Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have leaked out revealing what happens next on Season 10 -- including finale spoilers on which couples left the show still dating and who got engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Spoiler Warning: This report will spoil Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season for you, including what happens on the finale later this summer].


Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season just premiered on July 7 with singles quickly pairing off, two love triangles.

Ricky Marinez and Jonathon Johnson were competing for the outgoing Alexe Godin.

Sam McKinney and Spencer Conley were also going after the same girl, Jess Edwards.

Meanwhile, Kat Izzo and Dale Moss connected and went on a romantic yacht date.

"He's a man!" Kat quipped of former The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley's ex-fiance. "He is definitely a lot of man!"

And Dale said of Kat, "She's gorgeous, she's free-spirited, and she's just got a glow to her."

Justin Glaze decided to put all of his eggs into one basket by pursuing Lexi Young.

Lexi, however, planned to keep her guard up with Justin since he had a recent difficult breakup with Susie Evans, who, according to a Bachelor in Paradise preview, is going to show up in a future Bachelor in Paradise episode.

"I want to make sure that he's healed from that, because I notoriously date guys that just got out of relationships and there are still feelings there. That makes me a little uneasy," Lexi admitted in a confessional.

And Zoe McGrady hit it off with Brian Autz, who boasted about his "perfect skin" and his close relationship with his mother.

At the first Rose Ceremony of the season, Lexi gave her rose to Justin, Zoe gave her rose to Brian, Kat gave her rose to Dale, Jessica gave her rose to Spencer, Bailey Taylor Brown gave her rose to Jeremy Simon, and Alexe pinned her rose on Jonathon.

The Rose Ceremony concluded with the elimination of four men: Hakeem Moulton, Kyle Howard, Ricky Marinez, and Sam McKinney.

So which couples last all the way until the end, and will there be an age-gap romance featuring one of the Golden alums?

How much drama are fans going to see, and do any of the couples get engaged?

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to find out some shocking Paradise couples and big finale spoilers for Season 10!

BEGIN GALLERY >>

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 10
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 10 NEWS