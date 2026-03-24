'Bachelor Mansion Takeover': Noah Erb, Dean Unglert and Sam McKinney advance to finale as judges save a standout
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/24/2026
Bachelor Mansion Takeover featured the men having an ultimate comeback and defeating Joan Vassos, Allyshia Gupta and Courtney Robertson in a Mixer Room design challenge during the episode that aired Monday night on HGTV.
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Joan from The Golden Bachelorette, Allyshia from The Bachelor 29, and Courtney from The Bachelor 16 were eliminated from the show after their team lost the Mixer Room challenge.
However, Bachelor Mansion Takeover judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron decided to bring Courtney back for the finale because of her stellar designs over the course of the season.
The Bachelor Mansion Takeover broadcast began with host Jesse Palmer announcing that the cast would be renovating the Mixer Room, where The Bachelor process begins with the first cocktail party, over the course of three days.
Jesse revealed that the teams would be selected by random draw and there would be two team of three.
Each person therefore drew a scroll, which would reveal his or her team and designated design area.
Noah Erb laughed because the three women were going to be forced to work together again.
"I'm not dying to work with Courtney on another team, to be completely frank. Go home. You shouldn't be here. Let the designers design -- and that's that," Allyshia complained in a confessional, adding how she was tired of considering other people's feelings.
Noah, Sam McKinney and Dean Unglert then learned they'd be working together again on the credenza built-in, walls and ceiling, and furniture and decor.
Dean lamented about how the men had lost the first men vs. women challenge and decor wasn't their strong suit.
Jesse advised the teams to be bold and take risks because all three members of the losing team would be going home.
After the teams were determined, Noah announced how no one deserved to go home more than Dean because he had backstabbed a friend. Noah playfully pushed Dean into the pool, but the guys were more like brothers than enemies.
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Dean pointed out how his real rival in the house was Allyshia.
"And this game has relied heavily on the social aspect, but that's just completely gone. I'm not going to pretend to like Joan because I don't have to anymore! It's great," Dean told the cameras.
But Joan wasn't feeling any tension this week, and she believed everyone was on their best behavior for this challenge.
When Sam decided to paint the wall around the fireplace a very light sage green, the women were horrified because it didn't match any of the colors they had picked.
"I think it looks the best and accents our pieces really well," Sam explained in a confessional.
"We're not basing our selections off of what they think they'd do; we're basing our selections to win."
When the teams were deep into their work, Allyshia and Joan essentially discovered a junkyard "for rich people" down the hill from the mansion, and so they grabbed some beautiful tiles to repurpose.
Dean, meanwhile, decided to make a couple custom piece for the men's area -- including a new coffee table and a bench -- and the guys were convinced they finally had the edge because of their craftsmanship and creative elements.
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"As it stands, we are poised for one of the greatest upsets and sweetest victories this mansion has ever seen," Noah boasted in a confessional.
But Allyshia wasn't worried about anything. She apparently felt great about what her team had come up with.
Bachelor Mansion Takeover's guest judge for this week was interior designer Nate Berkus.
Tayshia said she wanted the Mixer Room to look sophisticated, inviting and memorable, and Tyler said the layout and details were going to be important to him. For Nate, he was hoping to find impact as well as consistency in an elevated look, vibe or feeling.
When Nate caught a glimpse of the men's area, he admitted he was speechless because it looked so much better than before. Tayshia didn't think the sage green color on the walls was right, but Nate said he loved the beams.
Tayshia thought the furniture flowed and looked cohesive, and the judges appreciated Dean's custom pieces. Nate called Dean's table and bench "sick," saying they could be pieces passed down from generation to generation.
Over in the ladies' space, the judges loved a hidden bar feature behind two sliding art pieces.
Nate thought the bar area featured too many textures and materials, but his favorite feature in the room was the terracotta-tiled fireplace designed by Courtney.
Nate noticed that Allyshia's pink tile clashed with the one over the fireplace, which was a knock on Allyshia's choices. Nate could tell the two teams hadn't communicated much when designing the room as a whole.
"It seems this is the most difficult decision up to this point," Jesse declared.
"Absolutely," Tayshia agreed.
In the end, the judges picked Noah, Dean and Sam as the challenge winners. Nate complimented the team's consistency, clarity of vision, and teamwork, and Sam was ecstatic to have his first win of the season.
However, Nate gave Courtney a rose and "honorable mention" for the beautiful restraint she showed creating the fireplace.
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The three men therefore advanced to the finale of Bachelor Mansion Takeover, where one of them would take home $100,000, and the ladies were eliminated.
"I don't know what happened. I think there were a lot of things that went wrong just in the design choices," Allyshia said in her final words.
"I don't think that it was the best interior designers that won that. I'm a little disappointed that I'm not finishing it out. I would've loved to stay until the end, but, also, I'm proud of the work that I've done."
Joan also admitted that she felt "disappointed" about her ouster.
"I would love to see that last space renovated and walk out here having finished the job," Joan told the cameras.
"But maybe I finished the job that I really came here for, and that was to show them that I can hang with the young folk. When it comes to work and design and being a team member, I was hanging pretty good."