Bachelor in Paradise bachelorette Victoria Fuller has revealed why Greg Grippo is the type of man she wants to be with, unlike her "toxic" romance with ex-fiance Johnny DePhillipo.

"He's an amazing man. He truly is," Victoria, 29, gushed of Greg to Us Weekly shortly after the show's reunion was filmed on November 4.

"He's been nothing but uplifting and encouraging through this whole experience. And that's the type of partner that I want. Somebody who makes me feel good and makes me a better person."

On Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion on Tuesday night, which aired five months after the finale taped in Mexico in June, Victoria and Johnny revealed they had broken up and called off their engagement -- and Victoria was already in a new relationship with Greg, who competed on Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season in 2021.

Since Greg and Victoria had been friends since 2021, Johnny acknowledged cheating rumors at the reunion. But Victoria insisted she only began seeing Greg romantically in late October once her engagement ended, with "no crossover" in the timeline.

Victoria said Greg officially asked her to be his girlfriend on Halloween and she couldn't be happier.

"Greg and I have very similar values and so we are just figuring it out right now," Victoria shared.

"But we know what we want at the end of the day, and we'll see what happens."

While Victoria has said in the press Johnny is also an amazing guy and he'll make a girl very happy one day, she admitted they weren't a good match and the Nashville-based model had checked out of their relationship after Johnny allegedly called her demeaning names, such as a "f-cking c-nt."

Victoria also claimed at the reunion that Johnny had criticized and questioned her womanhood because she doesn't cook or clean. Johnny countered that he was just joking and would never say such things to a person or a woman.

Victoria admittedly questioned whether Johnny was truly ready for an engagement, but she believes Greg wants marriage and children in the near future and so they're on the same page.

"I think Greg might move to Nashville for me. We'll see. I own a house, so I'm not going anywhere," she told Us of the New Yorker.

Victoria also shared how she was so grateful Greg was willing to appear on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion with her and defend their relationship.

"Oh my gosh, it was the sweetest thing ever. He didn't ask for anything. He just wanted to be there to support me, and I couldn't ask for a better boyfriend," Victoria boasted.

In a separate interview with E! News, Victoria gushed about how she and Greg are "very, very happy right now."

"We are just enjoying being able to finally be together. We don't know what the future holds, but maybe it's a bunch of Grippo babies. We'll see!" Victoria exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Johnny has been trying to move on from his broken engagement to Victoria. He told Us that the couple officially split in mid-September.

Johnny claimed that when she attended a party with fellow Bachelor Nation alums without him -- and Greg was there -- "everything kind of changed" with Victoria after that day.

But Johnny said he and Victoria were in counseling before fans spotted her with Greg in Italy in late October.

Johnny therefore said Victoria's interactions with Greg behind his back were emotional cheating at a minimum.

As for what went wrong between Johnny and Victoria from Johnny's perspective, Johnny said they began fighting all the time once they returned to the real world.

"We very much weren't working out. We were on two different levels. She is used to a lifestyle that I wasn't there for yet," Johnny said. "She seemed to need more and it wasn't supposed to work out right now."

Although Johnny appeared devastated on the reunion, Victoria and Greg flaunted their connection and giggled about their relationship and the fact they got matching "Ciao" tattoos while in Italy.

"No one has to understand it or get it, and that's okay. But everyone can hate us if they f-cking want," Victoria told fans. "I don't give two sh-ts because I've got this m-therf-cker."

Prior to appearing on Paradise, Victoria competed on Peter Weber's The Bachelor season. She also had a brief romance with former The Bachelor star Chris Soules.

Greg quit Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette in 2021 because she didn't give him the validation he needed after his hometown date.

