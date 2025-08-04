Jeremy was full-steam ahead in pursuing Bailey Taylor Brown at the time, but he admitted, "[Bailey's] a great girl, but I f-cked up not giving Susie the rose."
Jeremy admitted he couldn't stop thinking about Susie, and he went on to reveal, "If she came back, I would give Susie the rose, and I'll just, like, propose to her on the spot."
Given many fans, including The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, have speculated Bachelor in Paradise's editing made Jeremy look bad in that moment, Brian set the record straight on how that conversation really went down.
"He opens up about it. It was me, [Dale Moss] and Jeremy, and he was like, 'Dude, as soon as I get out of here, I am DMing Susie,'" Brian claimed during the Thursday, July 31 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"He was getting so emotional! He was like, 'I would propose to her on the spot!' And I was just like, 'Damn, man, really?! It's like that?!'"
Brian said he didn't know "what to think" of Jeremy's confession in that moment.
"I was just listening and I'm not judging because I'm like, 'Look, I get it.' This might be Week 3 and we're still exploring connections. [Susie] was a late arrival, so I'm not here to judge him about it," Brian explained.
"[I said], 'I understand, I get it. Explore both options. They're both great people. Bailey is an amazing person and Susie is an amazing person.' He went on a great date with [Susie] as well, and I could see him cheesing ear to ear."
Jeremy allegedly called his date with Susie his "best day in Paradise" so far.
"He meant that. You could see it on his face. So I think he was really struggling with, like, 'Did I make the wrong decision?'" Brian shared.
This conversation occurred before the men performed in the "Birds of Paradise" competition when a night in the VIP suite for one lucky couple was on the line. (Brian and his love interest, Parisa Shifteh, ended up winning the competition).
"I think his words were a little strong saying, 'I don't want to win this challenge [and be alone with Bailey],'" Brian said.
"But maybe he was just dealing with the internal emotion at the time of, 'I think I made the wrong decision.' He was struggling with that."
Unfortunately, Brian said Bailey had no idea how much Jeremy was struggling with his lingering feelings for Susie.
"I don't think anyone was [aware of it] aside from Dale and I -- at all," Brian noted, adding how this was "100 percent" a secret Jeremy had been keeping from Bailey at the time.
But Brian said he had already known about Jeremy's predicament for a while.
"[Our chat] wasn't that surprising because when [Justin Glaze] tries to give his rose to Susie, and Justin walks off, I'm next to Dale and Jeremy is one person away from me," Brian recalled of that shocking Rose Ceremony that aired on July 14.
"And [Jeremy] little turns over and is like, 'F.' And I'm like, 'What?' And he's like, 'I thought Justin was going to give it to Susie and Susie was going to accept the rose, and I'd still have options open to talk to them both.' And I was like, 'Ohh.'"
Brian explained how it was clear that Jeremy was "shocked" and disappointed about Susie's departure.
"But I didn't know how deep it was until we were in the room together," Brian noted.