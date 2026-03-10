The Bachelor Mansion Takeover broadcast began where last week's episode had left off, with host Jesse Palmer announcing that the men's team had voted out Chris Stallworth.
"I'm disappointed to say the least. I believe they made a mistake," Chris said in his final words.
"But sometimes, the most experienced can be perceived as a threat. And I believe that's what happened here. Who knows how the game's going to go. They're going to have to watch their backs. It's not over -- for me."
Jill was upset about it Chris' ouster because she acknowledged that he has skills the Bachelor Nation alums really needed to renovate the mansion.
The next day, Jesse announced it was time to renovate the "Rose Room."
Each person was required to draw one of nine scrolls from a champagne bucket. The scroll locked in each person's zone and teammates.
The zones were the living space, the candle room and the bar and wine cellar.
Each team had two days to complete the challenge and were instructed to include the essence of a rose in each space.
Jesse also revealed that the team to outperform the rest would decide who stays and who goes.
Brendan decided he was going to be more assertive this week, although not argumentative.
And Jill wasn't excited to work with Allyshia again.
Joan suggested they should turn the candle room into three big arches with a sofa in the middle, and her teammates were fully onboard.
But Jill and Allyshia disagreed over whether to tile the fireplace in the living room or turn the wall behind it into a giant mural.
Jill said she wanted the space to be "sexy, dark and moody," but Allyshia was envisioning a neutral tile. Jill called Allyshia's idea "boring."
"A mural is so 2008," Allyshia countered.
Dean had to serve as the tiebreaker, and so he voted for the mural.
"But we better not lose over that decision," Dean quipped.
Allyshia said Jill's design style totally sucked, and she claimed that Dean had made a big mistake.
During the challenge, Tammy tried to form an alliance with Brendan so he wouldn't vote her out if they lost the challenge. She argued that they could be an asset to each other down the road.
Dean and Brendan's teams then got together and agreed to vote out someone from the candle room if either of them won.
It then became time for a "Golden Screwdriver" competition. The contestants were asked to cut a piece of wood 17.5 inches long without using a tape measure or ruler.
Brendan thought he was "one of the weaker guys" on the show, so he hoped to protect himself from going home this week.
In addition to Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron, HGTV designer Christina Haack served as a judge this week. Christina said she was looking for a room to tell a story.
Tayshia explained how the contestants were going to be judged on design, execution and creativity.
Tayshia and Christina said they loved the colors of the room. Tayshia gushed about the mural, but Christina said the clay color of the walls didn't flow naturally with the gray and white mural.
The judges also loved the new podium Allyshia designed.
In the candle room, the judges loved Courtney's original artwork and the coral tiles. Tyler said he loved the built ins but the sconces didn't quite fit.
But the judges all seemed to miss the candles that were there before. Tayshia said she wasn't sure if the room was going to have the same romantic effect going forward, and Tyler agreed it wasn't as dramatic as before.
In the bar, Tayshia said she loved the whole room, but Tyler thought using the same rose/mauve color throughout looked a little flat and he didn't like the shallow built-in arches. Tayshia, however, loved the wine racks, and Christina agreed the racks looked high-end and the team really nailed that part.
In the end, Dean, Jill and Allyshia's living room won. Each person was asked to elect one person from the losing spaces whom they thought should be up for elimination.
Dean admitted that he'd love to send Joan home but Brendan and Sam would be "easy pickings," in his opinion.
"I don't really care enough about Noah to not send him home, so put his name down there. That's fine," Dean told the ladies.
Brendan, Tammy and Noah were ultimately in jeopardy of elimination, but then Jesse announced how Brendan had won the "Golden Screwdriver" and would decide between Tammy and Noah.
Suddenly, Brendan -- who was friends with both people -- realized he didn't want that kind of power.