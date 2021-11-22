Bachelor in Paradise stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have announced the birth of their first child together.

"My whole world. Born 11/20/2021 & finally home with the rest of the @thewendtgang," Loch said on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo of herself holding her newborn's hand.

"Sorry to keep you all waiting, just had to soak this moment up for ourselves first," she continued.

Loch did not state the baby's name or gender.

Wendt uploaded to Instagram a photo of himself holding up the newborn with his hand.

"November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true. She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang. I never thought a love like this existed," he said.

Loch and Wendt started dating during Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 in 2018. Loch then moved to Canada to be with Wendt in December 2018, with the couple becoming engaged in August 2019.

Loch also previously competed on The Bachelor Season 21. Wendt starred in The Bachelorette Canada and Bachelor Winter Games.