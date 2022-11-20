Genevieve packed her suitcases and threatened to quit Bachelor in Paradise after she and Aaron argued and yelled over whether itching is a form of pain -- a debate bartender Wells Adams joked was making him dumber.
"That was the most painful conversation I've ever watched #BachelorInParadise," Genevieve tweeted while Tuesday night's episode was airing.
"I hit the panic button when I know things aren't right," she added
While many Twitter users had Genevieve's back, some trolls called her "a drama queen" as well as "manipulative and controlling." Some people slammed her for "toxic" behavior and recommended she should see a therapist.
"I wasn't leaving to get him to chase me... in real life I would leave in those situations so that is what I did in the moment," Genevieve tweeted in response to criticism.
"But as we saw, I was 'convinced' to stay. It wasn't all a plan. #BachelorInParadise."
Some Twitter users, however, told Genevieve that she deserves more love and respect from a man, and one person tweeted how Aaron is a "low level" jerk.
During their argument, Aaron was convinced that itching is actually "low level pain" in the body, but Genevieve believes an itch and pain are entirely separate sensations.
The fight was so ridiculous that Bachelor in Paradise even aired an audio production member holding up a boom microphone and complaining about how he had to listen to the pair go back and forth.
Genevieve admitted she felt bad for production that day, and she also tweeted, "I apologized every time I saw them."
Genevieve also posted a Twitter poll on Tuesday showing that over 93 percent of people who participated voted that itching and pain are not the same thing.
In addition, Genevieve posted a screenshot of a scientific journal reporting that "an itch is not a low-level form of pain."
Genevieve clearly set out to prove Aaron wrong on social media, and Aaron hasn't tweeted anything since November 1, when he slammed the show's editing for misrepresenting one of his earlier blowout arguments with Genevieve in which she had accused him of ignoring her and being on a "bro vacation."
But Genevieve said at the time the editing was right on the money, writing on Twitter, "Nothing relevant to the argument was cut out. What you saw is what happened."
The "Game of Roses" Instagram page posted a video featuring podcast host Chad Kultgen calling Aaron "a f-cking superstar" for "manufacturing" drama with Genevieve out of nothing on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season.
"Aaron Clancy is one of the best players Paradise has EVER seen. #BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation," read the caption.
Genevieve was clearly offended by the analysis and commented on the posting.
"Creating drama from nothing, at someone else's expense who actually has a heart and isn't 'playing a game,' shouldn't be praised," Genevieve wrote. "That's sad."
Genevieve also posted a TikTok video of herself lip syncing the words to a Jersey Shore Season 4 scene in which Samantha "Sammi" Sweetheart broke up with her boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro after Ronnie admitted he had called another girl back home in Long Island while he was vacationing in Italy with Sammi and the rest of Jersey Shore's cast.
Genevieve -- who was only a teenager when the Jersey Shore season originally aired on MTV in 2011 -- mouthed only Sammi's portion of the scene, seemingly calling out Aaron for his alleged analogous "girl back home" behavior on social media.
Although Genevieve and Aaron's relationship has been tumultuous on the show, the pair will be featured on the two-night Bachelor in Paradise season finale next week on Monday and Tuesday night at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
