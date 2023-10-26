Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have revealed which couples left Mexico still dating -- and maybe even engaged -- and if prominent The Bachelorette alums Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes found their "person" in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season is heading into it next episode on Thursday, October 26 at 9PM ET/PT on ABC.

[Bachelor in Paradise Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers that will spoil the ending of Bachelor in Paradise and reveal which couples ended up leaving the show together or engaged.]


Bachelor in Paradise fans just watched Sean McLaughlin make a move on Jess Girod; however, Jess wasn't interested and let Sean know that she could only envision themselves being friends.

But since Sean chose to stray from his relationship with Rachel, he lost Rachel in the process.

Rachel, in turn, fell into the arms of Brayden Bowers, who finally seemed to be over his heartbreak from his romance with Kat Izzo on the beach.

Eliza Isichei was also shown testing her relationship with Aaron Bryant when she went on a date with newcomer John Buresh, and Olivia Lewis gave Peter Cappio a little panic in his heart when she decided to go on a date with newcomer John Henry Spurlock.

Sam Jeffries had to leave Paradise due to a medical emergency, which left Aaron Schwartzman feeling pretty bummed out and alone.

The other couples in Paradise ahead of the second Rose Ceremony of the season were Kyle Russell and Aven Jones, Jess and Blake, and Kat and Tanner Courtad.

Mercedes Northup was shown trying to choose between her two potential love interests: Will Urena and Tyler Norris.

According to a preview of the next episode, a blonde beauty is going to show up in Paradise, giving the single bachelors -- such as Sean and Aaron S. -- a shot to stay.

And Rachel goes on a date with Brayden.

"Brayden brings out a different side of me," Rachel gushes in a confessional.

"I was over Paradise for a second, but I'm having a blast again," Brayden notes.

Olivia sucks on someone's finger, Brayden gives Jess a lap dance, and there's some twerking going on.

"There are so many love triangles, it's getting messy," says one bachelor in a voiceover.

And Kat's relationship with Tanner appears to crumble when Tanner accepts a date with Davia Bunch on Kat's birthday.

"I don't feel bad for Kat at all. Kat played Brayden the same way. This is how karma works," Aaron B. tells the cameras.

Hurricane Kat then emerges and throws her birthday cake in the ocean, before calling Tanner "a self-serving individual."

In the coming weeks, Bachelor in Paradise fans can expect to see former The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston shake things up on the beach.

"So I went in with this like mentality of like, 'I'm about to be so welcomed.' When I walked down, obviously the first person I look for is Blake, and he's looking at me like he saw a ghost," Katie said on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" of her The Bachelorette 17 winner and ex-fiance.

Katie added, "It feels like five minutes of nobody saying anything, no one's getting up. Like, I feel so uncomfortable."

And Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer recently teased to Entertainment Tonight how "something really special and unique" happens this season.

Jesse may have been teasing a couple getting married on Bachelor in Paradise, as one of the show's first trailers appeared to show Jesse officiating a wedding in Mexico.

While it remains to be seen who will tie the knot, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone recently reported all of the spoilers he'd gathered for Bachelor in Paradise so far.

On July 17, Carbone reported that Kat Izzo, Eliza Isichei, Aaron Bryant, and John Henry Spurlock all survived the process and made it to the end of filming.

Carbone believes Eliza and Aaron B. remained a couple in Paradise and that Kat and John Henry pair up and also became an item on Bachelor in Paradise.

The spoiler blogger heard earlier this summer that both pairs are currently still together and dating.

As far as the alleged evidence goes, a couple of days before Bachelor in Paradise wrapped filming on Season 9, a patron had sent Carbone a photo of what appeared to be a whiteboard used by the show's production team.

Carbone tweeted in July that the patron was "walking by an office at the Vidanta Resort" in Mexico and spotted the whiteboard, snapping a photo.

The whiteboard read, "Girls Schedules," and Kat and Eliza's names -- as well as their "pick up" times -- were visibly written on it.

And according to Carbone, John Henry and Aaron B.'s names were also listed on the whiteboard.

Carbone said he ultimately received "confirmation" that Kat was with John Henry and that Eliza was with Aaron B. after Bachelor in Paradise.

Carbone proceeded to tweet, "(SPOILER): Kat and John Henry are absolutely together, and I'm pretty sure they got engaged at the end of BIP filming."

Carbone also posted a video of Kat and John Henry sitting at a table together -- with a male friend -- outside at Rudee's restaurant in Virginia Beach on July 8.

"Onlookers said they were holding hands and were an obvious couple," Carbone claimed.

And there may have been an engagement on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season!

Carbone said in July that he was "99 percent sure" Kat and John Henry are engaged, even though he was unable to provide any additional support for the claim.

And then Carbone unveiled his spoilers about Eliza and Aaron B.'s current relationship status.

In a separate video, Eliza and Aaron B. are caught sitting across from each other in a hotel lobby.

"(SPOILER): This was taken a few days after filming ended in the Vidanta lobby & posted on an IG story that was sent to me. This is Eliza and Aaron B.," Carbone wrote on Twitter.

"I don't know if they're engaged, and Eliza has been back in Germany since filming. But clearly they ended the show together."

Eliza and Aaron B.'s future, however, remains up in the air since Aaron B. has recently been spotted in San Diego and Eliza headed back to a whole different country post-show, Germany.

"So in terms of the status of their relationship now? Not sure," Carbone wrote in a blog posting that followed his tweets.

"They clearly left the show together as a couple based on that video. But it would seem weird to head back to Germany if you left Paradise engaged. But we've seen crazier things, so hopefully I'll get more clarity on that going forward."

Going back to their original shows, Charity Lawson ousted John Henry on her The Bachelorette season, but Aaron B. wasn't eliminated until Fiji on Charity's season.

Aaron B. was part of the Final 3 Rose Ceremony, but Charity chose to advance Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko instead.

Eliza initially competed on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, and Kat found fame on Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season.

Many fans are also probably wondering what happened to Rachel and Blake in Paradise.

According to Carbone, they both self-eliminated from Bachelor in Paradise at some point and both returned home single.

In July, he reported that Rachel -- who was shown kissing her Week 2 The Bachelorette eliminee, Jordan Vandergriff, in the Bachelor in Paradise trailer -- also got involved with Tanner at some point.

"But ultimately, [she] self-eliminated. She wasn't eliminated at a Rose Ceremony," Carbone claimed in a July 18 blog post.

And Blake reportedly continued to date Jess from Zach's The Bachelor season in Mexico.

"But same as Rachel, at some point, [he] self-eliminated," Carbone wrote in his spoilers. "He wasn't eliminated at a Rose Ceremony."

Rachel, however, recently teased that she had a "very real" time on Bachelor in Paradise.

Rachel starred on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season after failing to win Clayton's heart on The Bachelor, and Blake won Katie's heart on The Bachelorette but they split a couple of months after their engagement aired.

Carbone also reported the latest on Aven from Rachel and Gabby Windey's The Bachelorette season and Kylee from Zach's season.

"I haven't heard anything about them [in a while]," Carbone revealed. "They were definitely partying in the same group together on a boat in San Diego post-filming, but that's all I've seen or heard since filming ended."

Just like in Bachelor in Paradise seasons past, many more bachelors and bachelorettes will arrive throughout the season.

According to Carbone, Nate Mitchell will join the cast at some point.

"Last year, I sort of went in with maybe some personal preconceived notions of what might happen and who might end up being together, and everything got turned on its head completely," Jesse admitted to ET in September.

"And that's probably going to happen again, this season, as well. I think we have an amazing cast."

