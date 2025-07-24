"I knew more girls would be coming in and that Dale would be a hot commodity. He's Dale," Kat said during a July 24 appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"I felt every girl was going to come in and be interested [in him]. Did I know the extent? No. But I also wasn't pressing. If he wanted to tell me, he would, and it was so early that I didn't want him to feel like he had any obligation to."
But Kat insisted that she and Dale had talked about "transparency" early on, which was the "foundation" of their romance.
"Our foundation [was] to make sure we're completely open about how we're feeling and what's happening... The last thing we wanted is to find something out by watching [the show] back or hearing about it from someone else," Kat explained.
Kat said she felt really good about Dale, even after he kissed four women in the kissing-booth challenge, because he assured her that they were a "solid" pair.
But then Kat asked Dale if he had kissed anyone outside of the kissing booth -- and Dale admitted there was one kiss with Alli Jo Hinkes that he never mentioned.
"I asked that question and I did not expect that response. I was first taken aback by it, like, 'Oh, okay. Why have all these hours gone by and nothing was said?'" Kat recalled.
Kat claimed she and Dale had promised to be honest with each other about everything after the kissing-booth exercise.
"So for that precedent to have been set and then not met, I'm like, 'Okay, what?!... That is not what we talked about,'" Kat shared.
"I just took it in and let him talk... but I was also frustrated."
Kat clarified that what bothered her wasn't really about the kiss.
"I was just like, 'What else do I not know? What else has happened?'" Kat told the podcast's co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
She added, "It's more of that you said you were going to do something and didn't stand on it and didn't do it, so now all of my little trust issues are starting to get alarmed at the moment. But I knew I needed to sit with it before I really responded because I didn't want to come from a place of triggers and alarms."
Kat said she also wished Dale didn't use the word "deaded" as often as he did to describe his brief fling with Alli Jo.
"That, to me, I get it, but it was so non-serious, and in that moment, it was serious. So I was like, 'Please use a different term!' And it was making me go crazy!" Kat revealed.
Kat reiterated how her issue with Dale was his lack of communication at that time.
"All I needed to hear in that moment was, 'Okay, I see that we said that and I didn't live up to it, and I can understand why that can bring up some things for you, and moving forward, I'll be more mindful,'" Kat said.
"You have to give your perspective but also acknowledge what I'm feeling. Just because it's not a big deal to you doesn't mean it's not going to hurt my little sensitive heart."
Kat told Joe and Serena that had Dale acknowledged her feelings or apologized, they wouldn't have had to revisit the tense conversation later on after the Rose Ceremony.
"The communication was not there. We were, like, speaking in different languages to each other, almost," Kat explained.
"I just think that, like, he was doing the classic guy logic, where they want to talk about the actual situation, but in doing so, the woman just want [to feel] heard and seen and okay and safe."
Kat elaborated, "When [men] get so fixated intellectually on the situation, you completely lose the picture. It didn't need to get there. It could've been squashed."
Kat recalled how she and Dale were talking in circles and just not getting anywhere.
"And then I was feeling unheard," Kat noted. "Up until that point, I had trust issues going into this environment. I had been open and honest about it... I'm sure he does too."
Kat said she and Dale "didn't understand enough about each other's triggers" about a week into Paradise and so they were both probably "hitting old wounds" during their disagreement "without even realizing" it.
"That's the place we were both coming from, and that's why there was such a misalignment," Kat said.
Kat admitted she thought this conversation was going to make her relationship with Dale even stronger, but things backfired on her.
"I didn't fully understand where my emotions were at -- and I expressed that to him -- but I don't think he heard it because he was in such a defense mode, a lot of the things I had said went right over his head," Kat explained.
"He was just focused on making sure that I knew it was deaded, I guess."
When Dale revealed to Kat he had one kiss with Alli Jo Hinkes outside of Bachelor in Paradise's kissing booth, Kat vented in a confessional about how she was confused and disappointed.
"I thought we were supposed to be open and transparent about how we moved in this environment," Kat said.
Kat told Dale, "I would've preferred if that was communicated to me."
"It wasn't in the cards [with Alli Jo] and so I deaded it. The next day I deaded it," Dale said.
Kat complained to Dale about how she'd be surprised watching the kiss back on Bachelor in Paradise on ABC, but Dale shrugged off his lie by omission like it wasn't a big deal.
"His actions aren't aligning with what he says. I think a pink flag has turned into a red flag," Kat told the cameras.
Dale asked Kat to just "move past it," but then Kat revisited the conversation before the Rose Ceremony.
Kat expressed to Dale how she had more hesitation with him now, and when she tried to explain how she was feeling, Dale interrupted her many times.
"The last thing I want is to be bamboozled," Kat told Dale.
"Sounds a lot like my ex," Dale noted.
Kat called Dale "defensive" and vented about his "crazy behavior," but Dale explained how he was annoyed Kat was creating tension between them on an already-stressful Rose Ceremony day.
Dale said he didn't appreciate Kat's timing, and he told the blonde beauty, "It's just a difference in upbringings and beliefs."
Kat never received the apology she was hoping for, and she cried in her hotel room to her girlfriends.
Kat said she didn't think Dale was a patient man, but she ended up giving him a rose anyway.
After the Rose Ceremony, Dale and Kat's bickering continued -- and so they both went to bed, with Dale repeating how he and Kat came from different backgrounds and he liked being in more private relationships.
"I don't want to be in a healthy relationship. I don't want to be with someone who doesn't communicate... and I definitely don't want to feel judged," Kat told the cameras.
Kat cried again about how she didn't want to be with Dale and he was freaking her out.