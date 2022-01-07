Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy says her baby girl has COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The television personality announced in an Instagram post Thursday that Nora, her 10-month-old daughter with her fiance, Alex Kavanaugh, tested positive for the virus.

Murphy shared the news alongside photos of herself and Kavanaugh with Nora at the emergency room.

"Maybe it was only a matter of time," Murphy captioned the post. "We took Nora to the ER last night after a very high fever and inconsolable tears. She tested positive, but she's doing okay."

"She's one tough baby and is loving all the cuddles right now. Only one parent was able to head back with her, and I tested negative," she said. "We can't find any antigen tests to save our lives in Sydney, but we'll keep trying and keep isolating and keep cuddling until we're well and able to break free."

Murphy said 2022 has been "a sneaky little devil so far."

"This is the beginning of a beautiful budding relationship YOU'LL SEE (pls be good to us," she wrote.

Fellow Bachelor alums Raven Gates and Catherine Giudici were among those to send well wishes in the comments.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Awww feel better, Nora!" Gates wrote.

"Praying for her and you all, my precious friend. sending you so much love and some extra strength and energy," Giudici said.

Murphy is known for appearing as a contestant in Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor and in Bachelor Winter Games. She got engaged to Kavanaugh in February 2020 and gave birth to Nora in February 2021.