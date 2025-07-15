"I feel bad for how all that went down. I mean, I stand by the choice that I made. I don't have any regrets about it," Justin told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt during the Tuesday, July 15 episode of their "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
But when Susie arrived on the beach, she gave Lexi the greenlight to pursue Justin with a hopeful heart.
Lexi therefore let Justin know at the cocktail party preceding the second Rose Ceremony of the season that she wanted to give their relationship a real shot -- and they appeared to seal the deal with a kiss.
But Justin apparently thought it was too little too late, because he ended up shocking the cast by offering his rose to Susie at the Rose Ceremony so that her Paradise journey wouldn't come to an end so quickly.
In another surprise twist, Susie rejected the rose, prompting Justin to run away from the Rose Ceremony.
Episode 2 of Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season -- which aired Monday night on ABC -- ended with a cliffhanger in which Justin walked off the set, Lexi vented about wanting to go home, and Susie chased down Justin to see if he was okay.
Justin confirmed to Joe and Serena that Lexi was "totally" expecting to receive his rose that night and was therefore blindsided by his choice.
"I do feel bad, and I do wish that we could have had a conversation beforehand. We just weren't allowed to," Justin explained.
"At that point, I would've been like, 'Hey, here are my concerns. The conversation we had earlier tonight sounded great; it was everything I wanted to hear, but...' I would've pressed a little bit more, but I didn't have an opportunity to do that. So nobody saw it coming, what I pulled."
Susie also apparently didn't see it coming. She asked Justin repeatedly what he was doing and appeared upset and overwhelmed about his kind gesture.
"Initially, I had no clue [why Susie turned down my rose] because I thought it was clear as day to me, like, where my intentions were and what I was trying to do by offering that [rose] up," Justin recalled.
Justin acknowledged that he wasn't able to have a conversation with Susie beforehand the Rose Ceremony.
"I wasn't able to, like, tell her what I wanted to try to do for her," Justin said.
He continued: "Thinking back on it later that night, my feelings aside, again, just knowing Susie's heart and who she is... she was probably expecting me to give this rose to Lexi, right?"
"And so, if I know Susie," he noted, "of course I'm here trying to do something selfless for someone who is selfless, and what would the selfless thing be for her to do? Not accept the rose because she wouldn't want to step on Lexi's toes!"
Justin pointed out how Susie would never want to take a rose away from another woman who deserved it.
"I told her a little bit about what my concerns were, but she didn't know the ins and outs of, you know, the relationship with myself and Lexi," Justin explained.
"So when I thought back on it, I thought, 'She probably just doesn't want to step on Lexi's toes.'"
Joe asked Justin if the Rose Ceremony would have played out differently had Lexi given him the affection and communication he desired.
"Totally! Totally. It was such a split-second decision," Justin confirmed.
"But in my brain, I was like, 'Okay, there's one person I've known for four or five days that isn't really giving me any rhythm here. I can't really get a true pulse as to how she feels about me and this person could really flip-flop and play me tomorrow when new guys come in.'"
Justin said aside from that cocktail party, Lexi had given him "no reason to believe" that she really wanted to pursue something with him long-term.
"So there were a ton of question marks here, and she did tell me everything I'd been wanting to hear, so I could believe it, or I could listen to my intuition of, 'Is it coincidental timing with this Rose Ceremony?'" Justin explained.
"That's on one hand. And on this other hand, I have this person that's been my best friend for an entire year and who continued to be my best friend through dating her for over an entire year, who I have so much love, admiration and respect for."
Justin said in the eleventh hour, it was hard to buy Lexi's story and "go all in" with her when he was well aware her rose was at stake.
"[I] had someone else sitting across from me that I still really cared about. I was like, 'Hey, get a fair shot at this,'" Justin explained.
"I was able to come into Paradise without having [Susie] there and could try to pursue somebody, and that's an opportunity I wanted for her."
Justin said he realized he could either help Susie out or continue dating someone whom he had questions about.
Justin also confirmed that had Jeremy Simon given his rose to Susie, he'd "be willing" to see things through with Lexi.
"Obviously I'd give my rose to Lexi and I'd pray for the best and take her at her word that [retreating] would no longer be an issue and we could all co-exist," Justin said. "But obviously that's not what happened."
Justin also suggested on the podcast that things are still a little tense with Lexi post-show.
"I know there were a lot of things that were confusing to her that she didn't understand, and I wanted to have the opportunity to kind of fill her in on what led up to that decision and tell her what my concerns were," Justin shared.
"I had also heard some things post-show that confirmed my intuition and suspicions that I had."
Prior to filming Bachelor in Paradise, Lexi had quit Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor because he wasn't on a fast enough time line to get married and have children.
Justin -- who had competed on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette and also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise 8 -- announced his breakup with Susie in Summer 2024, but he said they tried to work things out in Fall 2024 until their official split in early 2025.