Jess appeared to be stuck in a love triangle unsure of what her move should be, but she ultimately decided to give Spencer a rose. (Since no one else offered Sam a rose, he got eliminated at the end of the first Rose Ceremony).
On the Tuesday, July 8 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, co-host Joe Amabile asked Jess if it was "an easy choice" to pick Spencer after she had gotten to know Sam better on their date in Costa Rica.
"Yeah, I think in the moment, I was like, 'Oh my god.' I was freaking out; I was a little nervous, like, 'Oh, I don't want to upset anyone and maybe I should have more conversations.' I didn't want to be like, 'Oh thanks for the date, bye!'" Jess explained to Joe and his co-host Serena Pitt.
Jess said while she and Sam did have a chance to talk more, their interactions just gave her more clarity that Spencer was the guy for her.
"I was like, 'Yeah, no,' [with Sam]. I was thinking about Spencer. I couldn't wait, honestly, to get back and be like, 'It was fun, but I missed you,'" Jess admitted.
Serena said it sounded like Jess' dynamic with Sam and Spencer wasn't much of a love triangle after all, and Jess agreed.
"I remember feeling a little bit torn after the date, and then I was laying in bed that night and I was like, 'No, there's just no comparison!' No, no, no comparison," Jess revealed.
When asked if she'd go on a second date with Sam had their first date taken place in the real world, Jess replied, "Mmm, I don't know."
"We are very different," she explained.
"Our personalities are very different. Nothing against him, he is so nice. I just think that when I'm in the real world and going on dates and looking for someone, I want someone that's matching my vibe and matching my energy."
Jess acknowledged how Sam is "a lot more reserved than" the guy she typically goes for.
"So honestly, probably not," she confessed.
Jess clarified of Sam, "He's just not who I got for," even though she said he's definitely a handsome guy with a good personality.
"That's all there is to it," Jess noted.
Jess noted how she and Spencer just "hit it off" right away, to the point where cast members were asking her if the pair had talked before the show.
"I was like, 'No! We followed each other on Instagram, and that's it,'" Jess said.
"I had never met him in person, but I 100 percent slid into a couple of his Stories, like, 'Hey, your dog's cute.' I never asked if he was going... I wanted to be surprised whenever I walked in."
Jess said she was laser-focused on Spencer on Day 1, but then Sam's arrival shook things up for her.
"The two guys I was interested in, right off the bat, they were literally like, 'Here is your silver platter, Jess!'" she gushed.
"I was like, 'Whoa, this is going to be a much better experience for me [than on The Bachelor]... And I was like, 'Wait, they're both interested in little old me?! This is crazy!'"
Jess said she just wanted to go about things "the right way" once Sam asked her out and so she gave Spencer a heads up.
"If he was like, 'Heck no, you're not going on a date,' that's a big red flag. So it was a good test to see what his reaction was going to be," Jess recalled.
Jess said when she asked Spencer how he'd feel about it, Spencer said he wanted a woman who would choose him.
"I go, 'Oh sh-t.' I remember in my head, I was like, 'This is not going to go well.' But then he was like, 'But, you know, it's Day 2. I think you should go. That's what we came here to do.' He's the sweetest guy ever," Jess shared.
Jess then revealed that Sam had summoned her over and started walking with her to the date, without actually asking her.
"He was like, 'We're going on a date,' and I was like, 'Oh, right now?!' I didn't even know he was officially asking me," Jess said with a laugh.
"That's how it went down. It was so funny."
Jess admitted her spiritual date with Sam was "a little weird," mainly because they had to "deep dive" into past trauma right away.
"I don't think he was nervous, but he was definitely a little more reserved. And I'm very outgoing [and talkative], so it was interesting to kind of get him out of his shell," Jess said.
"Comparing him to Spencer and spending all of my time with Spencer on Day 1, they are so different and their personalities are very different. Spencer is very outgoing and bubbly, and Sam is more, 'I'm going to be chill and I'm going to be laidback and I'm going to do this activity.'"
But Jess apparently believes she "did a good job" pulling Sam out of his shell.
Prior to Paradise, Jess had competed on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor, and both Spencer and Sam had appeared on Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season.