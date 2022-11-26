On Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion on Tuesday night, which aired five months after the finale taped in Mexico in June, Victoria and Johnny revealed they had broken up and called off their engagement -- and Victoria was already in a new relationship with Greg, who competed on Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season in 2021.
Since Greg and Victoria had been friends since 2021, Johnny acknowledged cheating rumors at the reunion. But Victoria insisted she only began seeing Greg romantically in late October once her engagement ended, with "no crossover" in the timeline.
Victoria said Greg officially asked her to be his girlfriend on Halloween and she couldn't be happier.
"Greg and I have very similar values and so we are just figuring it out right now," Victoria shared.
"But we know what we want at the end of the day, and we'll see what happens."
While Victoria has said in the press Johnny is also an amazing guy and he'll make a girl very happy one day, she admitted they weren't a good match and the Nashville-based model had checked out of their relationship after Johnny allegedly called her demeaning names, such as a "f-cking c-nt."
Victoria also claimed at the reunion that Johnny had criticized and questioned her womanhood because she doesn't cook or clean. Johnny countered that he was just joking and would never say such things to a person or a woman.
But Johnny said he and Victoria were in counseling before fans spotted her with Greg in Italy in late October.
Johnny therefore said Victoria's interactions with Greg behind his back were emotional cheating at a minimum.
As for what went wrong between Johnny and Victoria from Johnny's perspective, Johnny said they began fighting all the time once they returned to the real world.
"We very much weren't working out. We were on two different levels. She is used to a lifestyle that I wasn't there for yet," Johnny said. "She seemed to need more and it wasn't supposed to work out right now."
Although Johnny appeared devastated on the reunion, Victoria and Greg flaunted their connection and giggled about their relationship and the fact they got matching "Ciao" tattoos while in Italy.
"No one has to understand it or get it, and that's okay. But everyone can hate us if they f-cking want," Victoria told fans. "I don't give two sh-ts because I've got this m-therf-cker."