On Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season, Mari, a 25-year-old marketing manager, connected with Kenny, a boyband manager, right off the bat, and it seemed like love at first sight.
But once things were getting serious, Mari pumped the brakes and suggested the couple should continue seeing each other while keeping their options open and pursuing other possible romances in Mexico.
Kenny, a little heartbroken over Mari's lack of commitment, therefore dated Demi Burnett, with whom he went to "The Boom Boom Room," as well as Tia Booth.
Once Mari saw Kenny with other women, she realized how much she missed him and how she wanted him all to herself. Mari therefore apologized to Kenny and fought for him, and the pair became inseparable after their reconciliation.
"Obviously, I was very into Mari from the very beginning," Kenny explained. "So once I sort of knew she was in the same place I was is when I started thinking, like, we might end up engaged at the end of this."
Mari said that although their is a 15-year age difference between them, she believes they are at similar stages in life and want the same things, which helped bring them closer together and solidify their bond.
"I feel like I'm kind of in a different life stage than most people my age. And so for me, I think someone who is in a similar stage [works best]," shared Mari, who revealed on Bachelor in Paradise she's not interested in partying and always wanted to get married young.
"We do the same things and we've got the same habits, and it just works really well for us. So I think that's ultimately what I was looking for, and I found it."
"I have all my ideas of what I want for my wedding, but we haven't started planning anything solid yet," Mari noted. "The only thing that we've agreed on so far is that we will get married in Puerto Rico."
ADVERTISEMENT
On Bachelor in Paradise's finale, Kenny said getting engaged to a person so soon was "insane" but he'd be an "idiot" not to wife Mari up because he was absolutely crazy about the girl.
Mari, wearing a long floral white dress with her hair down and curled, then met Kenny -- who had "100 percent of her heart" -- on the beach in Mexico.
Mari said she felt like the luckiest woman in the world to be with Kenny, and he said he was "blown away" by Mari's beauty at first sight and felt something entirely new for her. Mari felt she and Kenny had been tested like no other couple in Paradise.
Kenny's hands were shaking and he needed to pause and take a deep breath, before yelling, "Mari, I am so f-cking in love with you! And I can't see my life without you. You are an amazing woman and you've changed my whole outlook on life."