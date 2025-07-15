Jonathon Johnson kissed Alexe Godin, and Jonathan said it was as "awkward" as all of their interactions were -- but it was fun. And Alexe thought he was a great kisser.
Jonathon also kissed Alli Jo Hinkes, whom he thought looked "phenomenal," and Parisa, who was chewing gum during the kiss.
"I mean, I'm not bad about it. Her breath smelled fantastic. She's funny," Jonathon said.
Jonathon also kissed Bailey Taylor Brown.
Jonathon said he and Alexe had the best kiss but Bailey was a close second.
Brian was up next, and he kissed Zoe. They had a passionate kiss, and so she was left feeling confused about where he stood with her. Brian said Zoe knows how to kiss and is an amazing human being. He said he definitely felt a connection with her.
Brian also kissed Parisa, who said she didn't feel like she owed Zoe anything. Parisa thought it was a very good kiss, and she apparently made Brian excited.
Jess Edwards only kissed Spencer Conley, and she called it "a 10 out of 10." Spencer added how it felt like a romantic moment from a movie.
Bailey went on to kiss Jeremy. Jeremy thought they had a great connection, but he said he was trying to keep his options open in Paradise.
With that being said, no one else wanted to kiss Jeremy.
Justin, for his part, was only interested in kissing Lexi Young, and she was a bit anxious and uncomfortable.
"I'm a one-woman kind of guy," Justin told the cameras.
Dale Moss then kissed Alexe and Kat Izzo, and he said he got lost in the moment with Kat.
But Dale also kissed Zoe and Alli Jo, and Dale called her "a go-getter" who was "not hard to look at."
After the kissing booth, Zoe called Brian out for acting a little weird. She pointed out how he hadn't even said "hi" to her that morning, but he accused her of nitpicking and overanalyzing. Brian thought Zoe's behavior was "weird" and a red flag.
Zoe told the cameras she wasn't going to let Brian feel at ease and at peace if he was trying to play her. Zoe asked Brian to just be blunt and forward with her about his desires in Paradise, and he just affirmed that they were "good" and everything was fine.
"Let me know if there's someone you're trying to connect with," Zoe told Brian.
Parisa then interrupted Zoe and Brian's conversation. Brian thanked Parisa for sending Zoe away, and then Parisa asked Brian out on a date.
Meanwhile, Alli Jo interrupted Jonathon's time with Alexe to get to know him better. She said she wasn't interested in both Jonathon and Dale.
Alli Jo decided to ask Jonathon out on her date, and Kat seemed very relieved, saying her prayers had been answered.
That night, Parisa and Alli Jo took their guys to the same place. There was a separate bar on the beach with Wells serving as bartender, and there were other people there dancing. Wells revealed they were going to be participating in a Game Night.
The games included a twerk off and arm wrestling, and Brian gushed about how he was really vibing with the sexy Parisa. Brian shared how he wanted a really serious relationship or maybe a fiancee.
Back at the resort, Zoe was starting to spiral about how Brian had treated her earlier that day and if he was hitting it off with Parisa.
Before the evening was over, Jill Chin arrived in Paradise with "some spunk to her," according to Spencer.
Justin and Jill had appeared on Season 8 of Paradise together, and he called his friend hilarious. She wanted the details, saying, "I got skinny for this!"
Justin let Jill know that Jeremy was open and Dale was a successful guy. Justin also said Jonathon was "a free agent."
Lexi, who was concerned about Justin's past and recent breakup with Susie Evan's, then pulled Justin a side for a chat. She said she had a wall up to protect herself and wished she was dating a guy with a clean slate.
Lexi explained how she had traveled to Costa Rica to meet somebody who was fully ready for a serious relationship.
"I think at this point, I can't move forward with the connection with you romantically," Lexi admitted to Justin.
Justin wondered if Lexi was questioning his intentions, and Lexi said she was the one struggling with his ex and so she was hesitant to ask him questions and dig deeper.
Justin was frustrated because he said he had tried to show Lexi that he was serious and intentional in his pursuit of her. Lexi suggested that they should both get to know other people in Paradise, but Justin seemed to think that was opposite of what Lexi had said she wanted.
Lexi explained that she just wanted to be fair to him and "take a pause" because there was a chance he still wasn't over his ex.
"I have feelings for you. I just need to take a breather and see how a few things play out before I'm comfortable moving forward," Lexi said.
Justin appeared deflated and upset -- and then Susie walked into Paradise.
Justin said he felt a flood of emotions seeing Susie again and he didn't know how he was going to navigate things.
Susie had rejected Clayton Echard's final rose on The Bachelor, and then she dated Justin. Susie claimed her relationship with Justin had ended about four months prior and it was a hard breakup.
Jeremy said Susie was a nice surprise and she was one of the women who had been on his mind. And then Susie and Justin had a bit of an awkward hug.
Susie was surprised to learn Justin and Lexi had been dating, and she noted how she didn't want to make things tough for Justin. She complained about arriving at a bad time.
Jeremy pulled Susie aside for a chat, and Justin acknowledged how he was just going to stay in his lane. Jeremy thought Susie was "stunning," but he was afraid of upsetting Bailey.
Susie thought Jeremy was handsome, and so she felt optimistic that there was hope for her in Paradise after all. Jeremy also thought Susie was sweet and had a kind heart.
When Brian returned the resort, Zoe could tell he was uncomfortable.
"You completely ignored me again! You don't know how to communicate," Zoe lamented in a confessional.
Brian ended up sneaking away for a late-night swim with Parisa in the pool. Brian said his connection with Zoe was cool but he was "hot and heavy" with Parisa right away.
When Zoe spotted Brian in the pool, she said it was "completely inappropriate and super disrespectful and very f-cked up."
Zoe called Brian "a player" and concluded there was nothing else she could do but pursue someone else. She therefore found Dale and opened up to him a little bit.
Dale told Zoe that she was beautiful but Kat was his focus at that time. Zoe wished Dale the best, but she was disappointed he wasn't even willing to test the waters. Dale thought what he had with Kat was unique and special.
Justin then sat down with Susie and explained how Lexi had put a pin in their romance. Susie said she didn't want to make anyone uncomfortable, but Justin acknowledged how he was in his head and seeing her again was a lot to process.
"Last time we saw each other, we had exchanged some stuff, like spare keys and stuff like that, so I haven't seen her in a minute," Justin explained to the cameras.
"This is going to be tough and sad and weird to navigate."
When Justin asked how she was doing, she said she was "good." However, Susie was about to cry, and then she explained how this experience was overwhelming for her.
"I just want us to be able to do our thing, but there are going to be unresolved feelings, and honestly, at this point, I'm questioning if I made a mistake coming to Paradise. I hate it here; I'm leaving," Susie lamented.
Justin, for his part, said Susie's entrance had complicated things for him and the ball was in Lexi's court going forward.
On Day 5 of Paradise, Zoe watched Brian flirt with Parisa, and she was on the verge of tears.
And Jonathon called Alexe his No. 1. He said they were connecting and got along great.
Alexe was confident she'd receive Jonathon's rose, but she admitted she wasn't feeling a magnetic or romantic pull towards him to want to kiss or lick his body. Wells also had trouble seeing a spark between the pair.
Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer then greeted the cast and gave Susie a Date Card. He also shared how the men would be giving out roses that night at the second Rose Ceremony of Season 10.
Zoe then confronted Brian about how he had ignored her before and after his date with Parisa. Brian admitted he had a better connection with Parisa and they had more in common.
"You let me sit here and fester all day long and acted extremely disrespectfully," Zoe vented.
Brian attempted to talk and defend himself, but Zoe didn't let him speak. Brian accused her of yelling at him and attacking his character, but Zoe didn't want to hear what he had to say unless he was going to apologize.
"The switch up was crazy and I hope you made the right choice," Zoe concluded, before calling Brian "a piece of sh-t."
Later on, Lexi cried to Susie about how she didn't want to be Justin's second choice. Susie told Lexi not to hesitate with Justin because they were on good terms and she felt healed from that relationship. Susie told Lexi that she had closed that beautiful chapter of her life, which made Lexi consider returning to Justin and trying again.
Prior to the Rose Ceremony, Alli Jo pulled Dale aside and let him know that she was very interested in him. Alli Jo sat in his lap and kissed him, which prompted Kat to run down the beach so that she'd be in Dale's view and on his mind.
Meanwhile, Jill asked Jonathon on a date, but he wasn't necessarily anticipating they'd share a romantic connection. Jonathan and Alexe were pretty stable but he said he wanted to show Jill a good time if she was only going to be on the show for a day or two.
And Susie -- who said she didn't want to step on Bailey's toes -- asked Jeremy out on a date.
Jeremy said he was "pumped" to go on this date, and when he told Bailey about it, she told him to go and have fun.
Bailey told the cameras that she only wanted Jeremy but whatever was meant to be would be. She apparently wasn't worried about it.
Jeremy and Susie rode a jetski for their date, and they seemed to have a blast. Jeremy told Susie that she was like a bright light.
While Susie and Jeremy were making out on their date, Jonathon and Jill were making cocktails and playing games such as Twister.
Jonathon admitted he was attracted to Jill and wanted to kiss her. The pair had a good time, and Jill told the cameras that her door was open if Jonathon wanted to step through it.
During the cocktail party preceding the second Rose Ceremony of the season, Brian called Parisa quirky and funny, and he considered her to be a unicorn.
Jeremy confirmed to Bailey he was very into her but was reluctant to go all in because that's how he had been hurt in the past. Jeremy knew in order to explore his connection with Susie, he'd have to send Bailey home, and so he had a difficult decision to make.
Lexi then assured Justin that she was still in it with him and she'd be there to talk to if he ever wanted to unload about Susie. Justin admitted things had been awkward between them at the resort and she apologized, saying she had enough time to figure out that she'd like to continue dating him.
Justin told Lexi that he appreciated her and wanted to progress their romance, and Lexi responded, "Me too. I'm so happy you're here, it was like the best surprise ever."
"I do want to take Lexi at her word and trust her because I am really interested in her," Justin told Lexi.
"It will suck for me if things revert back to the anxious retreating Lexi. I don't want that. So I really hope she means everything she said tonight."
Justin took a walk with Lexi and admitted he was sad after what had transpired over the past few days, and so she gave him a hug and kissed him.
Jill then checked in with Jonathon, and Jonathon expressed how humor was a coping mechanism for Alexe and that worried him.
"Yes the foundation is great, but is that deeper energy there?" Jonathon questioned. "It stresses me the f-ck out."
Jill told Jonathon that she'd like to get to know him better, and he replied, "Same. You make my decision hard."
While Kat and Dale were talking, Alli Jo interrupted and pulled Dale away. She explained how she was attracted to him.
"I'm extremely intrigued by you. You're gorgeous, and all I keep thinking is, â€˜I just want more time with you,'" Dale shared with the bachelorette.
Dale explained to the cameras how there were things that felt "familiar" with Alli Jo and there was a part of his brain that had some concerns about Kat. Dale admitted he was "pop definitely torn" between the two ladies.
Afterward, Justin checked in on Susie, and she explained how it sucked because she just went on a date with Jeremy and then it was time for the Rose Ceremony. She wished she had more time to explore.
Justin told Susie that she had given him so much and she was "always the one giving" and getting "the short end of the stick."
Justin and Susie had apparently pinky promised to protect one another, and Susie added how they had been friends before anything.
"I genuinely feel terrible," Justin lamented in a confessional. "I don't really know what to do. She's an amazing person, and I want her to find her happiness. I want her to find her person."
It then became time for the second Rose Ceremony of the season.
Spencer gave his rose to Jess, Dale gave his rose to Kat, and Jeremy gave his rose to Bailey because she was confident about wanting to be with him.
Brian gave his rose to Parisa, and Zoe complained about how Brian's behavior was "disgusting." Spencer didn't think Brian was in Paradise for love and he called Brian "cowardly."
Jonathon gave his rose to Alexe, and then the shock of the night was Justin giving his rose to Susie.
Lexi said she had "a gut feeling" this was going to happen.
As Susie approached Justin in complete shock, she asked, "What are you doing?"
"You know you mean the world to me," Justin said.
"No, what are you doing?" Susie repeated.
"I told you no matter what I would protect you and have your back. You deserve it," Justin said.
"I can't accept the rose," Susie replied. "I appreciate you and that's so nice, but no."
"Are you sure?" Justin asked.
Susie believed Justin was trying to sacrifice his position so that she could stay, and she didn't want him to do that. Susie said she would've been totally fine with Justin giving his rose to Lexi, which would result in her own elimination.
Justin, seemingly embarrassed, left the Rose Ceremony, and Susie told Lexi that she was going to go after him because Justin was clearly just trying to do the right thing.
"I'm done. This is ridiculous. I'm not staying. I'm ready to go home," Lexi said.
"This is a bloodbath right now," Spencer noted, before the episode ended on a cliffhanger.