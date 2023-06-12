Wells, who serves drinks and jokes for the cast in Paradise, took to his Instagram Stories this past weekend with a funny update on Day 2 of filming.
"Day number two of Bachelor in Paradise 9 update: It's official, the beach has been taken over by a bunch of Gen Zers who are using words that I don't know what they mean at all, so I'm going to give you a rundown," Wells said in a video, according to BachelorNation.com.
Wells, 38, went on to reveal the cast has been throwing out phrases and lingo he doesn't understand, given his age.
"There's a lot of talk about vibes -- good vibes, bad vibes, the vibes are off, I don't know," Wells shared.
"What?! Also keys are being thrown out a bunch. There are high keys, there are low keys, and I low key don't know what the f-ck you're talking about."
Wells also pointed out how "flags" are "a big thing" on the beach.
"I'm talking about red flags, green flags, and beige flags," Wells said.
"Beige flags are a flag that isn't really a problem, apparently. It's just like an idiosyncrasy of your character. I heard someone say yesterday that, 'I'm confusion.' Those were the exact words that came out of their mouth. 'I'm confusion...' What?!"
Wells captioned his video, "The more you know. Day #2 of @bachelorinparadise. Apparently I'm old now. So that's neat."