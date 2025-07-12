Bachelor in Paradise star Katherine "Kat" Izzo has revealed her side of the story when it comes to her broken engagement to John Henry Spurlock.

Kat got engaged to John Henry on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth-season finale, but only days after the finale aired in December 2023, the pair announced their split.

"Nothing that serious happened," Kat said during an early July appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"I think through the airing of the show, we started to learn more about how we each, I think, handle conflict and adversity, and we just were not going to, I mean, it wasn't my choice."

But Kat said the breakup "ultimately ended up being something probably for the best" and it was "under the umbrella of incompatibility."

Kat also revealed that she and John Henry didn't have "any many fights" before they called it quits on their relationship.

"[There] wasn't anything like that. I think it just got to be too much, and he wanted to go and do a different career path than we both originally thought he would want to do, which ultimately led him to Hawaii," Kat shared.

"And it just happened at a really hard time emotionally with everything else that was going on."

Kat said overall, they are "two good people" who are "definitely not each other's people."

"I think moments like how the show aired and how everything went down in our relationship really show us what you can handle and if you're going to be compatible long-term," Kat said.

When looking back on her engagement to John Henry in Mexico, she insisted that she had no doubts or reservations in the moment.

"I believed everything. I literally was like, 'This is my person.' Now looking back, I'm like, 'I don't think so!'" Kat quipped.

"I think I wanted a relationship so badly, I saw that for myself and I was led to believe anything, even though there were signs in front of me that were saying, 'This is not going to make sense.'"

Kat said it "took something as extreme" as her broken engagement to John Henry for her to "sit back and evaluate" how she saw people and how she saw the world.

"Now I tread a little bit lighter, but no, I fully believed we were [destined]," Kat noted, adding how she "100 percent" thought John Henry was going to be her husband.

"So watching it back and seeing what he said, I didn't know he said any of that! He didn't tell me that! So I was like, 'You just broke up with me and you already had doubts. I should've known!' It was wild."

Kat also revealed her next relationship with Zac Cooper -- whom she publicly unveiled via Instagram in Summer 2024 -- "wasn't the healthiest."

After their romance fizzled out between November 2024 and January 2025, Kat said therapy really helped her and then Bachelor in Paradise called her with an invitation to join Season 10.

John Henry previously spoke out about his breakup with the nurse practitioner during an April 2024 appearance on "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."

"I started thinking to myself, 'Is this really it? Is this really what I want?' Once I started thinking that, it just kind of started spiraling for me, and then everything else just started getting more stressful," John Henry explained at the time.

"And then, I started to see our differences a lot more. So, things just really got hard for me."

John Henry said he was also struggling with depression at that point and he "wasn't there" for Kat like he "should've been" or wanted to be.

"It got to a point where it was just extremely hard for the both of us," he recalled. "And then basically, I called it quits. I said, 'This doesn't feel right. I think this should be a lot easier than what it is,' and it just, it wasn't the case."

John Henry revealed that Kat was "shocked" by his decision to dump her and the situation "wasn't really fair" to her.

"Because at the time, I was her fiance and I was supposed to be her rock... I think the hardest thing for her was the fact I'm supposed to be her guy and I'm supposed to be there for her, and I was struggling with that because of all the issues I was dealing with myself," John Henry shared.

John Henry, however, claimed that he and Kat were able to remain friends.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum concluded, "I'm happy with my experience, and I wouldn't change it for anything... Someone is going to be very lucky to have [Kat]."

On Bachelor in Paradise's Season 10 premiere, Kat had some flirtation going on with Jonathon Johnson, but then 36-year-old Dale Moss arrived and asked the blonde beauty out on a date.

"He's a man!" Kat quipped as Dale approached the cast. "He is definitely a lot of man!"

And Dale gushed of Kat: "I'm definitely attracted to her. I think she's beautiful and there are definitely layers she has that she hasn't shown me."

For their date, Dale and Kat sailed on a catamaran, and Kat seemed taken by -- and smitten with -- Dale.

Dale and Kat kissed on their first date, and then Kat gave Dale her rose at the first Rose Ceremony of the season.

Prior to testing her luck on Bachelor in Paradise, Kat had competed on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor.

