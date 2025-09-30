This past weekend, Susie and Justin were seated next to each other and posed for photos at one of those gatherings.
Susie hosted what appeared to be a game night at her place, and, in addition to Justin, the following The Bachelor or The Bachelorette alums were in attendance: Alexe, Andrew, Jonathon Johnson, Lea Cayanan, Rachel Nance, and more.
Susie posted a TikTok video that showed Justin and Lea playfully shouting the rules of a game when no one was listening, and Rachel uploaded a video of the group getting along fabulously.
Justin revealed to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on their podcast that "there were a lot of little things" that led to the demise of their relationship.
"Over time, [they] kind of added up. You know, I think that made our breakup tougher. I think it's easier when somebody does something where you can point to it and say, 'This is why we broke up,'" Justin explained at the time.
"But it's odd and it's hard because as similar of people as Susie and I are -- and I've never been more compatible with somebody -- we are inherently at our cores very different people."
Justin explained the former couple's differences were a result of their "upbringings and relationship backgrounds."
Justin elaborated, "Our upbringings and relationship backgrounds have molded who we each individually are, and so, you know, I think we had a hard time really understanding each other and giving each other grace in the areas that we needed it."
Justin described himself "as a very logical person," for instance, while Susie is allegedly a "very emotional" person.
"And so, we were struggling to meet each other where we needed to meet to get through certain obstacles," Justin explained.
"It's like two people can be so similar and so compatible, but those little incompatibilities over time can just be such a hurdle. But I commend us both for putting in the work to try and try to get through those things."
Justin recalled how, ultimately, he and Susie had to "look at each other" and face hard truths.
"[We said], 'Are these incompatibilities significant enough where we don't think we can make this work?' And that's kind of the point that we got to," Justin said.
"And to me, it's almost harder because, like, 'Damn, we're this close to making something work and for something that could've potentially been great,' but yeah. That's kind of what it was."
When asked if the breakup was truly mutual, Justin replied, "It was."
Justin explained, "I think everyone has their preferences and what they look for in a relationship and different tolerances and things like that."
Justin spoke about how people prioritize things in relationships based on what they need at any given moment.
"More or less it was mutual. I mean, Susie brought up the conversation," Justin admitted.
"I tend to be a person that's, like, 'Oh, we can get through it! We can get through it.' And for me, I hold such high value in what I call that 'X' factor of being best friends. Susie is my best friend, and I know I've never had a relationship like that."
Justin said Susie taught him that he "needs someone like that" again in the future.
"As a partner, I need a best friend," Justin said.
"Where Susie was at in that point in time, I think she needed someone who kind of maybe checked a few other boxes in those categories that we were struggling to get through. So, yeah, ultimately nobody was blindsided, like, 'Oh my god, where is this coming from?'"
Justin pointed out how "the writing was on the wall" before Susie even brought up that seemingly heart-wrenching conversation.
Justin told Joe and Serena that he didn't really date anybody following his breakup with Susie.
"I just put the work into myself. Even through dating Susie, we were in couple's therapy and individual therapy," Justin revealed.
"So I feel like I made a lot of changes to myself -- my thinking and my lifestyle -- so I felt as ready as I've ever felt for a serious relationship and taking that next step."
Justin, once again, thanked Susie for helping him get to that place emotionally and mentally.
"Susie and I were having conversations about marriage and kids and things like that. It's the first relationship I've been in where I've had those serious conversations that I actually thought were going to happen in my life," Justin shared.
"And so when you couple that with the work I've put it on myself, I felt like I was in the prime position to take that next step with anybody."
On Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Justin asked Lexi Young out on a date, but Lexi was anxious and hesitant to explore things with Justin because of his recent breakup with Susie, whom she had actually spoken to and befriended prior to filming.
Lexi therefore appeared to keep her distance from Justin for a few days, until Susie arrived on the beach and gave Lexi the greenlight to pursue Justin with no worries or concerns about his past.
Lexi, feeling a renewed sense of energy and hope, let Justin know at the cocktail party preceding the second Rose Ceremony of the season that she wanted to give their relationship a real shot -- and they appeared to seal the deal with a kiss.