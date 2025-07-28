Disney/Bahareh Ritter

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/28/2025



[ Spoilers Warning: This report will spoil the rest of 's tenth season, including the highly-anticipated finale].

spoilers have pulled the curtain back on what's going to unfold this season -- including which couples last until the end and who gets engaged on the Season 10 finale.has already seen many singles come and go. Susie Evans was an early elimination as well as Justin Glaze , but Jonathon Johnson is still hanging on by a thread after Golden bachelorette, April Kirkwood , offered him a rose.has already established strong couples such as Spencer Conley and Jess Edwards , but Dale Moss and Kat Izzo can't seem to stop fighting.So are Kat and Dale headed for a breakup, and what happens next?A blonde beauty apparently arrives to mix things up in Paradise -- and she catches Dale's eye."Somebody new is here, and I can't lie -- we kind of hit it off in a deep way," Dale admits in a confessional.Kat begins to spiral, questioning her connection with Dale and his intentions.But Jonathon Johnson attempts to come to the rescue and steal Kat away, which results in a confrontation between Dale and Jonathon."I'm going home," Kat laments, excusing herself from the tense moment.The preview also shows Brian warning Bailey Taylor Brown, "He had said, 'If [ Susie Evans ] came back here, I would propose to her on the spot,'" seemingly referring to Jeremy Simon Bailey then cries in a confessional, "I just want to go home."But everything in will soon change.host Jesse Palmer explains, "Moving forward, there will be no new arrivals here in Paradise. All of your exercises are going to be relationship tests. Welcome to Secret Rendezvous."Jesse adds, "Sometimes there will be winners and sometimes there will be losers that won't have any roses to hand out."In the end, "the strongest and the most deserving couples are going to be faced with a life-changing opportunity," according to the host.Jesse subsequently revealed that there's a possibility the surviving couples will leave Paradise with $500,000."It's like Bachelor Pad taken to a whole new level," Jesse teases.Will this twist cause some couples to fall apart, or will the tests bring some couples closer together? And what can viewers expect to see on the Season 10 finale later this summer?

