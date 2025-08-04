"Dale is being portrayed as this unbelievable prize that everyone wants," Nick Viall pointed out to Jonathon during a recent episode of the former The Bachelor star's "The Viall Files" podcast.
"Is that how it felt on the beach, and what was your honest read about the way Dale communicates with the women he pursues?... I know you're chill and I know you don't have a problem with him, but do you think he's full of sh-t?"
Jonathon replied, "I don't know if 'full of sh-t' is the right word. I think he's, I don't know, again, he's Dale."
Jonathon noted how Dale is a "tall, beautiful light-skinned" man "with colored eyes" whom the women in Paradise were clearly attracted to.
"I don't think he's gotten told no in his recent years of life," Jonathon said.
"I think how he grew up? Probably. I don't know his background, but I think in recent years, him being who he is and being so -- I think he's just going about life the way he would outside of the show."
Jonathon suggested that Dale's game or tactics for dating don't work in the Bachelor in Paradise environment.
"You can get away with those things in the real world because they don't have one little controlled area that they're stuck in where they can communicate that," Jonathon explained.
"Well now there are cameras involved and all of them women that you're talking to can communicate that... and see what you're doing."
Nick asked Jonathon if Dale had made it clear during filming that he wanted to stay open and pursue other relationships.
"It seemed like he went hard and heavy on Kat, really quick, and was telling Kat everything she needed to hear and wanted to hear, and then he'd go in his ITMs and say, 'Whoa, no, I just want to chill. I want to take it show.' But he doesn't seem to be communicating that to Kat," Nick said.
Jonathon claimed that when he had dated women, he would come across wishy-washy and uncertain.
"But [Dale] is like, 'Oh no, I can actually see things with you.' And it's kind of biting him in the ass because not only are these girls getting excited, but then Kat hears about it and you're like, 'Oh, okay, that's not going to [turn] out too well!'" Jonathon shared.
"And in her defense, from everything I've heard about Kat, too, from past seasons, she's holding herself together pretty well for everything that's going on."
Jonathon praised Kat for being strong and handling conflict so well.
"That is not at all what I heard about [her] from the past. [I told her], 'You are so calm, cool and collected. What's going on here?!' That's part of the reason I wanted to be her friend," Jonathon explained.
"We had talked about how much growth she'd done through therapy and everything she's done."
Although Jonathon had thrown Dale under the bus during the season, Jonathon assured Nick that he and Dale are "fine" today.
"I've met him and we've hung out before and we have no bad blood or bad intentions to one another," Jonathon noted.
On Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Dale has been shown telling the cameras that he wants to stay open and go on other dates, but he never appeared to be that honest and frank with Kat about his intentions.
On the latest episode, Dale even admitted to a few guys, "I just want to go on a date to see if Kat sweats."
Jonathon told Kat about what Dale had said, making Kat feel like Paradise was just a game to Dale, but both Dale and his pal Jeremy Simon denied that ever happened.
Instead of telling Kat the truth, Jeremy warned Dale that he needed to do some damage control.
Dale -- who was caught on camera saying he'd absolutely "rip another date" if given the opportunity --accused Jonathon of trying to sabotage his relationship with Kat.
"It's just at that point in the show, I had no ties to him," Jonathon explained on "The Viall Files" podcast.
"We didn't talk, really, and we were competing for the same girl, [but] I wasn't going for Kat at that point. She was just a friend. So, yeah, my loyalty was to Kat in that moment."
Dale denied Jonathon's allegation about wanting to get a rise out of Kat, chalking it up to meaningless "boys talk," and in the end, Kat chose to believe Dale.
But that wasn't the end of the Dale drama.
Newcomer Allyshia Gupta caught Dale's eye at the "Birds of Paradise" competition, and he considered hurting Kat in order to get to know Allyshia better.
"This environment is so abnormal for me because I'm usually super locked in on only one person that gets all of my attention," Dale explained to Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams at the end of the July 28 episode.
"I feel really confident with where Kat and I are at, but also, some of the qualities and things that are really important to me in a partner, some of the other people have. Allyshia came in and she's very, very cool and beautiful. We connected without even trying."
And Allyshia was very interested in Dale in return. She claimed Dale was sending her signals that he wanted her to pursue him.
"I do feel like him and I catch each other's eye. It's hard not to interpret it as flirty... I don't know if it's a 'want what you can't have' [situation], but it's making me want to pursue him even more," Allyshia told the cameras.
Allyshia added, "I think with Dale, there is more to it. He wants me to go over and talk [to him] or he wants me to bring him into the conversation. I am a very confident woman, and I'll go after what I want. All is fair in love and war, honey!"