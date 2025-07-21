Susie Evans has shared the current status of her relationship with Justin Glaze following their emotional Bachelor in Paradise reunion and dramatic departures.

"We are on really good terms," Susie shared during the Thursday, July 17 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.

Susie revealed she has spoken to both her ex-boyfriend and Lexi, the girl whom Justin had been pursuing in Paradise, since filming Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season.

"I have talked with Justin. I have talked with Lexi. Adore them both," Susie said.

"I think they are both really great people. And yeah, good vibes all around."

Susie and Justin, who had been best friends prior to getting romantically involved, announced their breakup in August 2024 after one year of dating.

According to Justin, the pair had broken up in June 2024, briefly rekindled their romance before the end of that year, and then officially broke up in the beginning of 2025.

On Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Susie enjoyed a date with Jeremy Simon while Justin only had his eyes on Lexi.

But at the second Rose Ceremony, Jeremy gave his rose to Bailey Taylor Brown because he felt very secure in their relationship, and so Justin offered Susie a rose so that she could stay longer.

In fear of stepping on Lexi's toes, however, Susie declined the rose and Justin got sent home as a result. (Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer ended up giving Jill Chin a rose on Justin's behalf).

Susie told Nick on his podcast that she felt "so bad" Justin had to go home and the fact she's responsible for cutting his Paradise journey short still makes her "sick to my stomach."

Following the Rose Ceremony, Bailey accepted a date with newcomer Andrew Spencer, which caused Jeremy to spiral with regret.

Jeremy said he wished he had given Susie his rose instead, and so a producer allowed him to call Susie and ask if she'd come back to Paradise and resume dating him.

But Susie claimed she was about to get on a plane and had no desire to give Paradise another shot.

"I was literally asleep in transportation with [Zoe McGrady] sitting next to me. I sounded messed up. It's a four-hour car ride," Susie quipped.

Susie, however, didn't take Jeremy up on his offer, and Jeremy appeared totally deflated and disappointed.

But Susie suggested that maybe Jeremy wasn't as into her as the show made him seem.

"I think people really want to stay on the show. I did. I really wanted to be there," Susie explained.

"I think a part of it that's disappointing for me is, like, I literally had so much fun. It does look like I'm crying. And I've seen a lot of things that are like, 'You're just crying over Justin the whole time you were there.'"

But Susie insisted that she cried in Paradise because "as soon as" she arrived, she knew her time in Costa Rica was going to be short-lived.

"[I knew], 'Oh, I'm going home. You sent me in with an umbrella. Nobody was really excited to see me,'" Susie recalled.

"I was like, 'This is not what I thought it was,' and I was really disappointed."

Susie also revealed that she was emotional because she had just started the process of having her eggs frozen.

"I had just gotten some information back, like, before getting there. I had shared that; it didn't make the cut, not that I would want it to," Susie explained.

"I had shared that with Justin. He knows I'm going through that process. But then he asked me how I was doing and I just started crying because I was like, 'I'm going home, like, there's nobody here for me.'"

Susie acknowledged how everyone at the resort felt coupled up when she stepped on the beach.

"Even Jeremy pulling me -- he went and sat with Bailey [afterward] and they were holding hands and kissing," Susie claimed.

"I'm like, 'I'm not that girl. You guys have something; I'm not going to push myself into that.' So I was like, 'This sucks!'"

Bailey ultimately chose Jeremy over Andrew, but Jeremy has yet to tell Bailey about the Susie phone call on the show.

