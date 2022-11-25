"Johnny is an amazing person. I'll start by saying that. He's gonna make a girl very happy one day. I really do know that. But for me, what switched was the minute we got off the show, within the first two weeks, [he was a] completely different person than who I met there," Victoria toldUs Weekly following Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion on Tuesday night.
"And unfortunately, it just wasn't aligning with what I wanted at the end of the day."
On Bachelor in Paradise's reunion, which aired five months after the finale in Mexico had taped in June, Victoria and Johnny revealed they had broken up and called off their engagement -- and Victoria was already in a new relationship with Greg Grippo, who competed on Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season in 2021.
Johnny acknowledged rumors Victoria may have cheated on him since she moved on with Greg so quickly after their split in mid-September, but Victoria suggested her relationship with Johnny was over when he had allegedly mistreated her.
Victoria also insisted her first date with Greg wasn't until late October, when the pair was spotted in Italy together.
"I think Johnny was hopeful for what could be, and I had already checked out after some of the comments that he made toward me," Victoria told Us, denying that she cheated with Greg.
"And he can deny all day long what he said, but he did call me phrases, really terrible names."
Victoria said on the reunion that her relationship with Johnny was "toxic" and fell apart when he allegedly called her "a f-cking c-nt" and criticized her womanhood since she doesn't cook or clean. Victoria said she had to get out of the relationship because she wasn't happy.
Johnny admitted he and Victoria had their differences and fought a lot once they left the beach in Mexico, but the Florida realtor denied ever speaking to Victoria like that except when he was joking around.
"That's not a joke. You don't call women that. So at the end of the day for me, it was like, 'I have to move on,' and no shame on him. If he thinks that's a joke, that's great."
Victoria claimed Johnny was trying to believe a "narrative" about her cheating on him because he didn't want to take accountability for his own actions.
Victoria said "maybe the next girl" will think it's funny when Johnny says those things.
"But it's not funny to me," said the Nashville-based model and former medical sales representative.
In a separate interview with E! News, Victoria reiterated how she's just "not really" the right match or person for Johnny and vice versa.
"I felt myself compromising for things I wouldn't normally compromise for," Victoria said.
"I wasn't in a conducive environment for growing -- you're kind of stunted. You don't really have outside sources giving their input. Looking back, I compromised a lot of what I normally wouldn't to make that relationship work. Ultimately, it didn't."
Victoria also questioned Johnny's intentions and whether he was truly ready for an engagement.
"That was something I struggled with, with Johnny," Victoria explained.
"I think he's an amazing guy, but at the end of the day, there was that question: 'Okay, what is the end game here?' Especially when comments were made on his end."
Victoria shared that at this point in her life, she needs someone who can "match my energy."
"And that's why I'm with Greg. We complement each other," she noted.
Victoria and Greg flaunted their connection on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion and giggled about their relationship and the fact they got matching "Ciao" tattoos while in Italy.
"No one has to understand it or get it, and that's okay. But everyone can hate us if they f-cking want," Victoria told fans. "I don't give two sh-ts because I've got this m-therf-cker."
Victoria recently shared with Us that Greg may be moving from New York City to Nashville to be with her in the near future and they are both taking the relationship very seriously.
Victoria said she still wants to be a wife and start a family, and she believes Greg is on the same page.
Prior to their stint on Paradise, Victoria competed on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor and finished in third place.
Johnny quit The Bachelorette's nineteenth season and dumped Gabby Windey before their Fantasy Suite date because he said he wasn't ready to get engaged.
Johnny's told BachelorNation.com that he has the closure he needs from Victoria to move forward with his life. Johnny, however, said he's going to take some time to work on himself before dating again.