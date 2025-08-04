However, newcomer Allyshia Gupta has set her sights on Dale, who, in turn, seems interested in the "very cool and beautiful" bachelorette.
"I do feel like him and I catch each other's eye... I don't know if it's a 'want what you can't have' [situation], but it's making me want to pursue him even more," Allyshia told the cameras.
Allyshia added, "I think with Dale, there is more to it. He wants me to go over and talk [to him] or he wants me to bring him into the conversation. I am a very confident woman, and I'll go after what I want. All is fair in love and war, honey!"
And once a cash prize of $500,000 is introduced, how will the pre-existing relationships change?
In a preview of the next episode, Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer braces the cast for change.
"This year, we are raising the stakes. The strongest and the most deserving couples are going to be faced with a life-changing opportunity: the possibility of leaving Paradise with half a million dollars," Jesse announces in the clip.
Allyshia tells the cameras how this money may change the game completely.
"It could corrupt some of the relationships," Allyshia notes. "I'm excited to see the phony ones that start ripping apart at the seams."