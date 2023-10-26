"So I went in with this like mentality of like, 'I'm about to be so welcomed.' When I walked down, obviously the first person I look for is Blake, and he's looking at me like he saw a ghost," Katie said on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" of her The Bachelorette 17 winner and ex-fiance.
Katie added, "It feels like five minutes of nobody saying anything, no one's getting up. Like, I feel so uncomfortable."
Carbone believes Eliza and Aaron B. remained a couple in Paradise and that Kat and John Henry pair up and also became an item on Bachelor in Paradise.
The spoiler blogger heard earlier this summer that both pairs are currently still together and dating.
As far as the alleged evidence goes, a couple of days before Bachelor in Paradise wrapped filming on Season 9, a patron had sent Carbone a photo of what appeared to be a whiteboard used by the show's production team.
Carbone tweeted in July that the patron was "walking by an office at the Vidanta Resort" in Mexico and spotted the whiteboard, snapping a photo.
The whiteboard read, "Girls Schedules," and Kat and Eliza's names -- as well as their "pick up" times -- were visibly written on it.
And according to Carbone, John Henry and Aaron B.'s names were also listed on the whiteboard.
Carbone said he ultimately received "confirmation" that Kat was with John Henry and that Eliza was with Aaron B. after Bachelor in Paradise.
Carbone proceeded to tweet, "(SPOILER): Kat and John Henry are absolutely together, and I'm pretty sure they got engaged at the end of BIP filming."
Carbone also posted a video of Kat and John Henry sitting at a table together -- with a male friend -- outside at Rudee's restaurant in Virginia Beach on July 8.
"Onlookers said they were holding hands and were an obvious couple," Carbone claimed.
And then Carbone unveiled his spoilers about Eliza and Aaron B.'s current relationship status.
In a separate video, Eliza and Aaron B. are caught sitting across from each other in a hotel lobby.
"(SPOILER): This was taken a few days after filming ended in the Vidanta lobby & posted on an IG story that was sent to me. This is Eliza and Aaron B.," Carbone wrote on Twitter.
"I don't know if they're engaged, and Eliza has been back in Germany since filming. But clearly they ended the show together."
Eliza and Aaron B.'s future, however, remains up in the air since Aaron B. has recently been spotted in San Diego and Eliza headed back to a whole different country post-show, Germany.
"So in terms of the status of their relationship now? Not sure," Carbone wrote in a blog posting that followed his tweets.
"They clearly left the show together as a couple based on that video. But it would seem weird to head back to Germany if you left Paradise engaged. But we've seen crazier things, so hopefully I'll get more clarity on that going forward."
Going back to their original shows, Charity Lawson ousted John Henry on her The Bachelorette season, but Aaron B. wasn't eliminated until Fiji on Charity's season.
Rachel starred on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season after failing to win Clayton's heart on The Bachelor, and Blake won Katie's heart on The Bachelorette but they split a couple of months after their engagement aired.
Carbone also reported the latest on Aven from Rachel and Gabby Windey's The Bachelorette season and Kylee from Zach's season.
"I haven't heard anything about them [in a while]," Carbone revealed. "They were definitely partying in the same group together on a boat in San Diego post-filming, but that's all I've seen or heard since filming ended."
Just like in Bachelor in Paradise seasons past, many more bachelors and bachelorettes will arrive throughout the season.
According to Carbone, Nate Mitchell will join the cast at some point.
"Last year, I sort of went in with maybe some personal preconceived notions of what might happen and who might end up being together, and everything got turned on its head completely," Jesse admitted to ET in September.
"And that's probably going to happen again, this season, as well. I think we have an amazing cast."