Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams has updated fans on what's happening on the beach in Mexico as the show is currently filming its ninth season.

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise is set to air this fall on Tuesday nights at 9PM ET/PT on ABC, and filming just began.

Wells, who serves drinks and jokes for the cast in Paradise, took to his Instagram Stories this past weekend with a funny update on Day 2 of filming.

"Day number two of Bachelor in Paradise 9 update: It's official, the beach has been taken over by a bunch of Gen Zers who are using words that I don't know what they mean at all, so I'm going to give you a rundown," Wells said in a video, according to BachelorNation.com.

Wells, 38, went on to reveal the cast has been throwing out phrases and lingo he doesn't understand, given his age.

"There's a lot of talk about vibes -- good vibes, bad vibes, the vibes are off, I don't know," Wells shared.

"What?! Also keys are being thrown out a bunch. There are high keys, there are low keys, and I low key don't know what the f-ck you're talking about."

Wells also pointed out how "flags" are "a big thing" on the beach.

"I'm talking about red flags, green flags, and beige flags," Wells said.

"Beige flags are a flag that isn't really a problem, apparently. It's just like an idiosyncrasy of your character. I heard someone say yesterday that, 'I'm confusion.' Those were the exact words that came out of their mouth. 'I'm confusion...' What?!"

Wells captioned his video, "The more you know. Day #2 of @bachelorinparadise. Apparently I'm old now. So that's neat."

Wells, however, doesn't have to worry about dating and all of its complications. He's married to actress Sarah Hyland, whom he wed at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, CA, in late August 2022.

Wells and Sarah began dating in Fall 2017 and got engaged in July 2019. They had to postpone their wedding -- which was initially scheduled for August 2020 -- twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wells joked with People in July 2021 how he wasn't even sure he wanted to plan a third wedding, especially since he and the Modern Family star already owned a house together with dogs.

"We've been celebrating this journey of life supporting one another for almost five years now. So I don't think a lot is going to change," Sarah said at the time.

Prior to appearing on back-to-back seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, Wells competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on The Bachelorette's twelfth season in 2016.

Cast spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season have begun leaking out, and the season will reportedly include a former The Bachelorette star as well as a former The Bachelorette winner.

The official cast and premiere date for Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming edition have yet to formally be announced.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

