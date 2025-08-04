Bachelor in Paradise star Brian Autz has shared behind-the-scenes details about his shocking conversation with Jeremy Simon about Susie Evans.

On Bachelor in Paradise's most recent Season 10 episode, Jeremy hid in the corner of a hotel room -- seemingly believing he was off-camera -- when he confided in Brian that he missed Susie and had made a mistake by letting her go.

Jeremy was full-steam ahead in pursuing Bailey Taylor Brown at the time, but he admitted, "[Bailey's] a great girl, but I f-cked up not giving Susie the rose."

Jeremy admitted he couldn't stop thinking about Susie, and he went on to reveal, "If she came back, I would give Susie the rose, and I'll just, like, propose to her on the spot."

Given many fans, including The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, have speculated Bachelor in Paradise's editing made Jeremy look bad in that moment, Brian set the record straight on how that conversation really went down.

"He opens up about it. It was me, [Dale Moss] and Jeremy, and he was like, 'Dude, as soon as I get out of here, I am DMing Susie,'" Brian claimed during the Thursday, July 31 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"He was getting so emotional! He was like, 'I would propose to her on the spot!' And I was just like, 'Damn, man, really?! It's like that?!'"

Brian said he didn't know "what to think" of Jeremy's confession in that moment.

"I was just listening and I'm not judging because I'm like, 'Look, I get it.' This might be Week 3 and we're still exploring connections. [Susie] was a late arrival, so I'm not here to judge him about it," Brian explained.

"[I said], 'I understand, I get it. Explore both options. They're both great people. Bailey is an amazing person and Susie is an amazing person.' He went on a great date with [Susie] as well, and I could see him cheesing ear to ear."

Jeremy allegedly called his date with Susie his "best day in Paradise" so far.

"He meant that. You could see it on his face. So I think he was really struggling with, like, 'Did I make the wrong decision?'" Brian shared.

This conversation occurred before the men performed in the "Birds of Paradise" competition when a night in the VIP suite for one lucky couple was on the line. (Brian and his love interest, Parisa Shifteh, ended up winning the competition).

"I think his words were a little strong saying, 'I don't want to win this challenge [and be alone with Bailey],'" Brian said.

"But maybe he was just dealing with the internal emotion at the time of, 'I think I made the wrong decision.' He was struggling with that."

Unfortunately, Brian said Bailey had no idea how much Jeremy was struggling with his lingering feelings for Susie.

"I don't think anyone was [aware of it] aside from Dale and I -- at all," Brian noted, adding how this was "100 percent" a secret Jeremy had been keeping from Bailey at the time.

But Brian said he had already known about Jeremy's predicament for a while.

"[Our chat] wasn't that surprising because when [Justin Glaze] tries to give his rose to Susie, and Justin walks off, I'm next to Dale and Jeremy is one person away from me," Brian recalled of that shocking Rose Ceremony that aired on July 14.

"And [Jeremy] little turns over and is like, 'F.' And I'm like, 'What?' And he's like, 'I thought Justin was going to give it to Susie and Susie was going to accept the rose, and I'd still have options open to talk to them both.' And I was like, 'Ohh.'"

Brian explained how it was clear that Jeremy was "shocked" and disappointed about Susie's departure.

"But I didn't know how deep it was until we were in the room together," Brian noted.

While Jeremy was talking about wanting to propose to Susie on Bachelor in Paradise, Bailey was shown gushing about Jeremy to Alexe Godin.

Alexe asked Bailey if she'd be willing to get engaged in Paradise, and Bailey replied, "Yes."

Bailey told Alexe that she felt a "very strong" emotional connection with Jeremy.

"Have you said the 'L' word yet?" Alexe asked Bailey.

"No, but I would," Bailey replied.

Brian said the fact Jeremy was lying to Bailey put a bad taste in his mouth and he was sure this news would upset Bailey.

"I'm friends with Jeremy, but Bailey needs to know," Brian told the cameras.

Jeremy and Bailey kicked off Bachelor in Paradise as a solid couple, and Bailey even let Jeremy know that she was only interested in him.

But when Andrew Spencer arrived, Bailey accepted a date with him much to Jeremy's dismay.

While Bailey was testing the dating waters, Jeremy snagged a phone from producers and called Susie, begging her to come back to the beach.

Susie, however, declined, and so Jeremy resumed dating Bailey again.

During a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Jonathon Johnson admitted of Jeremy, "I think there are things he'd probably do differently."

Jonathon -- who thought Jeremy was "genuine" and "cute" with Bailey -- speculated that Jeremy never told Bailey about the Susie incident because he didn't want to lose Bailey.

"I think part of it was fear, like he was like, 'I don't want to ruin this great thing that I have going on,'" Jonathon reasoned.

