The Bachelor Mansion Takeover finale began with Dean Unglert claiming the three men deserved to be there more than Tammy, who had been touched by "a golden angel" and allowed to return.
"If you win this, I'm going to be so mad," Dean told Tammy.
"Dean hates me!" Tammy lamented.
But Tammy clearly had the confidence she was going to win the whole show and the $100,000 prize.
Bachelor Mansion Takeover host Jesse Palmer then told Dean, Tammy, Noah and Sam McKinney to demolish the kitchen because it would later serve as the finalists' last renovation project on the show.
Dean told Tammy that he was "sick of" seeing her, but Tammy believed he just saw her as a threat.
Jesse then gave the finalists an address of where to meet him. The finalists headed "to the middle of nowhere," according to Tammy, where Jesse and judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron awaited them.
Jesse explained how it was time for their "Final Impression Challenge," like a final exam. Each finalist -- who was playing to avoid elimination -- had a challenge crate and was instructed to answer questions about design that they had learned throughout their journey on the show.
As part of the challenge, the finalists also had to complete a wood-stain test as well as a measuring test.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The last player to finish was going to be eliminated from the competition.
Noah completed the challenge in first place, and he was then followed by Tammy and Sam.
Although Dean had won "The Golden Hammer" earlier in the season, he finished in last place and was ousted from the competition.
Dean claimed his lockbox malfunctioned and he couldn't open it, but he eventually realized he was "an idiot" and got a couple of the wood stains wrong.
"I'm not looking at the color of stain on the can when we're doing these things, and that just became my ultimate downfall," Dean lamented in a confessional.
Dean said this is not the way he had ever envisioned himself getting eliminated.
"As long as Sam or Noah take it home, I'll be pretty happy. Tammy doesn't deserve a lick of that $100,000. It's not how I wanted to go out, that's for sure," Dean said in his final words.
Noah, Sam and Tammy therefore advanced to the Final 3.
"You know, I saved Dean a couple weeks ago and that felt good, and then to leave him at the top of the mountain, it definitely felt good to leave him where he belongs," Sam quipped to the cameras.
After the Final 3 enjoyed a poolside snack and some champagne, Jesse showed up and cut the celebration short.
Jesse explained how each person had taken a "wrong turn" at some point in the competition.
Jesse said each person needed to "reimagine" a problem area and fix it with the help of a carpenter and new paint and materials.
Noah was given the mixer room to fix, Tammy was given the entryway, and Sam was given the Santorini room. They only had 24 hours to reimagine the spaces.
Only two finalists would be able to move on to the final challenge and renovate The Bachelor mansion's kitchen.
The winner of the "reimagine" challenge would also receive an advantage for the kitchen renovation.
Sam got rid of the blue ceiling in the bunk bed room and tried to make it more functional, and Tammy created an original art piece.
Noah eliminated some of the busy and chaotic parts of the mixer room, and he decided to add wooden shelves in Joan Vassos' marble credenza.
Tyler admitted he was "thoroughly impressed" by what Noah did in the room because it looked much more cohesive. Tayshia added that she liked his color choices better and his placement of the furniture made more sense.
Tammy changed the entryway from terracotta and yellow to white and dark brown. The judges loved her "sexy" design and practical choices with a new bench and a mirror. However, Tayshia thought she played it a little safe, and Tyler noted the walls seemed a bit empty.
For the former Santorini room, Sam chose a taupe, grounding color for the wall. He also built a credenza that would hold two suitcases. Tyler and Tayshia said Sam managed to make a small, cluttered room look "cool and elevated."
ADVERTISEMENT
When revealing the judges' decision, Tyler noted, "We do have the right Final 3, for sure."
Tyler and Tayshia ultimately advanced Tammy and Noah to the Final 2.
"All good things must come to an end. I'm extremely proud of where I started and the point I got to in this competition," Sam said in his final words.
"I'm leaving here with my chin held high, and nothing or nobody is going to take away what I've been able to accomplish here."
The winner of the "reimagine" challenge was Noah.
As his prize, Noah was able to choose his space in the kitchen to renovate.
The first choice included range hood and back bar, panty, wall decor, styling, faucet selection and cabinet hardware.
Choice 2 included the dining nook, cabinetry, shelving styling, drapery, lighting choices, and wall and ceiling paint color.
Noah selected the cabinetry option, which was going to require more responsibility and work. He was hoping to achieve a bigger "wow factor."
However, Tammy and Noah had to work together on the island, the tile and counter tops.
Tammy decided to make a "bolder choice" in the kitchen because the judges had repeatedly called her designs safe.
ADVERTISEMENT
Noah thought Tammy was taking advantage of his advice, and so he decided not to help her too much.
"[Noah] doesn't have the fight that I have, the grit, the passion for wanting to win this. I'm giving this every last ounce that I have in me to make sure that I'm the winner at the end of this," Tammy told the cameras.
Noah, for his part, said he had been hoping to win the money to finish renovating his home with his wife Abigail Heringer before starting a family.
"But I got the worst news you could hear. I found out midway through this competition that my mom, her health is not doing well. She has a type of leukemia called CLL, and it's been hard to manage," Noah told the cameras.
"But in the same sense, I know I have so much support from her and the family. She asked me to stay... I don't even know if she'll be around or not to watch this. If so, mom, I love you, and I hope I made you proud."
Suddenly, there was a knock on the door and it was Abigail and Tammy's boyfriend Christian. It was a nice surprise for the finalists during a stressful time.