Jeremy said he wished he had given Susie his rose instead, and so a producer allowed him to call Susie and ask if she'd come back to Paradise and resume dating him.
But Susie claimed she was about to get on a plane and had no desire to give Paradise another shot.
"I was literally asleep in transportation with [Zoe McGrady] sitting next to me. I sounded messed up. It's a four-hour car ride," Susie quipped.
Susie, however, didn't take Jeremy up on his offer, and Jeremy appeared totally deflated and disappointed.
But Susie suggested that maybe Jeremy wasn't as into her as the show made him seem.
"I think people really want to stay on the show. I did. I really wanted to be there," Susie explained.
"I think a part of it that's disappointing for me is, like, I literally had so much fun. It does look like I'm crying. And I've seen a lot of things that are like, 'You're just crying over Justin the whole time you were there.'"
But Susie insisted that she cried in Paradise because "as soon as" she arrived, she knew her time in Costa Rica was going to be short-lived.
"[I knew], 'Oh, I'm going home. You sent me in with an umbrella. Nobody was really excited to see me,'" Susie recalled.
"I was like, 'This is not what I thought it was,' and I was really disappointed."
Susie also revealed that she was emotional because she had just started the process of having her eggs frozen.
"I had just gotten some information back, like, before getting there. I had shared that; it didn't make the cut, not that I would want it to," Susie explained.
"I had shared that with Justin. He knows I'm going through that process. But then he asked me how I was doing and I just started crying because I was like, 'I'm going home, like, there's nobody here for me.'"
Susie acknowledged how everyone at the resort felt coupled up when she stepped on the beach.
"Even Jeremy pulling me -- he went and sat with Bailey [afterward] and they were holding hands and kissing," Susie claimed.
"I'm like, 'I'm not that girl. You guys have something; I'm not going to push myself into that.' So I was like, 'This sucks!'"
Bailey ultimately chose Jeremy over Andrew, but Jeremy has yet to tell Bailey about the Susie phone call on the show.