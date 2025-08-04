Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have revealed which couples stay together and break up, who gets engaged, and how the prize money changes the end of Season 10.

[Bachelor in Paradise Spoilers Warning: This report will spoil the rest of Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season for you.]


Bachelor in Paradise has established several strong couples already.

Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley appear to be unbreakable, and the other couples who appear to be on their way to love are Kat Izzo and Dale Moss, Brian Autz and Parisa Shifteh, and Alexe Godin and Andrew Spencer.

However, newcomer Allyshia Gupta has set her sights on Dale, who, in turn, seems interested in the "very cool and beautiful" bachelorette.

"I do feel like him and I catch each other's eye... I don't know if it's a 'want what you can't have' [situation], but it's making me want to pursue him even more," Allyshia told the cameras.

Allyshia added, "I think with Dale, there is more to it. He wants me to go over and talk [to him] or he wants me to bring him into the conversation. I am a very confident woman, and I'll go after what I want. All is fair in love and war, honey!"

And once a cash prize of $500,000 is introduced, how will the pre-existing relationships change?

In a preview of the next episode, Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer braces the cast for change.

"This year, we are raising the stakes. The strongest and the most deserving couples are going to be faced with a life-changing opportunity: the possibility of leaving Paradise with half a million dollars," Jesse announces in the clip.

Allyshia tells the cameras how this money may change the game completely.

"It could corrupt some of the relationships," Allyshia notes. "I'm excited to see the phony ones that start ripping apart at the seams."

Brian Autz is then shown telling Parisa Shifteh that she's "smothering" him.

"I don't want to keep forcing something, like, what did I do?!" Parisa cries to the cameras.

And Jeremy Simon must confront his mistakes with Bailey Taylor Brown.

Bailey, up to this point, has no idea that Jeremy had called Susie Evans on the phone and begged her to return to Paradise.

So what happens next on Bachelor in Paradise and what surprises are in store for viewers? What happens on the Season 10 finale?

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to read all the currently-known spoilers Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season!

