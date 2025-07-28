Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer explains, "Moving forward, there will be no new arrivals here in Paradise. All of your exercises are going to be relationship tests. Welcome to Secret Rendezvous."
Jesse adds, "Sometimes there will be winners and sometimes there will be losers that won't have any roses to hand out."
In the end, "the strongest and the most deserving couples are going to be faced with a life-changing opportunity," according to the host.
Jesse subsequently revealed that there's a possibility the surviving couples will leave Paradise with $500,000.
"It's like Bachelor Pad taken to a whole new level," Jesse teases.
Will this twist cause some couples to fall apart, or will the tests bring some couples closer together? And what can viewers expect to see on the Season 10 finale later this summer?
