don't get me wrong, Chris definitely has that carpenter experience on me. He has decades of it," Jeremy said in his final words.
"I do think they're a bit naive and there are a lot of other parts of this competition that will come up, so I don't think I'm the least experienced. But at the end of the day, it might help them win."
Chris acknowledged he'd have to watch his back going forward, and Jill wondered who had cast the single vote for her.
Allyshia walked over to the guys' side and stole an iron. When confronted, the girls claimed to be innocent, but then Noah walked over and retrieved what was rightfully his.
Jesse then introduced Hannah B. as the show's first guest judge. She said she was looking for bold choices, livable design, and just a room that really shines.
Jesse explained how the team with the best design would be safe from the next elimination.
Hannah, Tayshia and Tyler judged the men's rooms first.
"You guys, I feel like it looks like Toy Story," Tayshia quipped.
"It does give me a child's room," Hannah admitted.
Tyler, however, praised the guys for "taking a risk" and at least nailing their "Santorini" theme.
"I appreciate that they went bold," Tyler noted.
Hannah and Tayshia agreed that they could've gotten behind the blue ceiling if it wasn't paired with tan and white gingham sheets. Tyler also discovered that the drawers underneath the bunk beds couldn't be opened because of the ladders.
However, the judges seemed to love the men's "Tuscany" room, which featured olive green paint, rattan lighting, warm wood and rattan accents.
Hannah loved Chris' desk in particular as well as the terrace decor.
"I am really proud of the guys," Hannah said.
For the ladies, they had sage green paint, rattan furniture, arched bunk beds and more. Hannah liked the textures, colors and dimension of the bed linens.
"In some ways, maybe they did play it a little too safe," Tayshia said.
While Jill had fought to keep the fireplace, Tyler missed an artistic piece on the ceiling -- which was replaced with a chandelier -- because it had given the mansion character.
The women also added a makeup desk and removed a window looking into the bathroom.
"It looks beautiful, but I do love art, and there's not really any art in this room," Hannah noted.
In addition to the room dubbed "Safe Haven," Tayshia and Hannah liked the additional seating on the terrace.
Jesse ultimately declared the women the winners of the bunk-bed challenge.
Due to their loss, the men had to vote another guy out. Dean wrote his own name down because he said he "really blew it."
And Sam agreed, telling the cameras, "If Dean didn't have immunity, I'd probably vote for him."
Noah said there were two carpenters on their team but they couldn't have "any redundancies" going forward.
Right as Jesse was about to announce who had received the most votes and would be eliminated, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.